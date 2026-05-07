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Ruth Stroud
2d

Thanks for the re-stack, @Jolene Handy!

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Jolene Handy
2d

This was so lovely, Ruth! Gorgeous photos and the omelet with the small salad and Rosé is so perfect!

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