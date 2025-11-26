Author, teacher, baker and piechiatrist Kate McDermott at Pie Cottage, where she lives and holds pie-making classes. We spoke on Zoom a few months ago.

“I really feel that pie for me is how I can express what is inside of me. And giving them is what I do. I have never charged for a pie. I never will. You can buy classes from me and learn to make it and you can charge, but I’ve never sold a pie in my life. It’s my giveaway. It’s what I do.” —Kate McDermott

When I made an apple pie the other day, I had master pie teacher Kate McDermott by my side. No, not literally. I’ve never met Kate in person, but I had finally given in to my urge to purchase her comprehensive, James Beard-nominated book on pie-making, Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life. Though the book was published nine years ago, I only became aware of it and Kate when I began reading her wonderful newsletter on Substack.

Though I knew this was the quintessential book about pie that I really ought to own, I had resisted buying it because my shelves are already bursting with cookbooks, many sprouting multiple bookmarks of recipes still to be made. But the holidays were fast approaching—specifically Thanksgiving—and that means pie! Nothing else will do. While I’ve made quite a number of pies—and even received compliments on some of them—they are not my most frequent or successful baking endeavor.

The recipe I made from Kate’s Art of the Pie cookbook. She recommends using six to eight varieties of apples and leaving them unpeeled unless the peels are too thick.

To put it bluntly, I’m a little insecure when it comes to pies. Coffee cakes and muffins? No problem. Cookies, crisps, bars and babkas? Ditto. Bread and rolls? Sure, though sourdough and rye are still works in progress (on hold at the moment!). But when it comes to pie, I begin to doubt my baking chops. It’s the crust that causes the anguish. It stretches, weeps and sags. I overwork or underwork the dough. The top crust doesn’t quite fit over the bottom, or the edges look sloppy like hems that have come undone. Fillings bubble through the cracks; soggy bottoms prevail! I feel like I’m cheating if I buy a readymade one—too many memories of my mother creating everything from scratch, though, oddly, I can’t summon a single image of her making pie.

Enter Kate McDermott. Not for nothing does Kate sometimes don her “piechiatrist” hat. She not only offers clear directions for making several different kinds of dough, including how to mix it, shape it, chill it, roll it and make it your own with vents, appliqués, crimps and woven lattices—but she holds your hand virtually through the pages of her book with words of wisdom that give the nervous baker, the one who fears failure at every turn, the confidence to march forward and achieve pie glory—or at least gladness in the quest.

Her common sense “Rules of Pie Making and Life” bear reading and re-reading, especially at this frenetic time of year. My favorite rule is one she shared again the other day in her latest Thanksgiving post:

“Chill your dough, the flour, the fats, your pastry cloth, the bowl you make your dough in, even the work bowl and blade of your food processor if you’re not doing it by hand,” she says in the introduction to Art of the Pie. But the most important thing is to chill yourself. “…if you are uptight about your pie dough, fussing and fretting over every little tug and tear, you are probably expending energy you simply don’t need to. Perfection is one of those things that can drive people crazy.”

Clearly she’s talking to me!

Kate has taught pie-making and baking to thousands in virtual classes and at Art of the Pie Day Camp workshops at Pie Cottage, her home on the Olympic Peninsula, as well as across the country and internationally. Not only has she taught the art of making pie to others, pie “has been a taskmaster, a teacher and a healer for me,” she says in the introduction to her book.

“Each time I make a pie, I feel an unbroken line of pie makers who have come before me, pouring their tears, laughter, and wisdom into me and right out through my hands.”

One of that unbroken chain was Kate’s grandmother, whom she calls Geeg (pronounced “Jeedge”). Geeg, who grew up on an Iowa farm, lived with the family at their home in Santa Barbara, California. She was the family pie-maker and literally passed the baton—actually her rolling pin—to Kate on the day she died, as her granddaughter relates in a moving story in Art of the Pie.

A snapshot of Kate and her brother Charles with her grandmother Geeg outside the family mortuary in Santa Barbara. (Source: Kate McDermott)

Unbeknownst to them, Geeg had probably suffered a stroke and was acting confused as the family debated whether to call for medical care. When Kate in a moment of insight asked her, “Geeg, can you make a pie?” something extraordinary happened.

“She stopped in her tracks, looked directly at me with light blue eyes that could see deep into you, and said, ‘Well, yes!’ ”

When Kate placed all the ingredients in front of her, she began making pie dough from the flour, salt, a big blue can of Crisco and ice water in Kate’s mother’s yellow Pyrex mixing bowl. As if aware that time was short, she didn’t wait to chill the dough but began rolling it out at once. At one point, she stopped and with tears streaming down her cheeks handed the rolling pin to her granddaughter to finish the job. “Geeg had passed her pie mantle to me,” Kate wrote.

Kate with her mother, father and brother Charles at the organ. Check out those banana curls! (Source: Kate McDermott)

Kate grew up in a house that was right next to the mortuary that her father, Thomas Joseph McDermott, had started in 1938. Her mother Louise taught piano and organ next door and served as the mortuary organist. While baking was an ever-present part of her life, so was music, and Kate later became a professional accompanist on piano and harpsichord, a teacher and a music coach.

Along with her guidance on pies and life, she also offers tips on music to bake pie by in her book, and often includes suggestions in her newsletter as well. One of her favorites is Joni Mitchell’s “Sisotowbell Lane.” Others include Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Joe Cocker’s “Feeling All Right” and Jefferson Airplane’s “Enigmatic.” All of them “date me as having grown up in the 1960s flower-power era,” she admits. But, as I grew up in that era too, I like Kate’s choices. My tastes run more to classical music, podcasts, audiobooks and NPR, but a little bit of Aretha goes a long way to inject some energy into a pie-making session (or anything else!).

