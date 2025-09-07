“If you would know the flavor of huckleberries, ask the cowboy or the partridge. It is a vulgar error to suppose that you have tasted huckleberries who never plucked them.” —Henry David Thoreau, Walden

“HUCKLEBERRY EVERYTHING,” the sign read outside the open-fronted Huckleberry Jam Factory in St. Ignatius, a small town in northwestern Montana founded by a Belgian Jesuit missionary in 1854.

My husband and I were just passing through en route to West Glacier where we’d be staying for a few days at a KOA campground just outside Glacier National Park. We were hungry and stoked to see a sign advertising Montana’s famous berries, an icon of late summer in the mountainous areas of the Pacific Northwest, where they grow wild—coveted by both people and bears for different reasons.

Huckleberry Jam Factory in St. Ignatius, MT; Willows Huckleberry Land, Hungry Horse; and fresh huckleberries and pie at the Willows store.

They’re an important part of the bears’ diet, particularly hungry grizzlies before they go into hibernation. As for people, we just love the taste—and the mystique of berries that only grow in hard-to-reach mountainous places and can’t be cultivated. We also love the many things you can make from them—particularly the pies, milkshakes, candies, wine, soda, teas, syrups, soaps and scented candles! Painting everything purple and punning on the name—“berry (or beary) delicious!”—turns out to be a winning marketing strategy. It’s hard to walk on past the ubiquitous violet displays without purchasing something, even if it’s just a miniature jar of huckleberry preserves.

Purple seating, huckleberry walnut fudge and huck-flavored cream soda.

Huckleberries look quite a bit like blueberries, but they taste different—more sour, yet more sweet, a little wild, a hint of purple. Now, you ask, how can a fruit taste wild or purple? And how can it be both more sour and more sweet than a blueberry? I did a taste test to try to find an answer, yet it’s still a mystery.

Taste test: The huckleberries are on the left, the blueberries on the right. As you can see, the hucks were smaller and purplish compared to the large, gray-blue blueberries. In taste, the blues were sweeter, while the hucks were a bit tangy but also sweet, and yes, they did taste wild! I hope you can try some yourself one day!

While some say they huckleberries are actually a species of blueberry, others insist that they are not. As for the taste, the impossibility of conveying it is described in a slender volume I picked up called simply The Huckleberry Book, by ‘Asta Bowen:

“…For those who have tasted mountain huckleberries, no description is needed; and for those who haven’t, description is impossible. How do you describe the colors in yesterday’s sunset, the smell of today’s breeze, the taste of a waterfall? One huckleberry cook knows better than to try. She says, ‘I just open a jar and hand them a spoon.’ ”

I spoke with Ella, a server at the Huckleberry Jam Factory in St. Ignatius, about her thoughts on the popularity of the berries, their distinctive flavor and the fact that you can only find them in the wilderness by hiking and possibly getting lost.

It might be fun to join a huckleberry foraging group the next time we pay a late-summer visit to Montana, though I get the impression those who do it for profit are a secretive lot who guard their private huckleberry spots like the nuclear code. They might not look kindly on interlopers. It’s even possible that huck hunters are more dangerous than grizzlies! The ones I met seemed friendly though—they were obviously trying to make a sale!

Hucks for sale at a Missoula farmers market, left, a stand in Hungry Horse in 2013, and a display in West Glacier.

Still hungry for huckleberries lore? You’re in luck! Following a visit to two other huck-lovin’ territories, Idaho and Wyoming, in 2023, I wrote another story about the berries—kicking it off with an memorable milkshake. Here’s the link:

Camping?⛺️ No, ‘glamping’!🌌

After sharing memories of my childhood camping experiences near Yosemite in my last post, I had visions of nabbing a rustic log cabin in the woods on our trip to Glacier. On a previous visit, I recalled staying in such a structure with a porch swing that was the perfect spot for reading and dreaming.

Two types of cabins at West Glacier, one rustic, one deluxe. This time we went deluxe.

But Jeff was filming a piece for his PhotowalksTV series about how camping 2025-style, at least at a KOA, was a whole new ballgame— more glamping than camping: none of the rougher parts of nature, more civilized, with lots of creature comforts. Here’s his take for PhotowalksTV.

