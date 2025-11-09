Paul Revere, Boston silversmith, engraver and famous midnight rider. Behind him rises the spire of the Old North Church where on the evening of April 18, 1775 two lanterns were raised to signal that the British troops would arrive “by sea” en route to Lexington and Concord. There, the first shots of the American Revolution were fired.

Hello again!

We recently returned from a 21-day trip through the northeast, from Boston, Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., to visit some historic American places and symbols on the eve of the country’s 250th birthday. It was fun, enlightening, overwhelming and often delicious as we sampled regional, local and ethnic eats and treats.

The route took us from the Boston Freedom Trail to Lexington, where the first shots in the American Revolution were fired, to Newport, R.I., the site of the nation’s oldest synagogue building, oldest public lending library, and some stunning Gilded Age mansions, to New York to visit Lady Liberty and recall our heritage as a land of immigrants, to Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were debated and signed, to D.C., where we were pleased to discover that the White House was still standing (even if the East Wing was not!). Our final stop was George Washington’s favorite tavern in Alexandria, VA, still thriving after 240 years, with a menu that included a version of the first President’s favorite dish: roasted duck with corn pudding!

A painting of George Washington at table that hangs at Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia, where he often dined in his later years.

I won’t attempt to cover all this in a single post. Instead I’m writing about our first stop, Boston, with future tales to come.

Tea and memory

Boston was where the resistance to British rule that led to the American Revolution really had its start. Remember the Tea Party? No, not that one—the original that resulted in 342 chests of tea being dumped in the Boston Harbor to protest taxation without representation. Well, that revolt against the British Crown started in this city that some dub the Cradle of Liberty—and others just call Beantown!

Boston Tea Party, an engraving in The History of North America , a book published in 1799 by William Cooper (via Wikipedia , public domain)

I love tea—and beans—but for me, Boston has also had a more personal significance. It’s where I first landed at 18, a naive schoolgirl en route to college, having no idea what the future would hold, just eager for it to begin. Here’s a picture of me at the San Francisco Airport in the days when family members were permitted to come into the terminal to see you off.

Me at 18, my mother and brother Denis in the background with a camera. The carefully straightened flip hairdo didn’t stand up to the humid eastern climate.

Away from home for the first time, I was immediately smitten with Boston. Compared to the sleepy little university town where I’d grown up (Palo Alto, which no one seemed to have heard of back then but which is now the center of the Silicon Valley tech universe!), Boston seemed ancient, quaint, quintessentially New England—red brick, cobblestone alleys, darkened taverns, leafy streets, strange accents directing me to “Hahvahd” or asking me if I wanted “jimmies” on my cone. Of course I did—once I realized that jimmies were chocolate sprinkles!

Acorn Street in Boston’s Beacon Hill dates back 200-plus years. It was once called Kitchen Street for the cooks and coachmen who lived there close to the affluent families they served. Only a very small car can make it down that narrow lane! Acorn is said to be the most photographed street in Boston.

The sign above the door at The Green Dragon Tavern , located in Boston’s delightful Italian North End, says, “Headquarters of the Revolution, 1773-1776.” The original tavern was said to be where the British plot to capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock and seize the gunpowder at Concord was discovered, triggering the ride of Paul Revere and the first shots of the American Revolution.

There were cemeteries right in the middle of town with paths beckoning you to walk among worn gray headstones that you’d squint to decipher. I never really bothered to learn much about the local history back then because there was so much else to interest me in those days—like campus rebellions (and boys!). Returning after more than a half-century was nostalgic and a little sad because you can’t quite summon the feelings of the girl you were all those decades ago—except when you’re lucky enough to meet a friend you knew then and reminisce for a few hours. (Thanks, dear Sandy!)

On the Freedom Trail

The Boston Common, the Granary Burying Ground, and the Old State House.

Just to follow the red brick line that marks the 16 sites along Boston’s 2 1/2-mile Freedom Trail is to bump into the many landmarks of America’s colonial and revolutionary history and to pique your curiosity to know more about how this country came to be—the Boston Common, the oldest public park in the U.S., once a pasture used for grazing and site for Puritanical punishments and protests; the Granary Burial Ground, the resting place of leading luminaries of the Revolution, John Hancock, Paul Revere and Samuel Adams, along with the five victims of the Boston Massacre; the Old State House, the center of royal government in the Massachusetts Bay Colony and the focal point for many of the Revolution’s most dramatic events, including the massacre; the Old North Church, famed for the the lanterns that signaled the arrival of British troops—“One if by land, two if by sea”—in the well-known Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem; the statue of Paul Revere, the hero of that poem, as well as his house, the oldest still standing home in downtown Boston, which is preserved as a museum.

Paul Revere's house; bronze bell that was cast at Revere's factory, Paul Revere & Son; and, at right, a piece of the famous copper-clad Revere ware so popular from the 1940s to the '60s that also traces its origin back to Revere's factory. Trained as a silversmith, Revere worked in other metals, as an engraver and even made false teeth!

Paul Revere engraving of what became known as the Boston Massacre , based on a drawing by Henry Pelham. It wasn’t considered a very accurate portrayal of the events of March 5, 1770, triggered when eight British soldiers, responding to taunts and threats from an angry mob, fired into the crowd, killing five and wounding nine. The image of “The Bloody Massacre in King-Street” became a highly effective propaganda tool for the Patriot cause and the “massacre” a symbol of British tyranny.

If you do decide to take a tour, you’d be lucky to have Rob Crean as your guide. A standup comic by night, Crean, decked out in Revolutionary garb, complete with a cocked hat, black boots and a silver fife, puts his humor and knowledge of history to good use. His full-throated announcement of the tour is hard to miss:

Italian treats

Cookies at Bova's Bakery, Sfogliatelle at Brico Panetteria and Modern Pastry. Except for the Sfogliatelle, we mostly ate with our eyes because we didn't have time to wait!

Boston’s North End, settled in the 1630s by Puritans and one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city and the U.S., is the site of many stops on the Freedom Trail, including the Old North Church and Revere’s house. It’s also well known for its excellent Italian cuisine.

After its early colonial period, a succession of immigrant populations flowed through it, settling, then moving on, including Irish refugees fleeing famine in the mid-19th century; Jews, Italians, Portuguese, and Greeks after that, and then the Italians in the 20th century. The Italian character of the area has stuck around, especially impressive in the colorful array of restaurants, pastry shops and cafes, many along Hanover and Salem streets and on the narrow side streets.

Mike’s Pastry on a very busy Sunday night in early October. We were too impatient to wait, but I went back the next morning to nab a chocolate chip cannolo.

Of course, it’s the baked goods that always catch my eye first. Just staring at the trays of multicolored cookies at Bova’s will make your mouth water, and the super flaky sfogliatelle filled with ricotta and semolina at Bricco Panetteria, along with everything in the bakery case!) will do the same. We were told we needed to check out Modern Pastry, but we couldn’t get in the door, nor at Mike’s Pastry, famous for its wide variety of cannoli (I counted 21 different kinds!) and distinctive blue and white bakery boxes. It seemed that all of Boston was there on the warm October night as we were passing by.

Omni Parker House

Walking along the Freedom Trail, it was impossible not to notice the Omni Parker House with its gilded exterior and elegant Victorian era interior. Originally called the Parker House Hotel, it opened in 1855, making it the longest continually running hotel in the country. It became home of the Saturday Club, which held banquet meetings there on the last Saturday of the month and drew an illustrious group of male writers, poets, scientists, philosophers and historians, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes, among many others. Charles Dickens stayed at the hotel for several months from 1867-68 and delivered a reading of A Christmas Carol there. Actor John Wilkes Booth apparently spent a night at the hotel in April 1865 and practiced his marksman at a nearby range a few days before assassinating President Lincoln.

Jack and Jackie Kennedy at their wedding. (Source: Omni Parker Hotel )

In 1946 John F. Kennedy announced his candidacy for Massachusetts’ 11th congressional district at the hotel and is said to have proposed to Jackie at table 40 at Parker’s Restaurant.

Parker’s Restaurant

But what most piqued my interest were two iconic bakery items that were invented at the hotel—Boston Cream Pie and Parker House Rolls. Of course, we ordered both when we had lunch at beautiful Parker’s Restaurant. It was said that the pie, really a sponge cake with a pastry cream filling and a chocolate frosting, was invented shortly after the hotel opened by the hotel chef, based on a popular New England dessert called American “Pudding-cake pie.” The Omni Parker House website describes how the cake came to be:

“When Parker House’s own Chef Anezin and his bake staff drizzled chocolate icing onto sponge cake filled with vanilla custard, something new and sensational was born. Originally dubbed ‘Parker House Chocolate Cream Pie,’ Boston Cream Pie became an immediate and perennial hit.”

Labeled a pie because it was originally baked in a pie tin, Boston Cream Pie was declared the official state dessert of Massachusetts on December 12, 1996, beating out the Toll House Cookie, the Fig Newton and Indian Pudding.

At the restaurant we were served a very cute miniature version of the famous cake, but it had all the required elements, the creamy filling between sponge layers, the chocolatey top and the toasted sliced almonds.

