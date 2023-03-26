Hello! Did you think I forgot you? No, of course not! But we’re spending a few days in the land of cherry blossoms (known as 桜, sakura, in Japanese), now reaching their peak. Of course there’s more to talk about—including the Japanese love affair with bread (パン or pan) and pastry, especially made in the French style; the popular Chinatown right outside the door of our hotel in Kobe; and the surprising European—and Jewish—history of this town. Who knew? Then there are the gourmet markets—depachika—located beneath department stores here and elsewhere.

That’s just a little taste of what’s to come. Happy Spring, everyone! See you in a week or so.

Ruth