When you mention cheesecake, many people’s minds flash to those dense white New York-style pastries once served at Lindy’s in Manhattan. They’re still available at Junior’s in a wide range of flavors and sizes, including the original plain version. If you like, you can even have them shipped to your home packed in dry ice. Or, if you happen to live close to a Trader Joe’s, just buy one of their frozen New York Deli Style cheesecakes. I’ve never been disappointed.

But if you’re feeling adventurous, perhaps you might like to bake one yourself—and, if you happen to own an Instant Pot (you know, the popular pressure cooker with extras) that’s been gathering dust for a year and you recall that the instruction book said you not only can make soups and stews in it, you can make a cheesecake, well, then why not give it a try? You may just be surprised at the result.

I had purchased a cute 7-inch springform pan that would fit inside the Instant Pot. The recipe I chose came from a dynamic duo that have a blog devoted to pressure cooker recipes. I had an afternoon to kill. There were very few ingredients—basically cream cheese, eggs, sour cream and sugar, plus butter, graham crackers and more sugar for the crust. What could go wrong?

Well, as it turned out, plenty. Being a rather inexperienced IP user, I didn’t seal the top properly and nearly burned up the pot. It beeped insistently while I was on the phone, flashing a scary message in a small window on the side that usually tells you how many minutes you have to keep cooking: “Burn.” I recommend carefully reading the instruction manual that comes with your machine (something I obviously failed to do) and making sure the top of the IP is closed securely.

My waterlogged cheesecake before TLC.

The water had all steamed away. I assumed the cake was a total loss, but I made a last attempt; I added more water, re-sealed the pot and set the IP again to the required 26 minutes. The cake came out looking like a soggy mattress. But, a bit of TLC—i.e., mop-up with a paper towel—plus some colorful sour cream and fruit toppings solved the problem. And all ended well. The cake—though probably not a Junior’s classic—was a keeper—lighter than its NYC cousin and, if you do it right the first time, quicker to make. If you want the recipe, here’s the link: Instant Pot Cheesecake #17. (Sorry, I have no idea what happened to Cheesecake #1-16!)

There are notes on some of the changes I made at the bottom of this post.

Cheesecakes of Childhood

Not having grown up in New York City, the cheesecake I remember best is the one my mother used to make for special occasions. It wasn’t quite as solid as the New York variety and was certainly not made in an Instant Pot. The process of making it involved filling an 8- or 9-inch springform pan with a jiggling cream cheese and egg batter, submerging it in another pan half-filled with water, and baking it for an hour or so.

My mother would carefully prop open the oven door and let the cake rest for another hour or two before refrigerating it. This was supposedly the best way to ensure that it would have a smooth, unblemished surface. The cake would almost invariably develop a seismic crack in the center while it cooled, despite Mom’s determination to employ all the tricks she knew to avert this outcome.

Typical crack formation in a cheesecake. Some blame such fault lines on over-baking or inadequate cooling before refrigeration. Best solution? Cover it up with fruit, sour cream or sauce.

No matter. She would cover her creation with a little sour cream and colorful fruit. The cake would be served and sliced to a chorus of “ooh’s” and “aah’s,” with not a soul knowing or caring about the hidden crack in the middle.

If you prefer to make cheesecake the old-fashioned way, here’s a recipe that sounds like the one my mother used to make (alas, she left no recipe of her own) and that I hope to try soon: Classic Cheesecake.

Cheesecake is great at any time of year, of course, but it’s particularly popular during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which in 2021 runs from May 16-18. It’s traditional to serve dairy foods such as blintzes (see my previous post on blintzes here), kugel, cheesecake and other dairy dishes on this holiday, which celebrates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. It’s considered a major Jewish festival, but in many families—including mine—it was overshadowed by others that involved more fanfare, gifts and rituals, including Hanukkah and Passover.

I can’t help feeling a particular affinity for Shavuot since it’s customary to read the Book of Ruth as part of the observance. This year, it takes on added poignancy in light of the escalating violence in Israel and Gaza. It’s easier to think about cheesecake than to watch the news in helpless anguish wondering if lasting peace will ever be possible in the Land of Milk and Honey.

Rolling graham crackers and toasted pecans for the crust.

Notes on an Instant Pot Cheesecake Recipe

To the crust ingredients—graham crackers crumbs, flour, sugar and butter—I added a quarter cup of crushed toasted pecans. Instead of freezing the crust while making the filling, I baked it for about 10 minutes in a 325 degree oven before filling it. It resulted in a crust that was crisp rather than soft and crumbly. The authors of the recipe suggest using a hand mixer, which I don’t have. I used my beloved stand mixer and tried not to overmix. The recipe suggests creating a foil sling to put the pan in the trivet on top of the water and to lift it out later after the cake is cooled. I made one that was too thin, and the cake tipped dangerously when I moved it up and down. I suggest a wider one—maybe 3 or 4 inches—or possibly purchasing a special silicone sling. Share Ruthtalksfood Newsletter To cover the bumpy surface of the cheesecake, I mixed a half-cup of sour cream with a couple of teaspoons of sugar and a few drops of vanilla. I spread it over the surface of the cake after it had been refrigerated overnight. I then layered sliced fruit—strawberries and kiwi—on top. Many cheesecake variations are possible, including ones that incorporate chocolate or caramel sauce, fruit compote, cherry pie filling, crumbled cookies or peanut brittle—whatever strikes your fancy! No need to order from Junior’s!