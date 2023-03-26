A Note from Japan
We're enjoying the cherry blossoms; more to come
Hello! Did you think I forgot you? No, of course not! But we’re spending a few days in the land of cherry blossoms (known as 桜, sakura, in Japanese), now reaching their peak. Of course there’s more to talk about—including the Japanese love affair with bread (パン or pan) and pastry, especially made in the French style; the popular Chinatown right outside the door of our hotel in Kobe; and the surprising European—and Jewish—history of this town. Who knew? Then there are the gourmet markets—depachika—located beneath department stores here and elsewhere.
That’s just a little taste of what’s to come. Happy Spring, everyone! See you in a week or so.
Ruth
Happily, they forgive us as poor barbarians. And after reading everything about how to act in a ryoken I forgot to remove my shoes, can you believe it?! I hope you get to enjoy at least one nice omakase meal before you come home.
So happy to see that you finally got there! And for the cherry blossoms besides!
The location of the Miyazaki theme park is
near Asuke, where Max had a home stay as part of jr. high student exchange trip in 2001, vicinity of Nagoya. Someday maybe I’ll get to go to Japan!! He came home talking about Western style bakery treats !