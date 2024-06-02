Laura, our fearless tour guide at the Capo Market in Palermo. She is showing off a long zucchini-like squash called a cucuzza that’s popular in Sicily. If you want to insult someone, she told us, tell them they have a “testa i cucuzza,” a head like a zucchini (i.e., seeds for brains).

Hello and welcome to new subscribers! So excited that you're here!

And now, as promised, here’s more from our too short but memorable visit to Sicily. If you missed my last two posts about the island, you can find them here and here.

“A lot of Americans go to Rome and Florence and other parts of Italy, but not to Sicily,” my husband Jeff says to our guide Laura Prestigiacomo at the end of a 3-hour food tour through two lively Palermo markets on our first full day on the island. “What are they missing?”

“They are missing everything,” Laura says, “because Sicily is like the key to discover Italy. In Sicily you can do everything. You can see beautiful temples and then you can see beautiful cities with amazing churches. You can hike, you can visit the markets. It’s not such a small island.”

Of course we did visit a church (or two or three…)—and what churches they were! The Palermo Cathedral (above) and the nearby Monreale Cathedral (below), two of the nine properties of the Palermo region designated as Arab-Norman UNESCO sites—all architectural gems reflecting a fusion of western, Islamic and Byzantine styles. Sicily, awash in historical and geological riches, has seven UNESCO sites !

Byzantine-style mosaics depicting colorful scenes from the Old and New Testaments on a glittering gold background cover the interior of the Monreale Cathedral. A photo can’t convey how beautiful it is.

We discovered just how big this task of “seeing Sicily” was on our two-week trip, which took us from Palermo, the capital of both the autonomous region of Sicily (there are actually five such regions in Italy) and of the surrounding metropolitan province, to Syracuse (Siracusa), a 2,700-year-old city rich in Greek and Roman history and birthplace and home of the famous mathematician Archimedes, to beautiful Taormina, famed as a vacation resort long before The White Lotus added fuel to the fire, and, like the rest of the island, steeped in ancient history.

Sicily: We stayed in Palermo, Syracuse and Taormina, and took day trips to Cefalù, Ragusa, Modica, Noto and two other towns. (Google Maps)

Though you can’t see it all, you can certainly try—and along the way get caught up in the spell of the place—the mix of ancient and modern culture on an island in the middle of the Mediterranean that has been conquered enumerable times and is layered with the evidence, architecture, culture, style, language and gastronomic influences of its succession of Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Arab, Norman, French and Spanish rulers.

Part of the ancient Greek theater in Taormina , which dates back to the third century B.C. It’s still used as a venue for an annual arts festival. Below, a view of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna from the theater.

“I love Sicily because it’s like the bridge between Africa and Europe,” Laura tells us. “I think that inside of us, we have all of these cultures.”

“Buongiorno, signorina!” says the charming merchant at the Capo Market, then makes a heart with his fingers. Sicilians talk as much with their hands as in the island’s multiple dialects.

Nowhere was this “bridge” more apparent than on our food tour, which also turned out to be a great introduction not only to Palermo but to the street foods that reflect its varied ethnic heritages and history. Our guide Laura was a real find (as you will see from the clips Jeff includes of her in his video!). A native of Palermo (they’re called Palermitani), she was knowledgeable, passionate and opinionated about her subject. (FYI: This tour and others can be found at Steaty.com.)

“The markets to me are like the essence of the city,” she told our small group of six, waving us on. “Amuni!” she said. That’s “Let’s go” in the local Palermo dialect of Sicilian (Sicilianu), which is recognized as a minority language by UNESCO.

Fast food, Palermo style (and an opera house)

We started at the Capo Market, not far from the magnificent Teatro Massimo, the largest opera house in Italy, which we toured the next day. Renowned for its acoustics and its neoclassical architecture and late Renaissance-style interior, it’s awe-inspiring, even if you don’t manage to see an opera there—we didn’t, but caught a few strains of the orchestra rehearsing for a performance of Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde (sublime!).

