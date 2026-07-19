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Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

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søren k. harbel's avatar
søren k. harbel
Jul 19

Splendid! I do love armchair travel, when the delivery is this good!! Thank you so much! As for ice cream. I am in Treviso this week. A minimum of two gelatos a day. Air conditioning from the inside! The Fragola is to die for!

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4 replies by Ruth Stroud and others
Lucy Hearne Keane's avatar
Lucy Hearne Keane
8d

Fabulous account of your Alaskan travels Ruth. Five cruise ships a day sounds like a lot to me. I think I would prefer to do my own thing, like you, and travel on my own steam. Would love to see Alaska but it seems so far from Ireland.

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
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