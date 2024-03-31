Would you believe all the food on display here are fake plastic samples—shokuhin sampuru? They advertise what’s on the menu of this retro restaurant in Osaka. (Photos by Nagisa Kamae or Sam Graham )

A year ago at this time we were picnicking under the cherry blossoms in Japan with our son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Nagisa. Last week, they told us it snowed, but spring—and the signature sakura trees—should be in full bloom in a few days.

A wedding at Expo Commemoration Park in Osaka in late March 2023.

Meanwhile, the two shared some other good news with us—Nagisa’s first article had been published on Osaka.com, the website about the second largest city in Japan. A talented artist and accomplished home cook, Nagisa will be writing a monthly column reflecting her interests, with some input and occasional photos from her husband, Sam Graham, a photographer, animator, artist and teacher who also published his first story on the site last month.

A banana sundae sandwich at an Osaka restaurant—this one is real, not plastic! Sam wrote about it in his February piece at Osaka.com .

Sam’s story was about retro coffee shops in Osaka, while Nagisa takes on the only-in-Japan oddity of food replicas, shokuhin sampuru, or food samples, as seen in the popular Dotombori and Namba areas of Osaka. As you see, talking and writing about food is becoming a family business!

In her story, Nagisa explores a little about the history of food samples, her experience making some herself in a class and her passion for collecting small souvenir-style versions of these true-to-life plastic and wax edibles.

Plastic shokuhin featured in Nagisa’s article on Osaka.com . “As tourists swarm back into Japan post pandemic, these food replicas are popular as souvenirs,” Nagisa writes.

“There are many interesting theories about where food samples started. One story mentions Takizo Iwasaki in Gifu Prefecture. A piece of wax fell from a candle into water, and he thought it looked like a plum blossom. He realized that with wax he could recreate food dishes! And thus, food samples were born!” “European and American-style food was banned during the war, but surged back into popularity later on. As these unfamiliar food genres entered the Japanese food scene, it was important to show people what they were going to get. And what better way to do that than with these sculptures!” —Nagisa Kamae, “Food Sample Fun Times in Dotombori and Namba, Osaka” More shokuhin samples. “Something about covering it in Saran Wrap makes it look more delicious.”—Nagisa

Here’s a link to the entire piece:

https://www.osaka.com/thingstodo/attractions/food-sample-fun-times-in-dotombori-and-namba-osaka/

And here’s a little more of Nagisa’s artwork.

From left, "Muffin," "Courage Bagels," and "Cat with an '80's Diet Coke." Acrylic on board or canvas, by Nagisa Kamae.

To see more of her paintings or to request a commission, check out her Instagram site, @nagisakamae. To see some of Nagisa’s inventive food creations, go to @nagisaskitchen. (Yes, I’m a shameless promoter, but what else is a mother-in-law to do? Besides, it’s almost all food-related, which works for me!)

Photo from the Instagram site, Nagisa’s Kitchen .

P.S. If you want to read more, please check out my October 2020 post:

Wishing a very Happy Easter to all who celebrate the holiday. When I was a kid, my brothers and I used to hunt for candy eggs on a grassy oak-studded slope behind Stanford University that we called Easter Egg Hill. No Easter Bunny was involved—just my mom and dad. It’s a happy memory.

A little pottery egg cup I couldn’t resist when I found it in an antique shop in Carlsbad, CA. The egg is decorated with Japanese Washi tape .

As always, thanks for reading, liking, commenting and subscribing to this newsletter.

Next week, my newsletter will include a glimpse of the glorious flower fields of Carlsbad, California. See you then!

Ruth