A Reader’s Digest study found that cheese (the chile con queso variety), tortilla chips and chicken wings were the most popular Super Bowl snacks around the U.S.A. (Washington Post/Getty Images via Reader’s Digest)

We aren’t a family that pays a lot of attention to sports. One Super Bowl Sunday in 1984 we fell in love with our very first house and put down an offer, surprised and thrilled to find our dream home on such an unusually quiet family neighborhood on Los Angeles’s popular Westside. Somehow we’d missed the fact that the streets were so empty because everyone was at home watching the game. Here’s the story I wrote about this and a famous Super Bowl ad that ran at that time:

This weekend is a doubleheader when it comes to sports. Not only is the Super Bowl happening, but the Winter Olympics have kicked off in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in northern Italy. It’s almost sacrilegious not to tune in at least for a while. And I did to some of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, which, I admit, made me tear up, especially while watching the Parade of Nations and the exuberant athletes from some 90-plus countries waving their countries’ flags with such pride and hope. It felt like for one brief, shining moment the world was united and at peace, fulfilling the theme of harmony (armonia in Italian) of these Olympic games.

But then back to reality. World harmony is a lofty and laudable goal, but you might be caught up in more earthbound matters—like what to serve your guests or yourself! Whether you’re watching the Olympics competition, the Super Bowl, just waiting to see Bad Bunny perform in Spanish in the Halftime Show—or possibly tuning in for the Puppy Bowl adoption event (yup, it’s a thing)—your mind might be on food—specifically, snacks. Grazing rather than sitting down for a meal makes sense when you’re curled up on the couch, plopped in a La-Z-Boy that’s well past its prime or just hobnobbing with friends while moseying about the living room in the vicinity of the TV.

When it comes to Super Bowl snacks and American tastes, they do seem a bit predictable. I happened upon a Reader’s Digest report on the most popular Super Bowl snacks by state. The overall stats based on some Instacart data from the previous year showed a clear overall winner.

Cheese!

Most preferred among snacks was cheese, primarily of the processed, melty variety, including the sliced American kind, Velveeta, and “queso,” a mixture of American or Velveeta cheese, chiles and sometimes tomatoes, onions, meat and corn—the type of mixture that’s typically melted over chips.

Processed cheese usually includes a lot of other non-cheese additives like dyes, preservatives and emulsifiers to promote its melting qualities. The history of Velveeta makes for fascinating reading. One interest note: the ingredient list doesn’t include any actual cheese.

Are you turned off yet? It really doesn’t sound healthy, but it’s historically cheaper than regular cheese and has that ooey-gooey texture when melted that probably appeals to our senses. Still, give me a good cheddar, brie or goat cheese—and I’ll be very happy!

But perhaps using processed cheese isn’t mandatory. I found this recipe from Once Upon a Chef for a Chile con Queso that used the real thing. It may be delicious, but still rather rich. For me, better options for a healthy dip would be guacamole, salsa or hummus. If you want to make the latter from this New York Times recipe (based on one from Jerusalem by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi), you might not have time to soak the chickpeas today, so skip steps 1 and 2 and use the drained canned beans.

Runners-up in the Reader’s Digest snack category, were tortilla chips and savory chicken wings. California and Arizona had a penchant for French onion dip; South Dakota and New Mexico used a lot of canned, diced tomatoes; tortilla chips were big in New England. You can read more about the report here.

All those ingredients do sound like they’d be just what you need to make a giant plate of nachos—perfect for Super Bowl or Olympic snacking. Again, in this recipe, no processed cheese is used.

Party Mix—aka Crispix Mix

Two types of party snack mix made using Crispix cereal. On the left, the savory version and on the right, the sweet.

As I didn’t want to be a party pooper, I gave in to my husband Jeff’s craving for Party Mix—what’s usually called Chex Mix these days—except mine was made with Crispix, Jeff’s favorite cereal. I made two versions—savory and sweet. The first is found on the back of the box, though instead of bagel chips, I used Cheez-Its.

Savory Crispix Mix, with added Cheez-Its.

Here’s the original recipe, with my notes and modifications. It serves 18, takes about 10 minutes of prep and 45 minutes of cooking time, if made in an oven:

Ingredients:

7 cups of Crispix (or sub a combo of your favorite Chex cereal if you wish)

1 cup mixed nuts (I used pecans because that’s all I had)

1 cup pretzels

2 teaspoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons or butter, melted (I used unsalted and added a couple of teaspoons of olive oil)

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce*

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt**

1/4 teaspoon onion salt**

*If you don’t have Worcestershire sauce, try subbing soy sauce, more lemon juice, or more spices, like smoked paprika or za’atar to up the flavor quotient.

**I used garlic and onion powder and added about a teaspoon of salt.

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the cereal, pretzels and nuts. Melt the butter in a small saucepan or in the microwave. Mix with the lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and stir into the cereal mixture. Add a little additional olive oil if needed. Spread out evenly on a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan and bake at 250°F for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

I added a handful of Cheez-Its afterwards. You could include bagel chips or other crackers in the mix if you like. I thought the savory note of the Worcestershire sauce was great, but my husband didn’t (could it be that hint of anchovy?). Jeff’s preference was for my sweet version of the mix. No mystery. It contained chocolate!

To make this one, I followed step 1. Then, in step two, I left out the Worcestershire sauce, added about 3 tablespoons brown sugar, a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup, a dash of cinnamon, salt and a few grinds of black pepper to the butter, melted it all together, then poured the liquid over the dry cereal and nut mix. After spreading the mixture in the pan, I sprinkled mini chocolate chips over the top and then followed step 3. While the mix was cooling, I added some M&M’s, raisins and roasted peanuts.

Jeff’s verdict?

“Yum!” And “Don’t make it again—it’s addictive!”

I agree. How often do the coincidence of the Super Bowl and Olympics give me the excuse?

What’s your favorite snack? Does it have to be healthy? Are you a Super Bowl fan? Bad Bunny lover/hater? Olympics watcher? I’d love to hear from you!

