Talking about food leads to talking about everything: recipes, family stories, culinary history, healthy eating tips, and holiday tales. I write about it all, plus some truly delicious Jewish treats like rugelach and hamantaschen. Don't miss it!
By Ruth Stroud
· Over 1,000 subscribers
“Ruth Stroud is a warm and terrific writer, whose stories of local foods and people (as well as great recipes) brighten my day, She also partners with her talented husband, Jeff, whose videos on their trips are absolutely worth the watch, especially for foodies and photographers. ”