I’m tempted to try to make the larger version. You can find a recipe for the “pie” here or, if you’re not up for doing the baking yourself, order it (for a hefty $99.95, though shipping is free!) here. You can watch a video (below) of the hotel’s executive chef Gerard Tice talking to Susan Spencer of CBS News’ Sunday Morning about the continuing popularity of the dessert, as well as some surprising folks who once worked in the restaurant.

As for the equally famous Parker House Rolls, the story of how they were invented in the 1870s seems to change with the telling, but involves some variation of an angry baker, usually said to be German, who threw the rolls in the oven (or, in some versions, at the wall), resulting in a slightly folded appearance that has been compared to a pocketbook (purse).

Apparently the recipe for Parker House Rolls remained a secret for years, but after the rolls became a favorite of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1930s, the White House cook requested the recipe—and the secret was out!

There’s a whole lot more lore about these rolls contained in an interview that Allrecipe writer Devon O’Brien did with Omni Parker House historian Susan Wilson in 2022. Among them is that German-born French composer Jacques Offenbach was so enamored of the rolls when he visited the Parker House in 1872 that he started singing about them: “Parker House rolls, Parker House rolls, how I love you,” and later expanded the song into an opera. (The opera part is most likely a charming myth.)

Minus the signature fold, these Parker House Rolls were still delicious. Perhaps the baker wasn’t angry enough!

The rolls we were served were missing a fold, but were soft, buttery and delicious nonetheless. I think they would be a perfect choice for the Thanksgiving table to sop up turkey gravy or to slather with soft butter. Here’s a link to the Omni Parker House recipe and second recipe from the New York Times (gift link, I hope—write if it doesn’t work). This last one is based on a recipe Marion Cunningham adapted from an entry in The Fanny Farmer Cookbook.

Cambridge and Harvard

Once home to the “village smithy” in a Longfellow poem and much later a restaurant where I waitressed one summer, this is now an adult school. An postcard of a painting of the restaurant is below.

In addition to Boston, I revisited Harvard Square in Cambridge, where I waitressed one summer at a historic and now long-gone European restaurant called The Window Shop. It was located in a home on Brattle Street that was once a blacksmith shop made famous in a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem, The Village Blacksmith.

The 1808 Federal-style building with the outdoor patio is still there but is now an adult school. On the day I was there I noticed a cooking class in progress in the kitchen. I had a sudden memory flash of the many delicate cream and nut tortes the skilled immigrant bakers made back then and how we’d slam the heavy refrigerator doors on purpose in hope of sampling a few of the ruined pastries.

Johnston Gate at Harvard University, one of 25 gates to Harvard Yard.

Of course we also visited Harvard Yard, peaceful and serene despite the university being one of those in the crosshairs of federal government defunding efforts these days. Founded in 1636, it’s the country’s oldest college, named for its first benefactor, John Harvard, whose statue is a gathering spot for tours of prospective students.

On a sunny fall day, Harvard Yard is a beautiful place to stroll—or to have a picnic, as we did on some freshly made bagels from a new Harvard Square takeout called PopUp Bagels, part of an East Coast chain and really very good, especially when the bagels are fresh from the oven and delivered in a steaming bag into your waiting hands!

‘A hotbed of revolt’

Cemeteries share some of the most telling tales. Here’s a sign on the Old Burying Ground in Cambridge, just across the street from Harvard, attesting to it being the last resting place of all classes and races: “Burial place of early settlers, Tory landowners and slaves and prominent men of Cambridge, 1635.”

Nearby is another sign detailing how the American Revolution came to Cambridge as the Patriots were angered by the unelected leaders appointed by the British to rule over them.

“Cambridge was now a hotbed of revolt,” a billboard about this history reads. “Its early leaders had almost all been educated at Harvard: John and Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Joseph Warren, James Otis, Josiah Quincy, Artemas Ward. They returned to address college students, urging them to join the fight for independence.”

Not long after the battles of Lexington and Concord where outnumbered Patriots managed to defeat the British, Cambridge became the headquarters of the provincial government and army, and General George Washington arrived to take control as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army on July 3, 1775. In the next 11 months, he directed the siege of Boston, eventually forcing the British out of the city and achieving the first great victory of the Revolution.

Of course the war was just getting started and continued for eight years until Sept. 3, 1783, with its outcome being uncertain for much of that time.

The Lexington Battle Green, also known as the Lexington Common, where the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired. The sign nearby seems to speak to both that time and ours. The colonial home at right carries a plaque noting that it belonged to "Jonathan Harrington who was wounded on the Common on April 19, 1775, dragged himself to the door and died at his wife's feet."

We also visited Lexington, enjoying more glimpses of history, fall colors and some modern political signage that might have resonated with the Patriot militias of 1775. Then we were off to Rhode Island. More on that and the rest of our adventures in a future edition.

Thanks as always for coming along for the ride.

Ruth