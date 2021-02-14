Just in time for Valentine’s Day, I thought it would be fun to make an all-chocolate hamantaschen variation for my husband, a major chocolate addict. It’s super simple, so you can do it too if you want to please the chocolate lovers in your life.
I used a package of dough I’d saved from my recent hamantaschen baking (about a quarter of the recipe, which you can find in my last post), mixed in a teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa powder, plus another teaspoon of pulverized chocolate chips. After chilling the dough, I rolled it out and cut into circles, as I did with my standard hamantaschen. I filled the circles with a delicious chocolate filling from Joan Nathan’s most recent cookbook, King Solomon’s Table (but Nutella would do just as well), added chocolate chips and sprinkles and voilà!
In case you missed it, click this link to read my original post on how to make hamantaschen.
Jeff’s reaction: “Stupendous!” Spoken like a true chocoholic.
How about you? Have you got a favorite hamantaschen variation? Let me know in the comments below.
Just tried making a peanut butter and jelly version at the suggestion of a friend, who said it was a big hit with the kids. I found out it’s a big hit with adults as well!
Here's a link to a NY Times recipe for chocolate hamantaschen. It includes a filling that approximates the one from Nathan's recent book: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1017996-chocolate-chip-hamantaschen.
By the way, you can make these cookies gluten-free, with a few tweaks. I subbed Bob's Red Mill GF 1 to 1 Baking Flour in the basic recipe from Joan Nathan (see original post), an extra egg white (or yolk) to make it less crumbly. It still cracks a bit when shaping, but just paste a bit of egg white over the cracks and all is well.
Jeff's a lucky guy to have you in the kitchen.
Fantastic cookie! Valentine's highlight!