Instead of the bare-bones cabin sans bath or linens, here was a “deluxe cabin” that was more like a little two-bedroom condo with room for seven people, a full kitchen, bath with a shower and a second-floor deck for lounging and stargazing! Of course there were only two of us and we felt like we were in an RV park, not a campground, because we were almost entirely surrounded by immense trailers! These days, Jeff told me, 85% percent of KOA business comes from RV’s.

Who knew? I guess Jeff did.

But how could we complain? There were SO many amenities! And everyone was as nice as pie—especially the staff, who hailed from many parts of the U.S. as well as Montana.

KOA West Glacier amenities: Lazy Bear Cafe, pool and my pretty pink huckleberry (of course!) margarita!

There was also a cafe and grille, a bar located in a sleek Airstream trailer, plus Mike the bartender who made me a special huckleberry-flavored margarita named for his wife Kathy, who worked at the KOA general store.

Add to the mix an ice cream shop called Scoops, nightly live entertainment, a pool, playground; planned activities for the kids, and hiking trails—plus a gorgeous national park less than four minutes away!

For vacationing families, you had to wonder, why leave? Everything you needed was right there. But of course, Glacier National Park is a treasure you have to visit. You do need to make reservations for timed entries during the busy summer months—unless you get up very early and slip in before 7 a.m., which we did one morning. It was worth the 5:30 a.m. wakeup call to avoid some of the crowds and the hottest part of the day.

In Glacier N.P: Bighorn sheep, hiking in Logan Pass, and Lake McDonald.

Once upon a time in my twenties, I had scaled several mountains in Glacier with a friend, but on this trip, I found myself winded just hiking along the wooden walkway at a 6,600-foot elevation. What a difference a few decades make!

Still, the landscape is stunning, whether you reach the top of the mountain or not. I was disappointed not to see more wildlife—like the famous snowy white mountain goats and perhaps a grizzly or two from a great distance—but several bighorn sheep were marching around the edge of the road seemingly undaunted by the unending stream of cars filled with gawking passengers.

Missing a great pie cafe and a dear cousin

My cousin Dan at Park Cafe in an undated photo wearing the shirt that’s almost as famous as the pie! (Photo courtesy of Beryl Voss)

One wish sadly not fulfilled—a visit to the Park Cafe and Grocery in the little town of St. Mary on the park’s east side. In the summer of 2004 and probably other summers, my late cousin Dan Barki had driven one of the famed Red Buses that were first introduced in Glacier in 1914! (Their history is fascinating, so make sure to read about it here.)

Dan with his beloved Red Car #104 (Photo courtesy of Beryl Voss)

Dan, an attorney and tax preparer, proudly commandeered Bus #104 along the perilous windy roads of the park he adored, regaling his passengers with his deep knowledge of Glacier (I never took a ride, but I did know my brilliant cousin!). Driving that bus was “one of the high points of his life,” Beryl Voss, Dan’s companion for more than 20 years, told me in an email.

The famous Red Cars of Glacier National Park. (Photo courtesy of Beryl Voss)

When Dan heard we were visiting Glacier some years back, he insisted that we had to stop by his beloved Park Cafe for some pie. (Dan was a HUGE pie lover, especially fruit pies, and turned me on to another great pie shop we visited in the little coastal town of Cambria.) We did, and discovered that the cafe was on the verge of closing. I wrote about it in a previous incarnation of my blog (you can read the story here). Luckily Park Cafe didn’t close after all. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to make it there on this trip, but hopefully it will still be in existence next time we go. I only wish my cousin Dan were around to meet us there!

From Glacier to B.C.

After Glacier, we dipped into British Columbia for a few days. Our worries about receiving a cold shoulder from Canadians over tariffs and annexation threats proved unfounded. They treated us as warmly as they have on our previous visits. (See my previous posts on Nova Scotia, Part 1 and Part 2 and Savary Island. )

I did get into a discussion with a man called Dustin at a farmers market in the small town of Kimberley. He was wearing a shirt emphasizing that Canada was distinct from the U.S. and wanted to make sure I understood his point of view.

