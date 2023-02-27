Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Discovering old-world traditions and classic bakeries in a glorious spot
Ruth Stroud
17

January 2023

Seinfeld saw them as a symbol of racial harmony, but sometimes a cookie is just a cookie
Ruth Stroud
16
Pastrami, chicken soup--and a controversial statue
Ruth Stroud
25

December 2022

Travel, food adventures, sad endings and a toast to new beginnings
Ruth Stroud
24
A question provokes a deep dive into the making of this holiday staple
Ruth Stroud
15
A little art, a big tower, a medieval bridge, and a famous cookie
Ruth Stroud
20

November 2022

Discovering the joys of 'les marchés'--and of traveling once again
Ruth Stroud
25

October 2022

I dream of croissants, but hubby yearns for the egg dish he first tasted long ago
Ruth Stroud
16
Are you a fan? I'm mixed. Pumpkin cookies? All in! Pie? Not so much.
Ruth Stroud
22
On Yom Kippur, we contemplate mortality, then embrace life
Ruth Stroud
7

September 2022

The perfect fall fruit: Bake it in a cake, a challah, a tart--or just dip it in honey
Ruth Stroud
19
A late summer idyll on B.C.'s magical Sunshine Coast
Ruth Stroud
27
