Our class (minus the photographer!), with teacher Fabrice Meillier.

In case you missed it, you can read about the first part of our trip to Paris here.

What luck, I thought, when a Google search shortly before our trip to France turned up a cooking school not far from our hotel in the Montmartre area of Paris. It was called Cook’n with Class and offered a range of classes for kids, families and adults—all taught in English (or in French by special request). Among the offerings: lessons in French pastries and desserts, bread baking, sauce making and bistro cuisine, and my pick, a market-to-table class lasting five to six hours that culminated in a four-course meal! Why not? It would be fun, undoubtedly delicious—maybe even educational.

As it turned out, it was all of these—and more. I credit our teacher, Fabrice Meillier, along with the group of students (eight, including me), two couples and a mother and her two grown daughters, all hailing from the U.S., with varying degrees of cooking skills and interests. We formed a convivial bunch of sous-chefs, and over the course of several hours we laughed a lot, learned new and interesting things, including about our instructor—and of course we ate very well! Here’s a picture of the first course:

Filet de Saint Pierre (the fish is called John Dory in the U.S.) atop a green asparagus in a beurre blanc sauce that included dill and salmon roe.

I thought I’d share a few of our exchanges. As I couldn’t easily take notes while visiting a market and handling tasks that Fabrice assigned—like peeling asparagus and potatoes and hulling strawberries while also taking pictures of everything—I recorded a fair amount of video on my iPhone, only to be slightly embarrassed later to realize I was the one asking most of the questions. On the other hand, how do you ever learn anything if you don’t ask?

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At the market

“Oh, what a beauty!” Fabrice exclaims about the filet of beef he buys. It is from a special cattle breed called Limousin , raised near Limoges in west central France.

“What’s the name of this market?” I ask Fabrice as we wander between the various vendors, selecting the ingredients to make our meal in a semi-democratic fashion, though our instructor has the final word. On the list: baguettes, which are essential at all Parisian repasts, it seems; a whole John Dory fish, which the French call Saint Pierre; a filet of beef, that will be cut into individual tenderloins; several bundles of big fat green asparagus (more tender than the white, Fabrice says); a selection of cheeses; multiple baskets of strawberries for a tart; herbs, vegetables and veal bones for a brown stock, and potatoes for a gratin dauphinois, a classic French dish made with sliced potatoes, cream and cheese. The menu is based on our tastes, what’s in season and the chef’s whims. (You can find a link to Fabrice’s recipes, which the school shared with us, at the bottom of this post. )

Laughter at the meat counter.

It turns out the market doesn’t have a name because it’s really just a collection of wonderful shops on a street in the charming but less touristy Jules Joffrin area Montmartre, just over the hill from Sacré-Coeur. It’s not one of Paris’s famous open-air markets but it’s a jewel of a different kind.

“This is the real Paris here,” Fabrice tells us. In other words, it’s where the locals shop, not the tourists.

At the cheese shop, he stops and inhales with satisfaction looking about in delight at the enormous stock of every kind of possible variety of fromage.

From left: the French butter Fabrice suggests we take home in our checked luggage (vacuum-sealed, of course), some of the ingredients for our meal, and our chef writing down the menu on a board.

“This is better than a parfumerie,” he says. “This is pure French here. If you have to bring back a present, I think cheese is the best.” And if not cheese, “a beautiful piece of grass-fed butter.” (Vacuum-sealed in your checked luggage, it will be okay, he declares).

“You can travel with butter?” someone asks.

“I can travel with you?” Fabrice shoots back with an impudent smile.

He hints when we first meet that he has traveled the world in the course of his cooking career, which began at age 13 and has lasted 50 years. “So now you know how old I am,” he tells me.

“Where have you traveled?” I press him.

“Later, later,” he tells me, too busy shepherding students and the arranging all the ingredients once we return to the school to answer questions. (See below for the answer.)

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And then we cook…

Fabrice has exchanged his ball cap for a flat black one and an apron with a Cook’n with Class logo on it. Down the length of the long table are arrayed the produce and protein we have bought for our meal: strawberries, potatoes, asparagus, carrots, celery, onions, leeks, dill, parsley and other herbs, the filet of beef and the whole fish. At our places are knives, peelers and aprons.

From left, knives, peeler and apron; measurements for crusts of different sizes and custard filling for the strawberry tart, along with the menu for our meal; and vegetables being braised for a brown stock.