Dustin, a proud Canadian, who preferred his anonymity.

“We’ll never become the 51st state,” Dustin said. “I think we’d go to war to prevent that happening. We wouldn’t want to, but we would!” I said I didn’t think it would ever come to that—and I sure hope I’m right. I love Canada and Canadians just as they are, though I am a little miffed that Dustin’s shirt labeled the U.S. as “Not Canada!” I might not mind being annexed! 🇨🇦

Hazelnuts and plums, including the dark purple Italian prune plums that are the perfect choice for tarts.

The farmers market drew a lively local crowd. On offer were unusual varieties of produce —like the Italian prune plums I so prize for making my favorite fall plum tart and can almost never find in Southern California.

I met a pie-making couple, JJ and Bear of Bear’s Eatery & Pie Factory, who gave me a sample of their Guinness Steak & Mushroom pot pie, a delectable dish that JJ explained was made with Guinness Stout, three types of mushrooms, top-grade sirloin steak, roasted red peppers and a single top crust made with lard. I was sad I didn’t take a whole pie to go, but now I’m hoping to attempt my own version this pie, the couple’s most popular.

And back to Missoula

University Hall at the University of Montana campus, with the M behind it.

After a couple more days of R&R at Fairmont Hot Springs in the Kootenay Rockies an hour up the road, it was back to Montana to the town of Missoula, home of the University of Montana, which has a lovely campus center and an iconic "M” on a hill behind the school that is a popular destination for hikers along multiple switchbacks. There’s also a river running through town (actually the 1992 film, A River Runs Through It, directed by Robert Redford and based on the 1976 semi-autobiographical novella by Norman Maclean is supposed to take place in and around Missoula, though it was mostly filmed elsewhere in the state).

The Clark Fork runs through downtown Missoula, with many folks cooling off on a hot summer day on rafts and inner tubes or by riding Brennan’s Wave , a popular draw for river surfers in a landlocked city.

We dined well but casually on the many options that were offered. Most seemed designed to cater to a mix of students, tourists and locals, with lots of cafes, sandwich places and bars. Our favorites included Biga Pizza, Worden’s Market & Deli, Tagliare Delicatessen, and Bernice’s Bakery, but we were only in town for a few days and saw many more we would have liked to try.

There were also many galleries, cool historic buildings, and quite a number of museums we missed. As usual, when we left for the airport, I felt we had shortchanged every place we visited. Let’s hope there’s a next time!

Home sweet home

Just as summer is winding down elsewhere, the heat seems to be lingering in L.A., though there’s generally a breeze blowing off the Pacific that brings relief. Ever since I discovered how easy it is to make ice cream, I’ve been itching to make some more. I was going to whip up some flavored with the huckleberry syrup I stuck in my suitcase, but the TSA folks took it away from me at the airport—it was well over the 3.4-ounce limit on liquids in carry-ons. I can’t for the life of me fathom how they came up with that odd weight limit!

Illustration from The Huckleberry Book by Karen Leigh Noice

I was also craving pie—huckleberry pie to be exact. Even though I’d brought home a small container of fresh huckleberries (surprisingly, TSA didn’t confiscate them!), it wasn’t enough for a pie, though I did add them to a Labor Day fruit salad and some combo blueberry-huckleberry muffins. I discovered a jar of Olallieberry pie filling from a long-ago visit to a wonderful pie shop in Cambria, CA. Although it had passed its expiration date, the filling still tasted great. Olallieberries, a blackberry hybrid, are grown commercially, unlike huckleberries.

A slice of olallieberry pie.

I did make a pie, though I couldn’t help feeling like I cheated since I used a prepared filling. Perhaps because my mother made everything from scratch, I feel like I have to too. At this point, more than a quarter century after Mom died and approaching my own sell-by date, you’d think I’d be over that, right? Not quite. Anyway, I used what I had on hand, made a combo butter and shortening crust which I slightly overworked, but the pie was still pretty good. Must be the shining goodness of those berries. One day, I’m going to make that huckleberry pie—from scratch.

Have you ever tasted a fresh huckleberry or anything with huckleberries in them? Olallieberries? I’d love to hear about it!

Ruth