Trailing a bus into Denali National Park. It was the only closeup we got of a moose except for a brief sighting of a mom and babe at the side of the road.

Hello, here’s Part 2 of my Alaska series. I’m not sure there will be a Part 3, at least until I have a chance to revisit this vast and beautiful 49th state. I saved the food portion for last.

Three weeks after returning from Alaska, I can’t get it out of my mind. Could it be the sheer majesty and remoteness of this place whose official nickname is “The Last Frontier”? The fact that so much of it—some 80%, including its capital, Juneau—is only reachable by air or water? Is it the romance of extreme weather and landscape? Is it the cordiality of the people? The deliciousness of fresh salmon and halibut? The legacy of the gold rush or its Russian heritage? The possibility of unexpected encounters with dangerous beasts—or cute ones? Most likely it’s all of these, plus the simple joy of being away—and you really do feel “away” in Alaska.

Me with a group of new reindeer pals at the Running Reindeer Ranch near Fairbanks. None were named Rudolph, though we did visit a town called North Pole (see below)!

We were only in the state for 12 days, with most of our time spent in two cities—Juneau and Fairbanks, the second largest, though it’s virtually tied with Juneau at 32,515 residents vs. 32,255 (per the 2020 census).

Our trip took us from Juneau by plane to Fairbanks via Anchorage. From Fairbanks, we traveled to Denali National Park, then back by air to Seattle, then home to Los Angeles. It’s clear there’s a lot more to see in Alaska.

There seems to be a friendly rivalry between the two cities over the population figures, but truly, the entire state has only about 738,737 people total, with the Anchorage metro area accounting for almost half. In a vast land area of 663,268 square miles—larger than Texas, California and Montana combined—that translates to 1.3 humans per square mile, making Alaska the most sparsely populated state in the union.

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The bottom line is, there aren’t that many folks here—except in summer when the large cruise ships show up. Though the ships usually stop for brief periods of time, they momentarily increase the local population of port cities like Juneau by thousands of tourists. You see the people crowding along the sidewalks and checking out the tourist shops, packing the tour buses and local restaurants, then vanishing back on board these giant floating cities at the end of the day.

I don’t mean to sound disparaging—I heard universal acclaim for cruising from the people I met and am curious to try it one day myself! Have you taken an Alaskan cruise? Any cruise?

To manage over-tourism, Juneau limits the number of large cruise ships to five per day, with a daily passenger cap of 12,000 to 16,000.

We found that the locals seem to take the tourism infusion in stride; in fact, it’s really an essential driver of the economy—along with commercial fishing and energy, with the largest example of the latter being the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which we caught a glimpse of right before boarding a narrow-gauge train for a tour of a historic gold mine in Fairbanks. Among other benefits, Alaskans receive an annual check from the oil revenues and pay no state taxes or general state income tax. It’s hardly surprising that they seem to be very supportive of their pipeline, despite opposition by environmentalists and native peoples over the years.

Learning about the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (also called the Alyeska Pipeline) while standing beneath a portion of it in Fairbanks; a map of the 800-mile pipeline; viewing the historic Goldstream Dredge No 8, where millions of ounces of gold ore were extracted from the frozen Alaskan ground between 1928 and 1959.

A rich history

This saltwater pumphouse is a 1914 relic of the Treadwell Mine in Juneau, once the world’s largest hard rock gold mine. Sand on this beach is made of mine tailings.

Since the purchase of Alaska from the Russians in 1867, the history of the state has been intricately linked to gold. This is true of both Juneau and Fairbanks, both of whose beginnings were connected to gold strikes, though they occurred some 20 years apart.

I grew up spending time at a family camp on the edge of California’s Gold Country and was enthralled by the adventure stories of the Jack London, especially the gold rush tales—and sled dogs—of the Yukon and Alaska in Call of the Wild and White Fang. That made me all the more eager to visit defunct gold mines in Juneau and Fairbanks, learn something of their history and even try my hand at panning for gold!

First edition cover of The Call of the Wild, 1903 (Wikipedia); restored Treadwell office building.

On Douglas Island, a short drive across the Gastineau Channel from downtown Juneau (like 5 minutes away!) we took a walk around the picturesque ruins of the Treadwell Mine, looking at relics and partly restored buildings and trying to imagine the lives of the miners—2,000 from some 17 countries at one point, plus their families—living in this community built around what was at that time (from 1882 until a massive cave-in in 1917 and final closure in 1922) the largest, most productive hard-rock gold mine in the world. (For a deeper dive into the various gold mining techniques, click here.)

Just how rich was it? Some 3 million troy ounces of gold—worth about $12 billion at today’s prices—were produced from its four underground mines, which operated 24/7—except for Christmas and the Fourth of July.

From left, the office of the Treadwell Mine as it is today after partial restoration, as it was in its heyday, and the spot where the mine collapsed on April 21, 1917, leading eventually to the demise of the operation in 1922.

