Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
2d

Ruth it was such a joy to see you and Jeff here in Chicago! Thank you so much for highlighting our visit, looking forward to another visit very soon! Love from me and, of course, Tillie the Cat! 🐱 ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Stroud
Clarice Dankers's avatar
Clarice Dankers
2d

What a fun start to your big adventure! I've never been in Chicago, but I hope to see it some day. Curiously, a lot of Austrians that I met while living in Vienna HAVE visited it and really liked it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Stroud
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Stroud
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture