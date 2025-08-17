The swimming hole and tent cabins at Berkeley Tuolumne Camp , where our family spent a week or two each August when I was young. The camp was destroyed in a fire in 2013. It was rebuilt and reopened in 2022, 100 years after its establishment.

As I write this, we’re about to set off on a 10-day vacation in western and northwestern Montana and southeastern British Colombia. Part of the trip will involve camping—though it’s really more akin to “glamping” as we’re hardly roughing it, staying in cabins rather than tents—though I do hope there will be a cookout or two and maybe some stargazing, s’mores and a wienie roast. Hopefully no grizzlies will show up to partake. I’ll have more for you about that when we return. But meanwhile, as I was preparing for this trip, I couldn’t help remembering a delightful camp my family used to visit each summer. Here are a few memories.

Every August during the first 18 years of my life, my parents would pack up the station wagon with suitcases, sleeping bags, rucksacks (what we later called backpacks), vintage metal canteens from my father’s British army days, flashlights, Dad’s rubber snakebite kit (in case of rattlers!) and three (later four) kids and head to the same family camp just a few miles outside Yosemite National Park.

Sadly, the camp was largely wiped out in August 2013 in the Rim Fire, one of the largest and most damaging fires in California history, but then, happily, it was rebuilt and reopened in 2022. Eventually, I imagine, the new camp as it is now is all that anyone will remember, but for me, the camp of my childhood, the one that shines so brightly in memory with its serene paths beside a rushing river beneath towering pines that are now mostly gone, its canvas cabins with wooden floors and creaky metal frame beds with thin mattresses where you’d lie inside your flannel sleeping bag listening to the sound of the river and gaze up at a gazillion stars, is the one that now rises up again and haunts my imagination.

Berkeley Tuolumne Camp—or Camp Tuolumne as we called it—run by the City of Berkeley and in operation since 1922, was a summer tradition for generations of campers, including our family. Almost everyone who came there had some connection with the city of Berkeley. Our home was about 50 miles south of the the city, but our grandmother and other relatives lived in or near Berkeley, so that was our ticket to this mountain paradise, located in a thick pine forest along the south fork of the Tuolumne River.

A river that was often lazy enough to wade in while others were napping, but was filled with slippery rocks and sometimes swift currents that might carry you away. Somehow we survived. (Photo credit: Friends of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp )

Learning that the camp had burned down in a fire that scorched some 400 square miles (almost the size of Los Angeles!) in some of the most beautiful forest land imaginable felt like losing a limb. Though I’d long ago moved to Los Angeles and never returned, the landscape of that camp was engraved in memory as though carved in stone—or perhaps more accurately in granite, like the major rock formations of Yosemite or the smaller ones that marked our favorite swimming hole.

Half Dome seen from the floor of Yosemite Valley. You couldn’t see the famous mountain from our family camp, but it wasn’t far away. I never got to the top, but my brother Denis and my father actually did! (Photo by Ruth)

My brother Denis remembered some of the names—Lifeguard Rock where the young lifeguards sunned themselves while overseeing the splashing, floating campers paddling about on black inner tubes or on rubber rafts in the cold, crystal green waters formed from melted ice and dammed off to create this delightful swimming hole. Beaverhead was the towering stone cliff off which campers dared each other to jump, holding their noses and falling for what seemed like forever into the deep, icy water. It was from the top of this rock that burning embers would be shoveled over the edge after dark in imitation of another nightly ritual that happened on the much higher Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, both fire falls long since discontinued because of environmental damage and fire danger. But I still remember the thrill of watching as one of the young counselors (all college students who worked at the camp as a summer job) would call out, “Let the fire fall!” and another would echo as the fire dribbled down the charcoaled side of the rock: “It falls!”

“The stars at night go swirl”: the camp swimming hole bathed in starlight. (Photo credit: Friends of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp )

It’s a cliche to say that certain experiences in your childhood were magical, but somehow this really was. And why was that?

I think it was the sense of freedom that we had when we were at this camp. We were liberated from parental controls much of the time. Parents were also luxuriating in freedom from their kids, from jobs and housework, finding new or old friends, hobnobbing over cocktails at daily happy hours on each others’ tent porches and freed from the usual obligations of parenthood other than making sure their kids were engaged in some activity or other—and there were many.

For the kids, there were endless romps in the river, hopping from rock to rock, pushing each other in or slipping on a steppingstone, then the surprise of the cold water and the current tugging you downstream ready to carry you away, and the relief of grabbing a root along the bank at the last minute.

There was a place to do arts & crafts tucked neatly beneath the dining hall and next to the swimming hole. You could make pottery, draw with crayons or paint, make a lanyard. You could fish for fresh trout in the river, then get help skinning and frying it in a cornmeal batter. You could swim for hours, or read or sleep peacefully in your tent at the strictly enforced Quiet Hour each afternoon. Usually my brothers and I just took off for the river.

There were definitely rules and schedules that must be observed. Woe is you if you were late for meals. Three meals were served in the big rustic dining hall with the huge stone fireplace (that fireplace was one of the only things that survived the fire!). There was an ancient tree—perhaps a redwood or a ponderosa pine—and the folks who built the dining room had seen fit to build the structure around it rather than chop it down.

Two warning bells rang to acquaint you with the upcoming meal (sometimes you would even get a chance to ring the bell!). A third one meant it was time for chow. If you were late, people at your table would start singing to you and the whole dining room would take up the chant: “Late again, so-and-so, late again, late again, so-and-so, late again. Oh it really is a shame that you can’t be here on time. Late again, So-and-So, late again!”

Somehow, it was all in fun and not shaming (though I’m sure I must have turned bright red when I was the target). The crowd, like a good-natured Greek chorus, was also ready celebrate you with the “Clean Plate Award” if you polished off everything on your plate for a certain number of meals. Which we usually did—I remember lots of baked beans, cornbread and meatloaf—and chocolate cake or apple pie for dessert. Sometimes there was ice cream. Simple fare—not gourmet, but we didn’t complain all that much. We wanted those clean plate awards!

It’s breakfast that I remember best—pancakes or French toast with as much butter and maple syrup as you wanted, plus hot and cold cereal, including the sugary kinds that we weren’t allowed at home. There were all types of juices, including something called bug juice, which I believe is the boon or bane of camps everywhere—basically a brightly colored Kool-Aid-like punch. I didn’t much care for it—I always thought the red color meant it really was made from bugs!

Other memories: the community hikes that included breakfast or lunch and usually a swim under a freezing waterfall, the silly skits we put on at night in the amphitheater, the camp songs (“She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain,” “Little Red Caboose”), the satisfying clink of the horseshoe when it landed right, learning to spiking a volleyball, engaging in fierce games of tetherball with my brothers, playing big sister to my baby brother Michael when I was 11.

Circles of green adirondack chairs where so many friendships were cemented at Camp Tuolumne; me with my little brother Michael, who was new to the camp and a little apprehensive--or perhaps he thought I'd drop him!

Of course there’s more to say. Not all was idyllic. The blessed amnesia of memory has eliminated moments that I know weren’t so perfect: mosquito bites, tummy aches, the hikes that were too long, the sometimes scary tumbles into the river, the skinned knees, the fear I sometimes felt of the towering trees turning into monsters and grabbing me, and the teen years when I grew bored of the place that had so charmed me (I was more into boys!), the long trips to and from the camp along a notoriously windy and dangerous road that made me carsick, triggered my father’s temper and my mother’s nerves.

But it’s getting late and we’re catching a plane to Missoula, Montana soon for a different kind of adventure. I’ll be back soon to tell you more about that.

Meanwhile, as I have a dim memory of eating a wonderful blueberry buckwheat pancake at a cafe in Montana many years ago when I was on an earlier trip to the state, I’m linking to a column from Julia Matusik, who writes the excellent Apples & Elderflower newsletter here on Substack. In it, she reviews Baking in the American South, one of my favorite cookbooks of recent years by Anne Byrn, who authors the popular Between the Layers newsletter, also on this platform. Julia shares Anne’s recipe for buckwheat blueberry pancakes. I’ve made them and love them. I bet you will too. You can find the link here.

Do you have any camping adventures you remember? I’d love to hear about them!

Thanks so much for reading, liking, sharing, commenting and subscribing to this newsletter. See you next time!

Ruth