At the Capo Market, the most centrally located of the three we visited (two with Laura), we tasted some typical street fare—most of it fried and deliciously hot, some of it slightly X-rated, like the little potato croquettes called cazzilli in Sicilian, meaning, Laura told us with a smile, “little penis, because that’s what it looks like.”

It was only about 10:30 in the morning, but the cazzilli (also called crocchè—croquettes), made of mashed potatoes, salt, pepper and a surprising addition of dried mint, paired well with a local beer called Forst. We also tried panelle, Sicilian chickpea fritters, formed from chickpea meal cooked into a paste like polenta, cut into slender squares, fried, then often served inside bread or a sesame bun, sometimes with cazzilli too (fried carb with fried carb—my kind of snack!), and a slice of lemon.

Laura explained that these are simple foods, which like cazilli and arancine (called arancini in Catania on the other side of the island), the breaded, filled and fried rice balls that are also so popular here, “were invented by Arabs.”

A display of traditional food, including, cazzilli and panelle, (upper left), and arancine (center), at Ballarò Market , the third market we visited in Palermo, this time on our own.

Arancina(o), an Arab legacy

Like most food histories, the story behind the arancino (or arancina in Palermo because its shape like a round arancia—or orange—earns it a feminine ending, arancine when plural) isn’t so simple. Most sources seem to agree its roots go back to the period from the 9th to the 11th centuries when Sicily was under Arab rule, sometimes referred to as the Saracen era. Three dynasties ruled the island, making Palermo—which was then called Bal’harm—into a thriving capital city filled with narrow winding streets, souks (Arab markets that are the forerunners of the markets that we visited), and many remnants of architecture with distinctive Arabic details that still survive and come as a surprise as you wander through the streets.

We just happened on this building one evening while walking back to our B&B. There weren’t any clues as to its identity or owners.

Not only did the Arabs influence architectural styles, but also many of the signature foods of the island and irrigation techniques that helped them flourish— including not only the rice used in arancine but also sugar cane, cotton, oranges, lemons and apricots; spices such as saffron, cinnamon, cloves and mint; seeds and nuts, including sesame, pistachios and almonds; and techniques for making the candied fruit and nuts and traditional Sicilian marzipan fruits (frutta martorana) that you can find throughout Sicily.

Products at the Ortygia Market in Syracuse (Siracusa), Sicily, including spice mixes, tinned fish, nuts, almond paste, candied lemon and orange peel, and fresh shrimp.

All of these goods are evident in abundance at the markets and in the dishes and desserts that catch your attention and define the culinary scene—including the very popular cannoli, a Sicilian invention that so many of us have tasted in places where Sicilian immigrants settled in the U.S. (like our favorite, San Francisco’s North Beach!)

Yes, this is a cannolo—hard to tell because it’s so fancy. It’s filled half with traditional sweetened ricotta and half with a pistachio cream, and lavishly decorated with candied fruit and nuts. It was prepared especially for us in the gorgeous town of Cefalù by Emilio Fiore, the owner of Squaggiò , a wonderful gelato shop not far from the sea.

As for those little balls of arancina goodness, they probably began as an Arab dish of risotto with veal and vegetables. Later iterations (probably from the Normans) made the meal portable, turning it into a saffron-flavored rice ball with the topping tucked inside, then covering it in breadcrumbs and deep-frying it.

At Ke Palle, I opted for an arancina with the Norma filling of eggplant, ricotta salata and tomato. Pasta Norma is also very popular in Sicily.

These days you can find many varieties (40 in all!) of arancine at Ke Palle, a hot spot on Palermo’s bustling Via Maqueda. That includes two of the most traditional types: meat and vegetable, and prosciutto and cheese; fishy fillings like swordfish, eggplant and mint, and smoked salmon and squid ink. There are even two sweet flavors, Nutella and pistachio. I tried Ke Palle’s Norma—eggplant, tomato and ricotta salata (a pressed, salted, aged ricotta that is firmer than fresh ricotta)—but my favorite was a spinach and cheese arancina I purchased from a little stand near the Ballarò Market. I can still remember the satisfying crunch as I bit into it.

