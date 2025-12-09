Postcard of the Port of Kobe Tower on Kobe’s waterfront. The original artwork called “White Wake” is by woodblock artist Yazaburo Zawanishi. Below, a shot of the tower and the Maritime Museum at night shortly after a fireworks show.

We’re in Japan once again visiting our son and daughter-in-law in the lead-up to the holidays. This is perhaps our tenth or eleventh visit here since 2017—I’ve lost count. It’s always a surprise to see what a big deal Christmas is here, with shop windows brimming with holiday decorations, store shelves stocked with Yule-themed gifts and nonstop Christmas standards playing at the Starbucks where I stop for a coffee (pronounced “kō-hee” here).

In Japan Christmas is celebrated as a secular holiday, with Kentucky Fried Chicken and a fancy strawberry shortcake on the menu rather than ham, turkey, cookies and pies.

Here’s what I wrote about the experience when we visited a year ago:

Mall-a-daze

Unlike America where shopping malls are in decline (while online commerce is booming), in-person shopping seems to be thriving in Japan—and not just for the holidays. Crowds surge through the colorful warrens of shopping arcades with small shops that sell everything from hand-stitched kimonos and artisan pottery to fresh local produce to more modern shops hawking the latest electronics, camera gear and trendy clothes. Need a warm coat or a Kobe tartan? A coffee break? An eye exam? Some reflexology therapy? A tin of Christmas cookies? A pair of sneakers, some fresh fruit, a living room rug, or a lacquered wooden bowl? They’ve got you covered.

Entrance to the Kobe Motomachi Shopping Street at about closing time, above, and, below, filled with shoppers on a Saturday afternoon.

Whether first thing in the morning as the stores are just opening, or at mid-afternoon or the early evening, I find myself wandering through the local shopping arcades in the Motomachi area of Kobe where we always stay, drawn to particularly to the 1.2-km (three-quarter-mile) covered shopping street a block or two away from our hotel, with its 300 or so stores, some more than 100 years old.

Just some of what you'll find in the Kobe Motomachi Shopping Street: an old-style coffee shop; a produce market; a rack of postcards at a stationery store; an outdoor yakitori snack table; tins of Christmas cookies from Kobe Fugetsudo, a famed confectionery established in 1897; and a kimono shop.

Across the street is another arcade that is a magnet for shoppers, the equally long Sannomiya Center Street that leads to a huge train station with multiple railway lines. It has a chain cafe (St.-Marc’s) that is a favorite stop for my chocoholic husband Jeff. There he can indulge his sweet tooth with not just one but two Kit-Kat treats—an ice cream parfait and a pastry that’s wrapped around a Kit-Kat bar and melted to the bliss point. The parfait includes a crunchy surprise: Frosted Flakes swirled into the fudge at the bottom. Jeff devours every morsel. After walking 25,000 daily steps, I guess he’s entitled to the treat!

Kit-Kat parfait and caffe latte at St.-Marc’s Café in Kobe.

Along with feeding our earthly cravings, it’s possible to find sustenance for the spirit if you glance down beneath your feet (assuming the swarming crowds don’t get in the way). There are pieces of floor art under glass, some salutes to loved ones, others expressing hopes for humanity, and some, like the double lotus blossom below, a tribute to the resilience of the people of Kobe following the devastating Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, also known as the Kobe Earthquake, that took place on January 17, 1995, killing more than 5,000 people and destroying the city.

“Love Lotus” sculpture under the floor of Kobe’s Sannomiya shopping arcade, a symbol of the city’s recovery from the devastating 1995 earthquake.

Waterfront Kobe

Another walk we always take is to the Port of Kobe waterfront area called Meriken Park. It’s where you’ll see the landmark red Kobe Port Tower, the sail-like structure of the Maritime Museum, and everyone’s favorite photo spot, the waterside BE KOBE monument, built to commemorate the 150th anniversary of opening the Port of KOBE in 2017.

