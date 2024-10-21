Sunkee Angel, a beautiful transgender recording artist, takes a selfie with other volunteers in Henderson, Nevada.

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor." - Desmond Tutu

With only two weeks left until Election Day, there really isn’t any time to waste. So please bear with me if I don’t write about food or travel or any of the many things I love to talk about today and instead share a few pictures from my recent trip to Vegas to canvass for the Harris/Walz presidential ticket. I’ll get back to my favorite topic soon enough.

A surprise visit from former President Barack Obama at a high school cafeteria in Henderson, Nevada. Sadly I didn’t get close enough to shake his hand, but Christianne did! (Photo by Christianne Manzano)

I’ve found that sitting home biting my nails and worrying about what will happen on Tuesday November 5 hasn’t been good for my state of mind lately. It drives me crazy to read polls showing that the Presidential election is too close to call. How can that be?

I know who I want to win, and I know why. I believe that our democracy, which has stood for almost 250 years, sits on a knife’s edge and could topple if Donald Trump is elected. I saw it totter on January 6, 2021 when his supporters stormed the Capitol because they believed Trump’s lies that he had won the election. I don’t want to live through that again.

On the bus en route to Vegas from L.A.with the Grassroots Democrats group from Westwood.

So I decided to go to Las Vegas on a bus to canvass for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket. The Dems there were awfully glad to see so many people showing up to try to make a difference in a battleground state where the race between Vice President Harris and her opponent, as it is in the country, is too close to call.

Behind all those phones is Barack Obama!

Even when we encountered people who disagreed with us, we had some pretty interesting discussions and convinced a few folks to at least do more research before casting their ballots. And there were plenty who had already voted for Harris/Walz or planned to do so.

I do hope that however you feel about the state of the country, you do vote on or before Nov. 5. Your vote does matter, especially these days when elections can come down to so few votes. Here’s a link if you need more information for yourself or anyone else: Iwillvote.com.

And here are a few more pictures from the campaign trail:

Thanks for reading, liking, commenting, and all that you do and say. I hope you don’t unsubscribe, but if I’ve offended you, I understand. We’re off to New Mexico to sample some pretty awesome food and art, and I will be writing about that soon. But meanwhile, I’ll be back in Vegas to canvass on the final weekend before the election.

Talk to you soon!

Ruth

My new friends from Grassroots Democrats , Westwood, Los Angeles.