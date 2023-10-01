Discover more from Ruthtalksfood Newsletter
Talking about food leads to talking about everything: recipes, family stories, culinary history, healthy eating tips, and holiday tales. I write about it all, plus some truly delicious Jewish treats like rugelach and hamantaschen. Don't miss it!
Continue reading
We’re on the road once again, this time in the Northeast and Canada. It’s fun and I will have lots to tell you soon about visiting Maine and Nova Scotia: fall colors, lobsters, blueberry jam (and pie, cake and everything!), L.L. Bean and so much more.
But meanwhile here are a few photos from the first days of our travels.
Thanks for reading Ruthtalksfood Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Well, shiver me timbers, mates! 🏴☠️
There will be more tales and pictures from the road (and sea!) coming very soon!⚓️
Ruth
Thanks for reading Ruthtalksfood Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Something Fishy🦞, Something Fall🍁
I can't wait. These starters are fabulous.
This makes me want to go to New England even more! Would you believe that I’ve never been to Maine or any of those east coast states? 🤦🏻♀️