And for the miners’ hard work of extracting that much gold, the Treadwell owners created a model community for its era, with a pool, sauna, bowling alley, baseball field and theater, among other amenities. There was also a school for 50 kids, an on-site bakery, a grocery and a general merchandise business advertised as “the best equipped” in Alaska.

Of course the only evidence of these that exists today in the few shells of buildings, moss- and graffiti-covered relics, and signs and markers placed by a Treadwell preservation group that dot the watery trail that we took. On one of the signs, you can check out the boarding house menu for Aug. 17, 1904 that includes “prime roast of beef,” cauliflower and “bird’s nest potatoes,” and “a parting song and a two-step” to end the meal, along with coffee, cognac and cigars! I guess those miners liked to live large and kick up their heels a bit!

It was a fascinating place to explore, even in the nonstop rain, which lent it a glossy, verdant sheen and left hapless visitors—that would be us—with freezing hands as we attempted to capture the dripping scene on our iPhones, hoping not to drop them in the puddles or lose them in the dense foliage. Later I learned from Cyndee Brown-Mills, who took us on a meditative tour of the wood, that the lush greenery was part of a temperate rainforest filled with western hemlock, Sitka spruce and myriad other trees and plants. Some were edible—like the spruce tips that are popular in syrups, jellies and baked goods— and others are good for healing, like Devil’s Club.

Jeff and Jonathan on the Treadwell trail.

Our guide on the Treadwell trail was photographer/family therapist Jonathan Swinton, who told us that it’s one of his favorite spots to photograph. I can see why. He’s a cyanotype artist who turns his digital photographs into lovely blue-tinted images. You can read about him and see his work here. Below is one of his photos that I purchased called “Sky Opening Over Ice.”

‘There’s gold in them there hills!’

Our foray into Fairbanks’ gold rush history was quite a different experience. It involved taking the 2-hour Gold Dredge 8 Tour aboard a replica of the narrow-gauge train that the took miners to their jobs dredging up the loose sand, rocks and gravel that held the gold treasure they were seeking.

As we rode along in this pleasant little open-sided train, Paxson, our personable young guide, gave us the lowdown on the Italian immigrant, Pedro Felix (originally Felice Pedroni), who is credited with being the first to discover gold in Fairbanks. That discovery on July 22, 1902 sparked the first gold rush in the Alaskan interior and helping ignite the gold fever that put the city of Fairbanks on the map.

Pedro Felix, Yosemite Sam and Paxson, our young gold panning expert, who plans to be a doctor.

Curious, I did some more digging, and came across a somewhat apocryphal sounding story about Felix in Wikipedia. Apparently, he spotted some gold in a stream (later named Pedro Creek) in the hills northeast of Fairbanks and uttered words that may ring a bell: “There’s gold in them there hills!” The declaration has been attributed to others and became particularly familiar when voiced by Yosemite Sam in the Looney Tunes cartoons—using “thar” instead of “there.”

As for our gold panning experience, we had a bit o’ luck. Helped along by some expert swishers (and undoubtedly some planted bits of ore!), we found a several minute flecks of gold at the bottom of our pans, but nothing to compare to the 19-ounce nugget discovered in July 1995 at the Silverado Gold Mine in interior Alaska and said to be worth $75,000 at today’s prices ($4,000-plus per ounce!).

(Reality check: every visitor on the tour finds gold. The operators make sure of that—and they usually talk you into buying a little see-through gold or silver locket to enclose the dust and a chain to hang it on! I bought one and promptly managed to lose it!)

A 19-ounce prize nugget on display in the gift shop and my own flaky find.

A visit to (the) North Pole

No, not that North Pole—the city of North Pole, a few miles from Fairbanks, is about 1,700 miles south of the real North Pole, but it takes its name seriously (or as seriously as you can take a town called North Pole!), with striped candy cane light poles all over town, a post office that sends letters postmarked “North Pole” to your child at Christmas (click here to find out how), and street names that echo the theme: Santa Claus Lane, Kris Kringle Drive, etc.

My husband Jeff warming Santa’s chair at the Santa Claus House.

The town’s biggest attraction is a store called Santa Claus House, where you can shop for Christmas all year round, send a letter to your child from Santa, sample multiple varieties of fudge or one of store’s signature sodas—maybe the Red-Nosed Root Beer (root beer, strawberry and pomegranate) or Dr. Peppermint (Dr. Pepper, French vanilla and peppermint).

As you wander out, you can have a chuckle or shed a tear over some of the letters from children that make their way to this North Pole each year!

And there’s more!

From left, a totem pole from Juneau, a street in Pioneer Park, and a wild rose along a trail in Denali N.P.

Of course, there’s so much more to mention, including visiting the Totem Pole Trail and the impressive (but shrinking!😥) Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, and, in Fairbanks, the excellent University of Alaska Museum of the North and the fascinating 44-acre Pioneer Park, a kind of theme park-like showcase of the city’s history.

