Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

5 Comments
author
Ruth Stroud
Feb 19, 2021Author

Just tried making a peanut butter and jelly version at the suggestion of a friend, who said it was a big hit with the kids. I found out it’s a big hit with adults as well!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
author
Ruth Stroud
Feb 16, 2021Author

Here's a link to a NY Times recipe for chocolate hamantaschen. It includes a filling that approximates the one from Nathan's recent book: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1017996-chocolate-chip-hamantaschen.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
author
Ruth Stroud
Feb 15, 2021Author

By the way, you can make these cookies gluten-free, with a few tweaks. I subbed Bob's Red Mill GF 1 to 1 Baking Flour in the basic recipe from Joan Nathan (see original post), an extra egg white (or yolk) to make it less crumbly. It still cracks a bit when shaping, but just paste a bit of egg white over the cracks and all is well.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Judy Graham
Feb 14, 2021Liked by Ruth Stroud

Jeff's a lucky guy to have you in the kitchen.

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
Jefferson Graham
Writes Jefferson Graham's PhotowalksTV…
Feb 14, 2021Liked by Ruth Stroud

Fantastic cookie! Valentine's highlight!

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
© 2023 Ruth Stroud
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing