On the road near Zion National Park

When I decided to join my husband on a monthlong road trip from Los Angeles to a photo workshop in South Dakota this summer, via Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, my first thought was “What about the food?”

On other automobile excursions through the years, we’ve made do with motel eateries, roadside diners, fast food dives and grocery sandwiches and chips. Usually our diet included too many hamburgers, fries, sodas, milkshakes, salty snacks, ice cream cones and chocolate treats. On such trips, nonstop eating tends to become the ultimate stimulant—at least for us.

Road trip food from past excursions: shakes, grilled cheese and huckleberry pie à la mode.

Chicken-fried steak, a road food staple, with sides; sign for the 2011 Chicken Fried Steak Festival in Lamesa, TX; Burger lunch in Cambria, CA. (Credits: Wikipedia for chicken-fried images, Ruth for burger)

Truthfully, the all-American road-food diet has a lot to be said for it. For one thing, at least some of it tastes pretty damn good going down. The problem is, 30 days of said diet might not be the smartest idea for anybody determined not to return home 5 to 10 pounds heavier than at the start.

So what to do?

Common sense and coolers

Some of it turns out to be simple common sense and advance planning, at least according to my very sensible sister-in-law, Mindy Parvin Graham.

“Think produce,” Mindy tells me when I call her up in Atlanta to discuss the matter. “And pack a cooler.” Maybe that throwaway styrofoam model might not be the best option, she said.

Other advice from my cool sister-in-law: Bring lot of containers you can wash and refill, plus plastic bags and sandwich fixings—peanut butter and jelly, cheese and turkey—plus healthy snacks: nuts and fruit, sliced veggies and fruit, crackers and cereal in portioned amounts rather than in big boxes that you just dip your hand into in the proverbial hand-to-mouth loop.

And don’t forget reusable cups, plates, knives and forks, a sharp knife for chopping veggies and fruits—and small garbage bags so that the floor of the car doesn’t end up looking like the inside of a dumpster.

There are a plethora of ideas online for healthy snacks to eat on the road, including many that don’t need to be on ice, like trail mix and popcorn, and others that do, like string cheese and hard-boiled eggs.

This method is also a lot cheaper than eating out three times a day—though it obviously won’t taste quite so good (unless we bring along some of my famous maple granola!).

But more about that cooler.

It turns out that coolers have gotten a lot cooler—literally— since I purchased our last one some years ago—a 48-quart (76-can!) royal blue “chest” Coleman—for a volunteer stint in Yosemite. We’ve hauled it along on a few trips, but it takes up a lot of space and usually you need to syphon off the water and add ice daily.

My antiquated Coleman cooler, not as cool as the Yeti but less pricey.

At REI and another sporting goods store I visited, Yeti coolers in an array of bright colors and types—some with wheels, some hard-sided, others soft—seemed to be on prominent display everywhere. Priced from $250 for the smallest hard- or soft-sized version to $1,500 for the Tundra 350 for your next mega bash or deep-sea diving trip, the hard-sided model was so sturdy and well-insulated that it might keep food cold for up to five days. Apparently it’s bear-resistant too, which could come in handy in some areas we’re visiting, though I’m not sure I’d like to test it out!

REI literature billed the 45 model as “the cooler you’ve always wanted; the last you’ll ever need.” When I balked at the prices, the REI salesperson confided that the comparable $59.95 Igloo cooler or my Coleman would work just fine, especially with Yeti ice, an ice pack that’s a bit pricier than some other brands at $15 to $30, but, according to one review, worth it.

All the carrot sticks, apple slices and bottled water in the world and the most expensive, well-insulated cooler won’t prevent us from stopping for a scoop of Nielsen’s frozen custard in St. George, Utah, or a classic cheeseburger at Black Hills Burger and Bun in Custer, SD, but at least we can feel a little bit virtuous about the contents of that cooler while we’re wiping the grease and cream from our lips.

Other thoughts on what to pack

Coffee fiend that I am, I’m bringing my beloved Japanese-made Hario drip-coffee maker, plus a stash of my favorite coffee blend, and possibly an electric kettle in case there isn’t one in any of the places we stop. If I have a great cup of morning coffee, all will surely be well with the world—or at least my world!

Speaking of packing, what you bring definitely depends on where you’re staying. For us, it will be mostly motels and hotels—and a ranch in South Dakota (more on that to come from the road!). With lodging prices soaring, we’re hoping to find space at a few campgrounds, so, along with the cooler, we’ll pack a tent, sleeping bags and a camper stove. Whether we’ll use them is another matter. Stay tuned for future posts to find out!

The last time I recall camping with Jeff was on our first road trip, another monthlong excursion around the western U.S. that we embarked on a few weeks after we met. Motels in those days were a whole lot cheaper, some as little as $25 or $50 a night. In New Mexico, we tried camping in a small pup tent that we struggled to set it up on the rocky terrain. Unfortunately, the whole thing collapsed about a minute after this picture was taken:

Ah, the joys of travel—and of memory.

Are you taking a road trip this summer or do you have fond memories of ones you took as a kid? Do you try to eat healthy on the road—or do you cultivate a laisser-faire attitude and just eat as you please? I’d love to hear your thoughts.