On the Streaty.com website is a recipe for arancina with carrot, onion and veal that you can find here. Laura also shared an arancina recipe from a friend that I hope to post in the future after I give it a try!

After your arancina, you can pop next door for a cannolo. Part of the fun is watching the crowds go by on the always busy Via Maqueda—then joining them to stroll along too.

Spleen sandwich, anyone?

Still hungry? There’s more!

We continued eating our way through the city, sampling little morsels of spring onions wrapped in bits of pork rib, called Mangia e Bevi (literally “eat and drink” in Italian), accompanied by a Sicilian beer called Semedorato. Snacks like these are common when young people go out drinking with their friends and have a special picnic where “you eat a lot of meat,” Laura said. “In Palermo,” she added, “it’s hard to be a vegan.”

Morsels of grilled pork-wrapped spring onions called Mangia e Bevi. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

This turns out to be oh so true, especially when she presents us with the next taste challenge.

“Who’s up for a spleen sandwich?”

The dish is called pane con la milza or pani câ mèusa in Sicilian.

“It’s our most popular food, along with aranchina,” Laura said.

Three of us are game to try some. The vendor fishes slices of meat that look like skinny brown pieces of roast beef from a big metal pot and slaps them inside a round sesame bun.

I gulp and take a bite. It really doesn’t taste bad—chewy, meaty, tangy when I squeeze lemon on it. I could almost imagine the meat was pastrami, except that I know it comes from the innards of a baby cow (veal)—specifically the animal’s spleen and lungs, and sometimes the trachea, boiled, then fried in lard. Given the lard—melted pork fat—I was astonished to read the dish might have Jewish origins. How could that be?

According to Italia.it, pani câ mèusa dates back to the Middle Ages when there were Jews living in Palermo working as butchers.

“Since their religious beliefs did not allow them to generate a profit from slaughtering animals, instead of money they received offal as a reward. These included the spleen, lung and trachea, which they began to season in lard and consume as filling for their sandwiches.”

As a Jew, I must admit the latter part of the story makes no sense to me because I imagine that Jews then might have followed the laws of keeping kosher and not eaten pork products, especially if they were following other “religious beliefs,” as the website says. But perhaps, people then, as now, were selective in the laws they chose to follow.

Fixings for pani câ mèusa—spleen sandwich. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

La Vucciria

As we wander into La Vucciria, another ancient Palermo market whose origins go back to the 12th century, Laura tells us the name comes from the French word for a butcher’s shop, boucherie, but that the word vucciria actually means “loud” or “noisy.”

When we visit, the market is pretty quiet, though we hear that there’s quite a bit of action at night, especially at Taverna Azzura, which, according to one blogger I read has a split personality, turning into a wild place for dancing and drinking when the sun goes down.

We didn’t see any of that on our midday ramble, just sitting down peacefully at the bar for a sample of sfincione, described as a Sicilian pizza, but thicker, more like a focaccia topped with anchovies, cheese, tomatoes, onions and oregano (here’s a recipe I found). Of course there was something alcoholic to drink too—this time it was a sweet sipping wine called Sangue, meaning “blood” in Italian, a local wine that tastes a bit like Marsala and nothing like blood.

Sfincione—Sicilian pizza—at the Ballarò Market. It apparently goes well with an Aperol spritz too!

Our happy, well-fed tour group with Laura after our gelato dessert!

That’s all from me, folks.

Please keep an eye on this space for Part 2—our trip to Syracuse (Siracusa) and the beautiful island of Ortygia, plus that day on a farm (called an agriturismo) that I promised.

Meanwhile, for the overview, with incredible visuals, tips and laughs, check out Jeff’s PhotowalksTV episode below. I think it’s one of his best.

Thanks to all of you for your likes, shares, comments and subscriptions (still free!). I appreciate every last one of you!

Ciao!

Ruth