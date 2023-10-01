Lobster—or “lobstah” as some locals pronounce it—is big all over Maine. We took an entertaining lobster boat tour in Bar Harbor and learned a few things about this very popular crustacean.

We’re on the road once again, this time in the Northeast and Canada. It’s fun and I will have lots to tell you soon about visiting Maine and Nova Scotia: fall colors, lobsters, blueberry jam (and pie, cake and everything!), L.L. Bean and so much more.

But meanwhile here are a few photos from the first days of our travels.

A gorgeous blueberry pie at 123 Main Street Cafe , Northeast Harbor, ME.

A guest from Virginia who came to Maine to see the Goo Goo Dolls in Bangor and took a side trip to Bar Harbor to gorge on some lobster.

The famous L.L. Bean boot in front of the flagship store in Freeport,ME. We found it was all too easy to spend money there, though not on boots!

Some early fall leaves near Ellsworth, Maine. We were told we could expect more on our return journey from Canada in a week or two.

“It’s a pirate ship!” yelled a little boy on our ferry en route to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Not sure about pirates, but we’ve never seen sails that color!

Well, shiver me timbers, mates! 🏴‍☠️

There will be more tales and pictures from the road (and sea!) coming very soon!⚓️

Ruth