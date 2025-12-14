Usually at this time of year, I’m up to my elbows—literally!—in a messy batter of grated potatoes, onions, eggs and flour, followed by a frying frenzy that leaves my entire house smelling like the potato latkes that I make in the dozens for my annual Hanukkah party. But this year is different.

On the first night of the holiday, I’m still in Japan where Hanukkah is virtually unknown, except for several Chabad (Orthodox Jewish) outposts in four Japanese cities, including Kobe, where we’re staying. A couple of years ago I brought a menorah in my luggage and lit candles with my son at his in-laws’ house.

A collection of dreidels (four-sided tops with Hebrew letters on the sides) and a menorah that spells out “Shalom” (שׁלום) for peace on the bottom.

We even attempted a game of dreidel—the Hanukkah game of chance. I think everyone was amused and curious, but even in Japan, where only about 1% of the population is Christian, Christmas is a much bigger holiday, and the New Year is the most important of all! Hanukkah here, as everywhere, can’t compete.

But then why should it? It’s actually a great holiday in its own right—and given that it lasts eight days, I’ll get home just in time to make some of the traditional favorites, including:

Latkes (click here for the recipe I use from the great Joan Nathan);

My favorite rugelach cookie from Dorie Greenspan (see my post and recipe here); and

Maybe a brisket (link here).

A plate of rugelach made from Dorie Greenspan’s excellent recipe.

For other Hanukkah recipes, I suggest checking out Leah Koenig’s blog, The Jewish Table. Her latest post on black and white donuts made from store-bought frozen puff pastry dough sounds like a winner.

Last year I wrote about why Hanukkah is so meaningful to me. In case you missed it or want to reread it, here’s the link:

If you’re celebrating the holiday, here’s wishing you a bright and meaningful eight days and nights. The significance of the Hanukkah lights that increase by one each evening is more than simply a celebration of the victory of faith over might—though that is certainly compelling message in these troubling times—but it also reminds us of the power of light to banish darkness, just as kindness and hope can counteract cruelty and despair. At this darkest time of the year, I believe that’s a universal message that people of any faith can get behind.

Lighting the menorah in Japan.

Thanks as always for taking the time to read, like and comment.

See you soon!

Ruth