Our instructor begins by writing the menu on the blackboard in white script that reminds me of handwritten menus that I’ve seen in front of bistros and cafés all over Paris—and elsewhere in France. Apparently cursive is alive and well in this country, or at least among the cheffy crowd!

As he writes, he explains some of the choices. With the green asparagus, he says, we’ll have a beurre blanc sauce (literally white butter sauce), looking around at us to see if we know what it is.

“It’s a typical French sauce that goes very well with fish and asparagus,” he says. “And we’re probably going to put in the sauce some dill and some fish eggs. You know fish eggs? I’ll show you. I have them over there.”

He shows us some salmon-colored roe that he later sprinkles into the sauce to add a literal “pop” of flavor.

My tasks seem pretty minimal—mostly chopping and peeling. Others are working cubes of butter into flour for the tarte aux fraises (strawberry tart) and braising vegetables for the brown stock that will eventually become the base of a green pepper sauce for the beef.

Fabrice handing cold water to Robert to add to the stock while Tracy looks on.

“This is the most important thing that you can do today,” he says, pointing at Robert who is the stir-frying veggies for the stock. “Out of a stock you can make hundreds and thousands of different dishes.”

As there’s so much going on, it’s difficult to follow exactly what’s happening at the other end of the table where the stock is being made. When I ask Fabrice to tell us what’s in it, he reels off the ingredients—onions, leeks, celery, carrots, garlic, bay leaves and fresh thyme (he hands around fresh bay leaves and thyme for us to smell.)

“Be generous with the thyme,” he says. After browning the vegetables and some bones—chicken and veal, which he roasts in the oven then adds to the stock—he spoons off some of the fat, then directs his sous-chefs to deglaze the pan with white wine, scraping up the brown bits on the bottom. The joints of the bones contain lots of collagen, the magic ingredient in the creams that women pay so much for to improve their skin, Fabrice notes. “No need to buy collagen. Just have a good meal!” he declares. (Take that, Olay!)

Later, tomato sauce and cold water are added to the stock—cold water because you want the stock to expand and cook gently to extract as much flavor as possible from the ingredients. The steak, on the other hand, needs to go into a hot pan to cook quickly so as not to lose all its juices, Fabrice explains.

Here are more pictures of of what we made and ate:

Clockwise from top left: brown stock bubbling, pastry cream being added to the tart, gratin dauphinois, asparagus bundles ready to boil, the strawberry tart, and Fabrice emulsifying butter for the beurre blanc.

Our second course: Tournedos de filet de boeuf à la sauce au poivre vert (medallions of beef in green pepper sauce) and Gratin dauphinois. Scrumptious!

Below are some more nuggets of wisdom we gleaned from Fabrice in the course of the day. The part about his life—well that’s just the story we got once the food was on the table and the work was mostly done.

Cheese, butter and garlic

Fabrice with a map of French cheeses.

On cheese: “Cheese exists because we have winter,” Fabrice tells us. In cold regions in the past, people developed cheese as a sustainable source of protein in the winter months when there was little to eat and to sell for income. Many of the most famed French cheeses are made with a mold called Penicillium, related but not the same strain as in the antibiotic.

Among the cheeses we sample are a Brie stuffed with walnuts that’s made using a Penicillium camemberti mold and a sheep’s milk Roquefort that comes from one appropriately named Penicillium roqueforti. Also on the cheese plate: a Comté from the Alps that was cut from a 40 kg (88 lb) wheel, two cheeses that employ edible vegetable ash in their production, and a round cheese with an orange rind that smells “like my toes in summer,” Fabrice says. “But it tastes very, very nice.” The French like smelly cheeses, he says. Americans, not so much.

Our cheese course: From left, Brie stuffed with walnuts, unidentified round orange smelly cheese, Morbier with line of ash in middle, a cylindrical goat’s milk cheese from the Loire Valley with an ashy rind, Comté and Roquefort.

On garlic: The problem that some people have with garlic when it’s used raw is caused by the little green sprout in the middle of the clove. If you slice the peeled cloves in half (lengthwise) and dig out the sprout before chopping and adding the cloves to the dish, you remove the bitterness and the burning taste that some people find disagreeable or upsetting to their digestion. In a cooked dish—like stock—the sprouts shouldn’t be an issue, Fabrice says. (I’m hoping this method works for my mother-in-law, who avoids garlic because of the ill effects!)

On butter (especially, grass-fed butter): “Butter is a superfood. Very healthy. It’s got vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamin K. I know what they say, but voilà, butter is your best friend,” says Fabrice. (I doubt most experts would call butter a superfood, but it certainly did taste superb in everything we ate!)

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About Fabrice

Fabrice dishing up our dessert, Tarte aux fraises with a Coulis de fraises and Crème Chantilly (strawberry tart with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.)

Finally my patience was rewarded—Fabrice told us something about himself. Although quite a number of details are missing, and I didn’t get a chance to pose any follow-up questions (too bad for eternally curious me!), here’s a basic outline of what he shared of his life. What struck me most is how young he was when he got started and how many places he worked—and also how permissive his parents must have been!

Born on the island of Martinique in the French West Indies, Fabrice lived there until age 12 and then returned with his family to France. It was a difficult transition. From what he told us, it sounded like he had been a total free spirit on the island, a former French colony that’s now classified as a department and region, yet with quite a different culture than the mother country. In France, the boy suddenly had to wear shoes, trousers, coats and hats and sit still for hours in school. “So I said ‘no, not for me,’ ” he told us. Already he knew somehow that cooking would be his ticket to freedom.

And so at age 13, he went to work in a restaurant to learn to be a chef “because I knew that as a chef I could travel the world.” It was like an apprenticeship, he said, and perhaps that’s how any number of chefs got their start. (The school’s website also notes that he apprenticed at Auberge la Chancelière and had formal training at the Lycée Technique d’Hôtelleries et de Tourisme in St Cyr.)

And then Fabrice got the chance to fulfill his dream. He returned to Martinique, where he did his army service. Then he went to England, Norway, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, South Africa, the U.S., Egypt, Russia and Morocco. In Morocco, he made ice cream on the beach and loved it.

“Imagine. Just ice cream. The whole day, ice cream,” he said, his face aglow at the memory. “The beach. The ladies. It’s fun when you’re young.”

In South Africa, he was granted permanent residency, staying there 10 years, and at one point becoming the personal chef to Nelson Mandela and creating pastries for his inauguration. “I never met him,” he said, “but my first wife did. She shook his hand many times, and every time she didn’t wash (her hand) again.”

In the U.S. he worked briefly in Manhattan in New York City, then attempted to get a work visa to work at a restaurant in Napa Valley, California, but he was refused because of the controversy at that time (2003) over France’s opposition to the war in Iraq. French fries were renamed “Freedom Fries” and French chefs weren’t welcome.

I didn’t hear if it was this is what occasioned the peripatetic chef’s return to France, but it sounds like it all worked out for the best. Fabrice is happily settled in the French countryside, commuting to Paris for work. He lives in a large old house with his wife and has five children ranging in age from 7 to 29. He seems to love his job—and he’s obviously very good at it. Despite all my questions, he was a patient teacher, though he did surprise me at the end by saying he’d never met another Ruth in his life, and the only other one he knew of was Dr. Ruth, the sex therapist. Nope, I said. We’re not related.

Here is the link to most of the recipes we made at the school, Cook’n with Class. As all good cooks do, Fabrice embellished a bit during the class. For example, he added fish eggs and dill to the beurre blanc sauce, roasted veal bones and leeks to the brown sauce, and varied the tart crust somewhat from the formula he wrote on the board. C’est la vie! Cooking is both a science and an art, right? If for some reason, the link to the recipes doesn’t work, let me know and I’ll try to forward them separately.

I did make a strawberry tart this weekend and was quite pleased with the results, though it took the better part of the afternoon! (No sous-chefs!). I used the recipes for pâte brisée (shortcrust pastry) and crème pâtissière (pastry cream) provided by the school, but consulted a Serious Eats recipe for further details on making the crust. Here’s a picture of the finished tarte aux fraises!

My crust was a little too thick, the strawberries not quite as tasty as the ones we purchased in Montmartre, but the tart was still very tasty. I’ll try again soon!

I’d love to hear your thoughts on taking cooking classes while traveling and if you’ve come across some that you’ve really enjoyed. I’ve taken more food tours than classes, but this one was a nice surprise and resulted in the best meal I had on our trip. It also left me thinking I need to work on my techniques for making stocks, sauces and especially summer tarts. Clearly I need to take more classes in Paris!

Thanks as always for your likes, comments, shares and subscriptions—new and old. It means a lot.

See you next time!

Ruth

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