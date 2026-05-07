La Bohème , once a popular meeting place for artists in Montmartre, is near the top of “La Butte,” (“The Hill”), just steps away from the Sacré-Cœur Basilica .

Familiar images from Montmartre: Sacré-Coeur, the famed Moulin Rouge cabaret and beret-wearing tourists from all over the world.

We said au revoir to Paris a couple of days ago and buongiorno to Torino (Turin). I will have more to say about both in a future post, but for now, here are a few images and reflections from our stay in Paris’s 18th arrondissement—the charming bohemian area of Montmartre that was once home to such artists as Vincent van Gogh, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Amedeo Modigliani, Suzanne Valedon, Maurice Utrillo and more during the Belle Époque of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It’s still a beacon for artists and tourists alike—and of course beloved by the everyday folks who live and work there!

Artists plying their trade at the top of “La Butte Montmartre.”

There are the expected sights, like the Place du Tertre, known as the artists’ square, where you can get a sketch or caricature of yourself or linger over an aperitif or a café crême, snack on some frites or a crêpe or something heartier. Then you can wander a few streets over for a glimpse of Sacre-Coeur or the myriad tourists gathered there also gawking at the basilica, built between 1875 and 1914 in a Romano-Byzantine style and said to be the second most popular attraction in Paris after the Eiffel Tower. We didn’t go inside (but you can!) to experience the vaunted acoustics and religious mosaics. Instead, we lingered outside taking in the view of Paris, the tourists and the thousands of locks that visitors have affixed to the fences to commemorate their visit.

But when the crowds get too much, there are unexpected pleasures and escapes in this place that locals affectionately call “un petit village.” In fact it really was once a humble rural village outside the walls of Paris (incorporated into the city in 1860), a place of windmills, vineyards and farmhouses.

Le Moulin de la Galette, one of Montmartre's two remaining windmills, now a popular restaurant. At right, an 1886 painting by Vincent van Gogh of the windmill, now at the Langmatt Museum in Baden, Switzerland.

Out of the original 30 or so, there are two remaining windmills (and no, the celebrated neon one at the Moulin Rouge cabaret is not one of them—it’s just for show). There’s also a beautiful and productive vineyard that isn’t open to the public, except for briefly during the October harvest festival for private bookings and guided tours. You can catch enticing glimpses of the vines (there are some 20 grape varieties) from the street and from the Musée du Montmartre, a must-see destination for its connection to the history of the area and to the artists who once lived and/or worked there, its flower-filled gardens, inspired by works that Renoir painted on site, and its unpretentious café.

View of the Clos Montmartre Vineyards from the Montmartre Museum (Musée du Montmartre) gardens.

From left, Montmartre Museum's gardens; the famous Black Cat poster used to promote a popular Montmartre cabaret; and tables set up for diners at Café Renoir, the museum's aptly named little restaurant that offers outdoor dining in the adjoining garden.

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Last but of course not at all least in this brief taste of our week’s sojourn in Montmartre is the incredible food. As much as we ate, we also feasted with our eyes—on the amazing breads and pastries at Boulangerie Alexine and some of the other food places near our hotel on Rue Tholozé.

Colorful pastries at Boulangerie Alexine, just a few blocks from our hotel.

From left, a superb buckwheat crêpe with mushrooms and cheese, often referred to as a Galette de Sarrasin or Galette Bretonne. In the middle is the most amazing Basque cheese cake, and at right is a delicious herb omelet from one of our few ventures outside of Montmartre to Rue Cler, our favorite street in Paris's popular 7th arrondissement, not far from the Eiffel Tower. The cheesecake was from a Montmartre restaurant just up the street from our hotel in Montmartre. It was light yet creamy and I immediately wished for seconds!

When it comes to the food, drink—or art or shopping, for that matter—in Montmartre, it doesn’t feel like it’s only about the food or the painting, the pair of earrings you have your eye on or the song you heard a crowd of locals singing with spirit at the bar on a late Sunday night. If you let yourself linger for just a moment longer, if you’re not racing to get to the next landmark on your Instagram checklist, a feeling of well-being may come over you, a sense of being among old friends, even if you just met the people you’re with. You may find yourself sharing a laugh, a story, a song over a drink, a connection that’s even more precious and rare when it’s between people of difference cultures and countries, especially in the crazy warring world we’re living in. At least that’s how it felt to me in Montmartre. And honestly, that’s really the best part about traveling.

I must say it does help to know a few words of French—so here’s a fond merci to Mlle. Hursh, wherever she is. She was my enthusiastic 7th and 8th grade French teacher many, many years ago who had us all barking like seals as we practiced saying French R’s in the back of our throat! Struggling in the last day or two to make myself understood in Italy makes me realize how valuable those early language lessons were. More recently, my Spanish friend Manda, a native of Nice, has helped me brush up on my français, so merci, Manda too!

So consult your phrasebooks, your translation apps or a friendly native speaker—when you’re heading to a new country! It really does help!

Apropos of finding humor in translation, here are two signs that caught my attention on our travels:

My loose translations: "So offer a glass of champagne to your mama. You're probably the reason she drinks." Message on the can: "Cat food with real pieces of dog."

So, yes, my “notes” have turned into more of a letter—and I still have more to say. Stay tuned for the story of the very best meal I had in Paris—and how I helped make it in an excellent market-to-table cooking class in Montmartre. And then I want to tell you about the wonderful “literary” hotel where we stayed, themed around a 20th century writer popular in France but unfamiliar to most Americans—including me.

Til then, ciao—which apparently means goodbye—and sometimes hello—in a host of languages!

Ruth

The top of Montmartre on a rainy night after most of the tourists have gone and Le Butte again belongs to the people.

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