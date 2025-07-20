Beef and turkey sandwiches at Philippe The Original in downtown L.A. We did the dipping ourselves.

Los Angeles is famous for many things—Hollywood glamor, great beaches, eternal sunshine, theme parks. But as the birthplace of the French Dip? Not so much. Yet, so it is, at least according to the two venerable and rival restaurants that claim to have invented the iconic sandwich.

When I heard that Cole’s, one of the two, was closing after 117 years, my husband Jeff and I decided to visit and give those signature sandwiches a try.

Cole’s, established in 1908 by entrepreneur Harry Cole in a historic building that was once the center of Henry Huntington’s railway network, claims to be both the oldest public house in Los Angeles and the “originators” of the famous sandwich. Its menus and signs all say as much, though the contention has always been the source of a mostly friendly dispute with Philippe The Original, another L.A. landmark, established the same year as Cole’s by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu.

The dark and deeply enticing interior of Cole’s was really all we managed to enjoy on our visit. The wait was close to two hours. We ended up at Philippe The Original.

Although it’s largely accepted that the famed sandwich of sliced beef (or other meat), sandwiched inside a “French roll” or baguette dipped in meat juices had its start here, the origin stories put forth by Cole’s and Philippe sound a bit too polished from long telling, though they do add to the sandwich’s appeal. The Cole’s website claims the sandwich was invented in 1908 when the house chef dipped “bread in Au Jus to soften it for a customer with bad gums.”

The line moved fast at Philippe The Original—and the food was worth the wait.

Philippe’s website confers the honor of being the sandwich’s creator on the restaurant’s founder and offers a longer explanation, though not necessarily one that’s more convincing:

“One day in 1918, while making a sandwich, Mathieu inadvertently dropped the sliced French roll into the roasting pan filled with juice still hot from the oven. The patron, a policeman, said he would take the sandwich anyway and returned the next day with some friends asking for more dipped sandwiches. And so was born the “French Dipped Sandwich,” so called either because of Mathieu’s French heritage, the French roll the sandwich is made on or because the officer’s name was French. The answer is lost to history.”

The last line sounds like a bit of a copout. If you need to get to the bottom of these competing narratives, a 2016 “investigative” Thrillist piece takes a deep dive. But really, both establishments have served a popular sandwich for more than 100 years, and now one of them is leaving the scene forever—unless an angel investor wants to step up and make an offer. Meanwhile, all we wanted was to sample the famous sandwiches at each and compare.

It turned out that the wait at Cole's was closer to two hours on the night we visited.

But sadly, we missed out on Cole’s and will just have to imagine how good its sandwiches were. Ever since the news broke that the famous restaurant was closing, the crowds have cued up nonstop for a last bite of history. We snapped a few pictures, marveling at the stark contrast between the restaurant/bar’s sumptuous interior and the conditions of homelessness and poverty in the surrounding neighborhood.

Owner Cedd Moses blames his decision to close on crime in the area, as well as rising rent and labor costs, lingering effects of the pandemic, and other factors. It made us sad that L.A., which has survived so much in the years we’ve lived here—riots, earthquakes, January’s devastating fires and now the massive raids and terrorism of our immigrant communities—is losing some of its most beloved and long-lived restaurants, including The Original Pantry, another cherished institution that closed in March after 101 years.

Jackie serving us at Philippe's counter; the beef sandwich with dipping sauce on the side; and, for dessert, apple pie à la mode, custard and coffee.

But luckily Philippe is still here, and we salved our spirits by ordering two French dips—one beef and one turkey—at this fun and unpretentious restaurant. With its sawdust-strewn floors, decades of news clippings touting its French dip (including the rivalry with Cole’s) along its walls and mementos of its deep connection with the L.A. Dodgers, it feels like the landmark it is. There was plenty of parking out front and the wait was only 35 minutes, with patrons, many of them long-time devotees, having traveled from far and near to dine here. Another plus is the location near L.A.’s restored and stunning Union Station, one more symbol of the city’s storied past.

