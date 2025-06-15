Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Stroud's avatar
Ruth Stroud
5d

Thanks, Jolene! Yes, let’s hear it for chocolate chip cookies—a great mood lifter!🍪 Thanks for restocking my note too!😘

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
5dEdited

As always, beautifully written and reported, Ruth. Strange days, indeed. Here’s to chocolate chip cookies. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ruth Stroud and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ruth Stroud
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture