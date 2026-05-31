Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

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Mari Adam's avatar
Mari Adam
1d

Hi Ruth: I did a cooking class there with a friend several years ago and we had a ball! No pretty pictures to show for it (I think we were too busy drinking!) but we loved doing the shopping at neighborhood grocers and then cooking our treasures afterward. My friend and I were not star pupils but we contributed lots of enthusiasm. I would recommend their classes highly. Thanks for sharing!

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Amie McGraham's avatar
Amie McGraham
13h

You are definitely living the dream, Ruth. How fun!

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