There’s also the Port of Kobe Memorial Park, preserved to share the story of the Kobe earthquake and the city’s recovery. Visiting the waterfront at night, especially if you’re lucky enough to see a fireworks show, is definitely worthwhile. The light show continues with a gorgeous display of colors lighting up the tower, museum, the nearby ferris wheel at Kobe Harborland.

An unexpected sight that I came upon near the Kobe Port was a sculpture designed by world-reknowned architect Frank Gehry, who just died Friday at age 96. Installed in 1987, “Fish Dance” was inspired by Gehry’s lifelong fascination with fish, particularly the live carp that his immigrant grandmother kept in the bathtub and used to make gefilte fish when he was a kid. I’ve eaten quite a lot of fish in Japan, but so far no gefilte fish!

“Fish Dance,” the sculpture designed by architect Frank Gehry and installed near the Kobe Port in 1987. A little too large for a bathtub!

Kobe Beef

Kobe Beef Yakiniku Yazawa in Kobe’s Chinatown, the restaurant we picked.

All that walking can build an appetite. There are so many choices, but when I travel with my husband, I’m often limited because (drum roll, please!), he doesn’t eat fish—or any sea creatures for that matter—and there’s a lot of both in Japan, not only in sushi, but in the seaweed wrappings and sprinklings that contain and flavor everything from sushi and soup to bread and rice.

Dipping sauces and condiments awaiting the main event.

But then in this city, there’s the famous Kobe Beef. I’d heard of it long before we came here, but it wasn’t that high on my list of must-try eats. For one thing, we’ve both been advised to avoid beef for health reasons. But come on—it’s Kobe, and everyone wants to know what you think of the beef!

But first, what’s so special about Kobe Beef, you ask? It turns out it only comes from a particular lineage of “Wagyu,” or Japanese cattle—the Japanese Black breed of Tajima cows, which can only be found here. These are raised according to strict standards in the Hyogo prefecture, which includes Kobe. They are the only legitimate source of Kobe Beef, prized for its fine fat marbling and sumptuous flavor. You can read more about its history and how its raised and marketed here.

It just so happens we’re surrounded with signs advertising Kobe Beef, including a restaurant steps from our hotel, next to the entrance to Kobe’s Chinatown (Nankinmachi), with a giant black steer plastered on the front. How can we pass it up? We don’t.

An oversized platter of beef from various parts of the animal, plus a few vegetables. Below, grilling the meat and veggies yakiniku-style (barbecue) at our table.

It really is a delightful way to eat, barbecuing slices of meat and vegetables (much too few of those!) on a blazing hot barbecue right in the center of your table. I ordered a small bottle of sake, which really added to the experience.

Jeff’s comment after our meal: “It was surprisingly great! I loved cooking it at the table. We just ordered way too much.”

I would say the same—the beef was succulent, with some cuts a bit thicker than others, but all very tender and delicious. If you’re going to eat beef, then go with the Kobe variety, but be mindful of how much you order! As for the price, we just ordered and ate it and didn’t think about it—we’re not clear on the exchange rate anyway, though I know it’s in our favor. And the thing is: it’s definitely cheaper in Japan—and there’s no tipping!

This golden seal of approval showing that this is authentic Kobe Beef arrived with our platter of meat.

However, later on, looking at some pictures of the pretty black Tajima cows did made me feel suitably guilty about being a meat consumer and ready to return to my vegetable-forward California diet.

Substack Meetup in Osaka!

Jeff and I had the pleasure of meeting up in Osaka with digital nomads, writers and fellow Substackers, Michael Jensen and Brent Hartinger, authors of the wonderful blog Brent and Michael Are Going Places. They’re currently staying in Osaka for two months, part of the slow travel they’ve been doing since selling their home in Seattle and hitting the road in 2017. Make sure to read their latest piece on testing whether the ubiquitous plastic models of menu items—called sampuru in Japanese— accurately reflect the look and taste of the fare at typical Osakan restaurants. I gather that the answer is a qualified no!

Ruth