Nagisa Talks (Fake) Food!
My daughter-in-law dives into the business of food samples (shokuhin) in Japan
A year ago at this time we were picnicking under the cherry blossoms in Japan with our son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Nagisa. Last week, they told us it snowed, but spring—and the signature sakura trees—should be in full bloom in a few days.
Meanwhile, the two shared some other good news with us—Nagisa’s first article had been published on Osaka.com, the website about the second largest city in Japan. A talented artist and accomplished home cook, Nagisa will be writing a monthly column reflecting her interests, with some input and occasional photos from her husband, Sam Graham, a photographer, animator, artist and teacher who also published his first story on the site last month.
Thanks for reading Ruthtalksfood Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Sam’s story was about retro coffee shops in Osaka, while Nagisa takes on the only-in-Japan oddity of food replicas, shokuhin sampuru, or food samples, as seen in the popular Dotombori and Namba areas of Osaka. As you see, talking and writing about food is becoming a family business!
In her story, Nagisa explores a little about the history of food samples, her experience making some herself in a class and her passion for collecting small souvenir-style versions of these true-to-life plastic and wax edibles.
“There are many interesting theories about where food samples started. One story mentions Takizo Iwasaki in Gifu Prefecture. A piece of wax fell from a candle into water, and he thought it looked like a plum blossom. He realized that with wax he could recreate food dishes! And thus, food samples were born!”
“European and American-style food was banned during the war, but surged back into popularity later on. As these unfamiliar food genres entered the Japanese food scene, it was important to show people what they were going to get. And what better way to do that than with these sculptures!”
—Nagisa Kamae, “Food Sample Fun Times in Dotombori and Namba, Osaka”
Here’s a link to the entire piece:
https://www.osaka.com/thingstodo/attractions/food-sample-fun-times-in-dotombori-and-namba-osaka/
And here’s a little more of Nagisa’s artwork.
To see more of her paintings or to request a commission, check out her Instagram site, @nagisakamae. To see some of Nagisa’s inventive food creations, go to @nagisaskitchen. (Yes, I’m a shameless promoter, but what else is a mother-in-law to do? Besides, it’s almost all food-related, which works for me!)
P.S. If you want to read more, please check out my October 2020 post:
Wishing a very Happy Easter to all who celebrate the holiday. When I was a kid, my brothers and I used to hunt for candy eggs on a grassy oak-studded slope behind Stanford University that we called Easter Egg Hill. No Easter Bunny was involved—just my mom and dad. It’s a happy memory.
As always, thanks for reading, liking, commenting and subscribing to this newsletter. If you enjoy it, please do share it with a friend.
Next week, my newsletter will include a glimpse of the glorious flower fields of Carlsbad, California. See you then!
Ruth
Thanks for reading Ruthtalksfood Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Nagisa Talks (Fake) Food!
Awesome! It is fabulous when you can learn about other foods and never leave your chair from home. Excellent Ruth, and love the artwork. A very talented family.
https://writerswrites.com/
Congratulations to both Nagisa and Sam for their articles and careers! How exciting 😀 about 15 years ago I was lucky enough to live in Kyoto for a while and Osaka was a preferred destination for the weekend. A foodie's city! Loud and fun. The food sample miniatures always caught my attention and were tremendously helpful when it came to choosing what to order. Plus they're really cute 😍 Hope to read more from Nagisa and her outlook on life in Japan 🙏