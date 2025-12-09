Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
6d

Those food courts in the basement of department stores are dazzling and the open air markets with their barrels of pickles and fermented foods so fun to explore. Sounds like a wonderful trip

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Stroud
Annada D. Rathi's avatar
Annada D. Rathi
7d

I have added Kobe to be my list of cities to see, thanks to reading this post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Stroud
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ruth Stroud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture