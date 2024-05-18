Ciao from Taormina, the last stop on our Sicilian vacation. We began in Palermo, moved on to Siracusa (Syracuse) and now to this gorgeous city, nicknamed “the Pearl of the Ionian Sea,” and made even more famous recently for being used as one of the settings for the second season of the hit HBO series White Lotus. We wish we had more time here and everywhere else we’ve traveled. As we leave this magical island (I know that’s an overused adjective, but it’s really true about this place), we finally figured out that we didn’t need to try to see everything in the guide book or that friends recommended, but instead should just relax, sip a Prosecco (or Coke Zero for Jeff) while staring at the sea, and plan to come back as soon as possible to see what we missed or revisit what we loved.
Today I’m posting a few photos—mostly food-related—from Taormina. In a week or so I will share more details from our travels, including a great day visiting a farm near the historic town of Noto and making pasta from wheat grown in the surrounding fields and flavored with herbs we picked that day. Meanwhile, enjoy this little “food tour,” and please let me know if you want to know more.
And that’s it, folks! There are more stories to tell, not only about food (though there are SO many dishes we didn’t manage to sample—we seemed always to be snacking rather than sitting down to full-course meals!), but also about some of the gorgeous non-food sights we saw (incredible views, architectural masterpieces in multiple styles, magnificent ruins dating to Greek and Roman times), and of course the inevitable frustrations of traveling—like luggage mishaps, missed connections, lost items, and trying to see and do more than is humanly possible.
Here’s one non-food photo from a bus trip into the hills surrounding Taormina—a bit hair-raising, but worth it for the vistas and the small towns we visited, including Savoca, famous for several scenes in Francis Ford Coppola’s first Godfather film.
I’ll save these stories for a future post or two. If you liked this one, please do click the heart button to tell me so, and leave a comment if you’re so inclined. Thanks as always for being a subscriber.
Grazie mille for reading!
See you soon!
Ruth