The interior of Los Angeles’ Union Station.

As for the food? We thoroughly enjoyed our sandwiches at Philippe. We ordered them with the au jus on the side rather than dipped—which I guess means we didn’t really get French dipped experience. But they were succulent and delicious, especially with a squeeze of Philippe’s trademark hot mustard. And luckily, the restaurant will still be there next time we have a yen for a French dip—I hope!

Date-Nut Bread

Still in the mood for classics from the past, I couldn’t resist baking some old-fashioned date-nut bread, something I remembered making when I was in my late teens or twenties. The recipe I used from King Arthur reminds me of another in one of my earliest cookbooks, the paperback edition of The All New Fannie Farmer Boston Cooking School Cookbook.

It’s the ultimate in comfort baking, an easy, unfussy recipe that I managed to whip together in half an hour: hand-mixing, no creaming, lots of chopped walnuts and dates (my favorite: organic medjool dates from Trader Joe’s—the sweetest snack ever!).

After an hour’s bake, this gorgeous brown, nutty loaf emerges from the oven, along with memories of a kitchen in an apartment I sublet in Cambridge, Massachusetts one long-ago summer. It’s where my early baking experiments took place, with the help of my friend and roommate, Janet. Together we made butterscotch brownies, chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and hermits (a classic New England cookie), devouring entire batches while commiserating over our messy love lives.

Vintage baked goods and fond memories truly are great medicine in a troubled world, don’t you think?

(Just in case you missed the link for King Arthur’s date-nut bread, here it is.)

Superrobe!

The back of my bathrobe. The robe is big and flaps around me, but I still can’t fly.

“Are you ever going to get out of that chair?” my husband asks as he spies me engrossed in my favorite escapist pastime, New York Times word games, still in my navy blue terrycloth robe with the Superman logo on the back. Jeff is relentlessly upbeat, the yang to my yin. He loves teasing me about everything, including the Superman symbol. The robe was actually a gift to him many years ago, but it wasn’t his style.

“I dare you to wear it to the movie,” he says.

The latest Superman film is at our local theater, and we decide to go see it, but I leave the robe at home. There’s a new guy, David Corenswet, as Superman/Clark Kent, and a new Lois Lane too, Rachel Brosnahan (didn’t you just love her in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?). It’s diverting—lots of action and appealing lead characters. It’s great to see a movie in an actual theater where the seats shake with every punch the hero lands or takes (believe me, he takes a few in the film!). Popcorn is essential, even at $10 for the smallest size! And of course the good guy wins in the end—the only kind of ending I can abide these days.

Last word

I’m told that today, July 20, is Ice Cream Day. If my husband had his way, every day would be Ice Cream Day. He really doesn’t need an excuse to eat ice cream, especially atop a cone.

On every trip we’ve been on—and those he’s taken by himself—Jeff makes sure to have a cone—often two or three. After sampling at least one in some 118 cities and towns he’s visited here in the U.S. and abroad (so far) for Photowalks, Jeff has finally chosen a favorite.

As I promised a big reveal in my last newsletter, I thought I’d let Jeff tell you himself. He announces it today in his latest PhotowalksTV episode. But okay, since you asked … (drum roll, please!) … it’s Graeter’s Ice Cream in Cincinnati! Why? You can read all about it in his latest newsletter. As for me, I haven’t tried it, but apparently Oprah Winfrey agrees with him. Obviously another taste test is in order!

And that’s a wrap for this week, folks. In my next post, I’ll introduce you to a dear friend of mine, Evelyn Schmidt, an octogenarian with a passion for photography, tennis and a very special chocolate cake that her mother taught her to make. She invited me into her kitchen to bake it with her last week. It was a hoot. Tell you more soon.

As always, thanks for your likes, shares, comments and subscriptions. Please let me know how your summer is going. Are you baking anything—or sticking to salads and popsicles to beat the heat? Are you as much a fan of ice cream as Jeff? I’d love to know.

See you next time!

Ruth

Leave a comment

Share