We spent only about a day and a half in Denali National Park & Preserve, taking a 4-hour bus tour, walking a few trails (constantly on the lookout for bears!) and watching an interesting demonstration of the park’s sled dog team pulling a wheeled sled.

One of the Denali sled dogs taking it easy.

Uncomfortable in the summer heat but at home in temperatures of 40 below, the dogs are used for many tasks, including transporting people and supplies in extreme winter conditions and helping to preserve the park’s silent majesty. “There’s a lot of Alaskan history that wouldn’t have been possible without sled dogs,” Kevin, our ranger guide, tells us.

For two great overviews of our trip, I invite you to check out Jeff’s recent videos on Juneau (here and below) and Fairbanks (here). Another one on Denali National Park & Preserve will arrive in the fall.

Fish (and dog) tales

I mentioned our salmon feast at the Taku Lodge in my last post. As I seldom eat fish at home (blame it on my fish-phobic husband!), I grabbed every opportunity to consume it while in Alaska, known for the high quality and sustainability of its seafood. Quite often it was fried, not my usual choice, but it was SO good. Below are a few of my favorite fishy meals in Juneau.

From left, beer-battered halibut with waffle fries and delicious homemade tartar sauce from the Sandbar and Grill, blackened salmon on a a sourdough bun from The Rookery Café, and the 3-fish sampler tacos--halibut, rockfish and salmon-- from Deckhand Dave's Wild Alaskan Fish Tacos.

We ate several times at The Rookery Café, a homey and popular little breakfast, lunch and snacking spot in downtown Juneau. The staff was friendly, the food unpretentious and reasonably priced, and the pastry case well-stocked with fresh-baked cookies and croissants. Their fried potatoes were especially good.

Right next door is Rainy Retreat Books, aptly named, especially during the week we were in the city! Any new, used or rare book you’re seeking (or hoping to discover) about Juneau or Alaska can likely be found in this shop. The children’s books in particular caught my fancy—many about the animals that are so abundant in these parts!

The book I purchased wasn’t a children’s book, but it was about an animal. A Wolf Called Romeo, by Nick Jans, is a true and moving tale about a remarkable black wolf who lived on the edge of Juneau and over a seven-year period became more and more engaged with the people and dogs of the community. I came across a placard placed in Romeo’s memory along a trail next to Mendenhall Lake near where he used to roam.

You’re likely to encounter salmon in every conceivable form in Alaska—smoked, dried, canned, jerky, dip, even donuts! Of course, there’s also salmon merchandise—T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, hand towels, jewelry, mugs, salmon-shaped chocolates, coasters, postcards, etc.

The merchants assure buyers that all the seafood they sell is wild-caught, never farmed, and you can have it shipped flash-frozen to your door—for a price.

Taku Fisheries store, a worker packaging halibut filets for freezing, and smoked salmon samples.

For obvious reasons, I didn’t go for the fresh—except at restaurants—but I did bring home some vacuum-packed smoked salmon and shipped several cans from a Fairbanks vendor aboard a riverboat cruise we took. I’m considering ordering some fresh frozen fish from the Juneau store of Taku Wild Alaska Seafood. It’s not cheap, though you get free shipping if you order $199 worth—not so hard to imagine if you go for the King Salmon, which sells for $33.50 a pound and maybe add a few packages of Cold Smoked Sockeye Salmon lox—$23.50 for 6 ounces.

One of my favorite meals was at the Pump House Restaurant & Saloon. You could spot the restaurant from the riverboat we took along Fairbanks’ Chana River. It was reconstructed in 1978 from what was once a1933 pumping station established by Alaska's largest gold mining operator at the time. It’s now a bit of a time capsule, filled with antiques and photos that are a tribute to a bygone era. There’s even a replica of an upside down dog team on the ceiling!

Pump House Restaurant interior, my dinner, and the dessert tray.

My meal, however, was thoroughly modern and delicious—blackened halibut with roasted tomatoes, shaved fennel, an arugula salad and corn and truffle risotto with pesto and balsamic brown butter, followed by a decadent dessert of peanut butter-chocolate pie. Probably not what late 19th or early 20th century miners ate. But if they had, they’d burn off those calories better than I did!

Well, that’s just about it for this edition. I have been cooking up a storm, including trying out a few of the recipes I wrote about in my last post. The baked beans were especially good, though there were several tweaks. I’ll tell you about it next time.

Just a tease: Salted-caramel ice cream churning in my Cuisinart.

There are also a few ice cream experiments I’ve been conducting as the weather heats up that I’m excited to share. As I write this, I just realized it’s National Ice Cream Day! In summer, I think every day should be Ice Cream Day, don’t you? What are you eating and drinking to keep yourself cool inside and out?

Thanks as always for your likes, comments, subscriptions and shares. It means more than you know.

See you soon.

Ruth

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