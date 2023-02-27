Ruthtalksfood Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Solvang: A Danish Village in California
Discovering old-world traditions and classic bakeries in a glorious spot
Ruth Stroud
Feb 27
14
17
Share this post
Solvang: A Danish Village in California
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
Black & White & Delicious All Over
Seinfeld saw them as a symbol of racial harmony, but sometimes a cookie is just a cookie
Ruth Stroud
Jan 27
15
16
Share this post
Black & White & Delicious All Over
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Delis in the Desert--and Marilyn too!
Pastrami, chicken soup--and a controversial statue
Ruth Stroud
Jan 15
16
25
Share this post
Delis in the Desert--and Marilyn too!
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
December 2022
2022: Pink Cake, Berry Pie and More
Travel, food adventures, sad endings and a toast to new beginnings
Ruth Stroud
Dec 31, 2022
16
24
Share this post
2022: Pink Cake, Berry Pie and More
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A Latke Lesson for Hanukkah
A question provokes a deep dive into the making of this holiday staple
Ruth Stroud
Dec 16, 2022
10
15
Share this post
A Latke Lesson for Hanukkah
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
🇫🇷France: And there's more!
A little art, a big tower, a medieval bridge, and a famous cookie
Ruth Stroud
Dec 4, 2022
16
20
Share this post
🇫🇷France: And there's more!
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
November 2022
A French Feast
Discovering the joys of 'les marchés'--and of traveling once again
Ruth Stroud
Nov 22, 2022
18
25
Share this post
A French Feast
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
October 2022
À Paris: In Search of 🍳Oeuf à Cheval
I dream of croissants, but hubby yearns for the egg dish he first tasted long ago
Ruth Stroud
Oct 30, 2022
21
16
Share this post
À Paris: In Search of 🍳Oeuf à Cheval
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Pumpkin🎃Mania!
Are you a fan? I'm mixed. Pumpkin cookies? All in! Pie? Not so much.
Ruth Stroud
Oct 16, 2022
19
22
Share this post
Pumpkin🎃Mania!
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A Time to Fast, a Time to Feast
On Yom Kippur, we contemplate mortality, then embrace life
Ruth Stroud
Oct 5, 2022
12
7
Share this post
A Time to Fast, a Time to Feast
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
September 2022
Apple Recipes for a Sweet New Year
The perfect fall fruit: Bake it in a cake, a challah, a tart--or just dip it in honey
Ruth Stroud
Sep 25, 2022
17
19
Share this post
Apple Recipes for a Sweet New Year
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Canadian Getaway: Savary Island
A late summer idyll on B.C.'s magical Sunshine Coast
Ruth Stroud
Sep 10, 2022
22
27
Share this post
Canadian Getaway: Savary Island
ruthtalksfood.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Ruth Stroud
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts