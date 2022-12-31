The Saône River, one of two rivers in the city of Lyon. (Photos by Ruth Stroud)

In the year 2022 the pandemic moved to the back burner and we felt safe (after multiple vaccinations) to travel again. I imagine it was a little like being sprung from prison. Were we really free to go—or would the pandemic come roaring back and chase us into hiding once again?

Jefferson Graham, my restless spouse, poo-poos such disaster scenarios. He has a YouTube series, PhotoWalksTV, that is all about where to find the best spots for picture-taking when you travel, with tips on how to make your photos better. He’s in constant pursuit of material. I am too, though less single-mindedly.

Wherever we travel, Jeff searches for the perfect photo-worthy places, while I’m in quest of the best meal, food story or recipe idea to feature in my blog. It’s not all work though. Sometimes it’s just dinner. And sometimes it’s just a pretty scene—such as the Saône River in the French city of Lyon, pictured above.

In case you missed some of these posts and have a yen to catch up, here are a few highlights of our 2022 travels, plus other notable tales:

The legendary pink champagne cake at the Madonna Inn.

A dreamy pink champagne cake and a deliciously kitchy decor at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Cambria, CA, where we came across some spectacular pies (including my favorite, olallieberry) at a place called Linn’s.

In yet another coastal California town, Mendocino, discovering the wonders of the Cowboy Cookie, along with a Victorian mansion, residence of Jessica Fletcher, played by the late Angela Lansbury in the TV series Murder, She Wrote.

A summer idyll on Canada’s Sunshine Coast, particularly a stay on tiny Savary Island on the western edge of British Columbia, accessible only by ferry, boat or plane.

Falling in love with Paris—plus Lyon and Avignon—especially les marchés, the wonderful markets, both large and small, but also the cafés, bistros, boulangeries—and les baguettes!

Baguettes at the Les Halles d’Avignon, Avignon’s famed indoor market.

One of my most popular posts of the year was about YouTuber Chris MacAskill and his informative and entertaining Plant Chompers channel. His story might provide a little New Year’s inspiration for those interested in investigating a healthier, plant-based diet.

Transitions

It’s that time on the calendar when we spend time both looking back on the year that was and forward to the one ahead. It makes me feel a strange kinship with Janus, the ancient two-headed Roman god of new beginnings, transitions and dualities after whom the month of January is named.

The biggest ending—or “transition”—I experienced in 2022 was losing my younger brother Michael rather suddenly in early March at age 62. As anyone who has coped with the death of a loved one will tell you, it’s not something you can absorb all at once. But we’re managing as best we can.

Almond macaroons with candied fruit and nuts.

In addition to the distraction of travels, one particularly effective coping strategy for me in times of sorrow or worry is baking. I did a lot of that during the run up to the winter holidays, including making almond macaroons for Hanukkah (above) from homemade almond paste, and fashioning more holiday cookies with my cousin Tina a few days before Christmas in a class at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica. Baking with a friend was a great way to end 2022!

Spelt shortbread, Langue de Chat and Chocolate Hazelnut Sandwich cookies made in a class at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica.

A toast 🥂to 2023!

Aperol Spritz, a sparkling orange drink I sampled in Paris may be just the thing to usher in 2023. It’s a mix of Aperol, a slightly bitter-tasting orange liqueur; Prosecco; sparkling water, and a slice of orange. Here’s a link to a recipe.

But honestly, a glass of Prosecco—or a Perrier—may go down just fine, especially with the right company!

Enjoying an Aperol Spritz at La Terasse in Paris’s 7th Arrondissement.

Here’s to hopeful beginnings in 2023, an end to the cruel war in Ukraine, and more peace on our shores as well—particularly when it comes to reducing gun violence and political in-fighting.

Our travels in 2023 will take us to Japan to visit our son and daughter-in-law, and undoubtedly to other places near and far. I’m hoping to do more interviews and stories on a range of topics—including a lesson on making baguettes from a woman who grew up in a French bakery.

Are you making any New Year’s resolutions? Do any of them involve food and diet? Have you ever found a diet that actually works longterm, or is it all about hype and marketing? I’d love to hear your thoughts. And I’ll share mine in a future post.

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. It remains free and always will be, but it’s encouraging to know you care enough to subscribe, like, comment and share with friends.

Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy New Year. I’ll see you in 2023, maybe catching the sunset at the beach!

Ruth