How did Kate go from a career in music to becoming a pie-making mentor, teacher, bestselling cookbook author and popular blogger? That’s another story she tells in her book, in her newsletter (specifically in “Post #249: P is for Pie”) and to curious fans like yours truly who pose the question.

It happened when she was married to a man who was very well-connected in the food world whom she refers to in the book as the “Mulchman” because they met when she reached out to him to learn more about improving the soil in her cottage garden. When we talk, she calls him her third “wuzband.” Her pie adventures began as a kind of quest for the holy grail of apple pies after he asked her one day to make him one.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ I bake. Big deal. It’s a pie.”

Of course it was a big deal—she really wanted to impress this man who knew everybody who was anyone in the food world. Her first attempt didn’t go as she had hoped.

“I bake a pie, and it’s a good pie, and I come into his office, which was in the house and say, ‘Here’s a piece of pie.’ He takes a bite, sets down the fork. And there’s silence. And he says, ‘Maybe you can work on the crust.’ ”

When Kate related the story to the editor who worked on all three of her published books, the response was: “Why didn’t you pick up a rolling pin and hit him over the head?” (I wondered the same!)

The challenge set off a singleminded mission to make the best apple pie her wuzband had ever tasted. Kate worked on the project on a daily basis for 2 1/2 years. Sometimes there were five different preparations of dough in a day. What kinds of apples worked together? What types of spices? She tried them all.

As she tells it in her newsletter:

“(T)he wuzband ate piece after piece after piece and, although he didn’t make pie himself, he freely shared his feedback with me. ‘Not light enough, not flaky, too dry, too greasy, this is like cardboard, the edge is too thick, the edge is too thin, this one falls apart, needs more…’ At times I wearied from his comments and occasionally I made an exact repeat of a recipe he had just criticized only to hear him say, ‘This one is soooo much better.’ I put the recipe books aside, found what worked for me and kept practicing and adjusting. One day he tasted an apple pie I had made with Black Twig, Bramley Seedling, Baldwin, Cox Orange Pippin and Gravenstein apples and said, ‘I don’t think this could get any better.’ Not quite the words of love I had hoped for but it was the most he could give.”

Her wuzband’s food world connections paid off, and chefs and food writers were soon beating a path to Kate’s door to learn how to make pie. The transition from teaching music to teaching pie-making wasn’t so tough after all, she found. She had mixed herself a new career—and it’s still going strong!

“(A)fter sixteen years, many thousands of students around the globe, the honor of writing three books and receiving a James Beard Nomination, I’m still teaching pie-making. I consider myself a practitioner of a craft and with each pie I create and workshop I teach I learn something new,” she wrote.

One day at the end of one of the popular multi-day Pie Camps held at her cottage, Kate related the story of her pie-teaching origins to her class, admitting that the words she’d been longing for from the Mulchman were: “Darling, you make the best pie!” When a student impulsively put his arm around her and said them a deep radio-type voice, she burst into tears. He agreed to record them for her. Now his voice and those words are the ringtone on Kate’s phone. You can hear them in her “P is for Pie” post.

A slice of Kate McDermott’s “Quintessential Apple Pie.” (Photo by Kate McDermott from her newsletter )

As for me, I’m going to bring this newsletter to a close, even though there’s so much more to say about Kate—her life in the Northwest, her passion for gardening and reading, for her son Duncan, also a gifted pie-maker, and her new grandson, for her adorable dog Bosco, whom she calls Mr. B, for her hometown of Santa Barbara and for the many people, places and memories it holds.

But it’s time to make the turkey and bake those pies I’ve got chilling in fridge and freezer. I made Kate’s “Quintessential Apple Pie,” (here’s another link to the recipe), though not with that combination of apples that earned her wuzband’s approval. I used the best mix of apples I could find at the supermarket, mostly organic—Granny Smith, Fuji, Gala, Pink Lady, Jazz and Honeycrisp—slicing rather than chunking them and leaving the skins attached, as Kate suggests.

I also didn’t make Kate’s preferred leaf lard and butter dough, the one she teaches to pie makers everywhere and uses in her own baking, though I hope to try it one day soon. My mother-in-law, the guest of honor who celebrates her birthday on Thanksgiving, is vegetarian, and I still have a few inhibitions developed in a childhood spent in a quasi-kosher household (i.e., no pork or shellfish).

Instead, I made Kate’s butter and shortening dough for both the double-crust apple and single-crust pumpkin pies. It’s basically the same recipe as the one with lard and butter, using, yes, that white fluffy stuff in the bright blue can in place of lard (if it was good enough for Geeg, it’s good enough for me!).

Neither pie has been baked as of this writing. The proof will be in the eating. I’ll let you know the verdict in my next post! I’m hoping no one says, “Maybe you can work on the crust.” I’m not ready for 2 1/2 years of experimentation à la Kate, but I definitely plan on practicing my pie craft—perhaps someday in person at Pie Cottage! Meanwhile, there are a lot of sweet and savory recipes and a wealth of different crusts to try in Art of the Pie. Hoping to learn to chill, watch my boundaries and vent, both when making pie and in real life!

Until next time, here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving. Whether you have a small or large gathering, dine out or skip all the celebrating and take a walk, I hope you find something and someone to be thankful for. I’m grateful to those of you who took the time to read, like, comment, share and/or subscribe to this newsletter.

Ruth🦃🥧😘

