I’m not talking about food in this edition of Ruthtalksfood. Instead I want to tell you about my amazing “baby” brother, who died too soon this week at the age of 62.

Here’s my obit. I edited it a bit for this newsletter, but not that much. If it sounds a little objective, it’s because I too have been a journalist and have learned to compartmentalize my feelings while writing. But when the subject is your own little brother, the experience is quite surreal. You fall back on your skills and shove the emotions away. But not too far. I loved that kid!

My husband Jeff, the keeper of the family photo archives, picked out a few pictures to add. Some he even took.

The obit gives an idea of the breadth of Michael’s achievements. It doesn't really cover the depth of our relationship over 62 years nor the scope of the grief his family is feeling for his loss. No amount of words can. The deepest grief is mostly wordless, I’ve found. And right now ours is too new to cloak itself in language. But the moment calls for it.

Michael (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

If one man packed several lifetimes into one and made a difference in the world, it was my younger brother Michael, who died on March 2 from complications of a heart condition. I called him “baby brother” until one day, only a few years ago, he protested, “Please don’t call me that anymore! I’m not a baby.”

But to me, he always was and always will be. I told him that at the hospital when I was saying goodbye.

Baby Michael with mother Flora

Professionally, he was a shape-shifter. A Chinese scholar who learned to speak Mandarin fluently in Taiwan, he had a lengthy career in journalism. He followed that by becoming CEO of an entertainment conference business. Then, in his mid-50s, he switched gears and began a new chapter as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

After several internships, Michael landed a highly coveted position at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. Along the way, he became a beloved meditation teacher at InsightLA, a popular mindfulness meditation center.

My brother had at least three careers and many talents and interests, but it was clear his proudest achievement was his children, Elana and Josh.

“As a clinician, Michael had a magical combination of knowledge, innate skills and life experiences that he could channel into the service of those clients he served,” said James Rosser, Michael’s colleague at UCLA and a fellow meditation teacher.” Each client valued his presence and his compassion. He changed the lives of so many. In fact, every life he touched, be it client or staff, was changed, and always for the better.”

Michael at 5 with his father Vernon, brother Denis, young-looking mother Flora, cousin Dan and grandma Edith

Born on July 2, 1959 in Palo Alto, CA, Michael was the youngest of four, the son of a German-Jewish refugee, Vernon Stroud (nee Straus), who himself started a new life as a mechanical engineer at Westinghouse, and Flora (nee Gordon), a native of Glasgow, Scotland. My dad’s entire family had been forced to flee Nazi Germany in the late 1930s.

Ten years younger than his next-oldest sibling (me!), he grew up as almost an only child, but developed a knack for friendship that served him well all his life. An excellent student at Palo Alto High School (though his jokes managed to aggravate his geometry teacher enough to get him sent to the principal!), Michael found time for competitive tennis, chess and early forays into Transcendental Meditation (TM), which sparked a lifelong interest in meditation practice.

On the way to summer camp.

Initially contemplating a career in medicine at UC San Diego, Michael soon discovered a passion for Chinese language and history, graduating with a B.A. in Chinese Studies from UC Berkeley in 1981. He spent several years in Taiwan studying Chinese Zen and then 20 years as a journalist, beginning as a freelance foreign correspondent, followed by a stint as reporter for Bloomberg (1993-1999) and Investor's Business Daily (1986-1993), and correspondent for Wired News (1999-2004). Michael also wrote for the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and The Wrap, among others.

Michael with Moony on a walk we took in Culver City. Michael treasured the dog as if it were one of his kids.

He married Zahava Aroesty in 1988 in Los Angeles. The two raised two children together, Josh, 29, and Elana, 27, and a beloved dog, Moony. He and Zahava separated in 2013.

A perpetual seeker when it came to spirituality as well as his career choices, Michael continued the meditation path he’d begun with TM, adding Japanese and Chinese Zen, Jewish meditation and mindfulness. He also found solace and support in various 12-step programs, including Overeaters Anonymous and Emotions Anonymous.

In 2000, he co-founded and served as CEO of the iHollywoodForum, offering conferences on entertainment industry topics.

Michael with his partner of 8 years, Frances He.

In 2012, seeking a new beginning, Michael returned to school at Antioch University, Los Angeles, to pursue a Master’s degree in clinical psychology. As an LMFT (licensed marriage and family therapist), he specialized in working with patients suffering from depression, bipolar and other mood disorders. From his life experiences and personal struggles with depression, Michael had an intimate and empathic understanding that enabled him to help others more than someone who simply understood such suffering intellectually.

“There are people who grow more empathic through their own suffering,” wrote our cousin Alan Feiger. “Michael transcended his own tragedies.”

Even when his health began to fail recently, Michael sought the best medical care he could find because he still had some much he wanted to do, see and experience. After years of struggle, he had discovered a deep love for helping others as a counselor and teacher. He also took enormous pleasure and pride in his children and in his relationship with his life partner of 8 years, Frances He, who shared his deep interest in meditation. Frances was thrilled that Michael could converse fluently in Mandarin not only with her but with her mother, who doesn’t speak much English.

Michael with his children, Josh and Elana, some years ago.

Michael had a vibrant sense of humor and fun, told Jewish jokes with elan, had recently learned to cook in an Instant Pot with little or no salt (he swore he could make a lentil stew extremely tasty with just a microdose of sodium), claimed to be able to beat his daughter Elana in chess, though she apparently whipped his butt in Scrabble; had fond dreams of a trip to Israel with Frances; and wanted to stick around to celebrate son Josh’s 30th birthday on July 2, the same day as his own.

Michael with me, David and Denis at our parents’ 50th wedding anniversary in 1991. (Photo by Andy Partos)

In addition to his children, Frances, Zahava, myself, and our two older brothers, David and Denis, Michael is survived by many cousins, second cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, patients, and uncounted friends and colleagues who will miss him enormously.

“At a time when so many bad things are going on in the world, Michael’s death is particularly painful,” my cousin Colin Brewer wrote in a note to me after I relayed the news of Michael’s passing. “Everyone who knew him has lost a fine human being, just when we need more people like him.”