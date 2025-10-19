The crowd in Philadelphia marched from City Hall to Independence Mall.

In Philadelphia, the city where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were drafted and signed, thousands of protesters gathered this weekend in the grand tradition of American politics to protest government policies they feel are pushing our country toward an autocracy.

Gathering in the Mall in front of Independent Hall in Philadelphia on Oct. 18.

We just happened to be in Philadelphia on what was the 14th day of our 21-day journey to visit key places marking the birthplace of America 250 years ago. What more historic spot to check out than Philadelphia? And what more historic venue to stage a No Kings rally than in front of Independence Hall, where both the Declaration and the Constitution were debated and adopted?

It turned out to be as much a party as a serious rally. There were a lot of silly costumes—frogs, birds, Elvis and Gritty, the mascot of the city’s 7-foot orange mascot of the city’s hockey team, the Philadelphia Flyers. People were waving American flags, playing kazoos, enjoying the mild fall weather, but also making their point that free speech, the right to gather and the expectation that their government would represent all the people, not just a single party, was part of their birthright as American citizens. Many wore yellow, seen as a worldwide symbol of democracy and hope.

On this trip, we’ve been hearing about how the founders of our country were people who spoke out, protesting and fighting for the right to be free to disagree with a tyrannical king and his policies. At the rally, speaker after speaker made that point.

I unexpectedly bumped into Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, the famed lead in the second impeachment trial against Donald Trump, as he waded through the crowd en route to the speaker platform. He seemed in campaign mode as he shook every proffered hand, including mine. A former constitutional law professor, his address to the crowd showed his continued passion for our Constitution and its relevance in this moment.

“Hello, Philadelphia,” Raskin said. “America thanks you for fighting tyrants since 1776. Democracy was launched right here in this city.”

“In this city, James Madison and the framers wrote in the building behind us the world’s first democratic constitution. …The preamble began with those three magic words, not I the king, but ‘We the people,’ the only source of sovereign power. Our framers overthrew the king. They wrote an anti-king constitution.”

Just the day before, I marveled at the 305-foot gift from France, the Statue of Liberty, the symbol of democracy here and around the world.

On Saturday, I put on my T-shirt, purchased in Boston at the Old North Church where Paul Revere and his Patriot buddies had set up a signal to warn of the arrival of the British troops: “One if by land, two if by sea.”

Yours truly in front of a bronze sculpture that replicates John Trumbull’s famous painting, “Declaration of Independence,” displayed in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. It depicts the presentation of the draft of the Declaration of Independence to the Continental Congress in Independence Hall on June 28, 1776. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

It’s been a great journey, and, along with Revolution, there have been some awfully good treats, including a thick shake called “Awful Awful” that’s not awful at all at Newport Creamery in Rhode Island (where we also have fallen in love with the famed Jimmy Roll). More to come on that, Philly cheesesteak and a fascinating new farm-to-table restaurant here called Honeysuckle where every dish has a story—and some were inspired by books.

Just wondering: Did you attend a No Kings rally over the weekend? Thoughts on the American Revolution then and now?

Thanks for your likes, comments and shares. Upon my return I’ll have lots more to tell you about this amazing historical journey.

See you then.

Ruth