Hamantaschen with many fillings on a treasured piece of German china passed down through at least three generations of my family. The plate traveled from Karlsruhe, Germany to Berkeley to Los Angeles. I’m hoping it survives to be passed on again!

This year, the Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Monday, March 2 and ends at nightfall the following day. The holiday was a favorite of mine as a child. I still love to make a batch of hamantaschen each year to give away to friends and family. As we’re currently traveling in the American South (more to come on that soon!), I haven’t had time to bake or write much, so I’m sharing a story I wrote about the holiday and its signature cookie in 2021, about a year after I started this blog. I’m dedicating the post to my amazing mother-in-law, Judy Graham, who told me hamantaschen are her favorite cookies. She’s also a phenomenal and professional knitter whose website you can find here. Judy, I hope to be home in time to bake you a batch ASAP!

I have a distinct childhood memory of watching my mother rolling out sheets of pale yellow cookie dough, cutting circles with a drinking glass and putting teaspoons of prune-walnut filling in the centers. With deft fingers, she would turn the circles into plump little triangles, pinching the corners together, leaving a small opening in the middle for the filling to peek through. By watching my mother work, I learned to make these odd little pastries too.

Called hamantaschen, they are the signature cookie of the Jewish holiday of Purim. And to me, it wasn’t—and isn’t—Purim without digging into a a plate of these miniature cookie/tarts.

The name hamantaschen likely derived from a play on words on a triangular poppy seed-filled pastry called Mohntaschen—literally poppy seed pockets—popular in Germany and Eastern Europe in the 19th century. As time went by, the word mohn probably morphed into Haman, with hamantaschen meaning “Haman's pockets” (the singular is hamantasch). When I was growing up, we were always told it meant Haman's hat (just imagine a three-cornered hat like the one Paul Revere wore, only stuffed with poppy seeds or prunes!).

In Israel, the cookies are called oznei Haman, or Haman's ears, and some popular fillings include poppy seed, halvah, date paste and chocolate spread.

No matter what they’re called, the cookies are associated with a wicked man called Haman, who, according to the story of Purim (recounted in the Book of Esther, or Megillat Ester in Hebrew), convinces the king of 5th-century B.C.E. Persia to let him exterminate all the Jews. This calamity is averted when Esther, the king's wife, who just happens to be Jewish (though her husband hadn’t known it!) persuades him to get rid of Haman instead.

Children costumed for Purim boo Haman from an illustration in one of my childhood books, Habibi and Yow: A Little Boy and His Dog, by Althea O. Silverman.

One of the most joyous of Jewish holidays, customs on this day include dressing up as the key characters in the Purim tale, exchanging gifts of food and drink, donating to the poor and reciting the story of Esther, with accompanying “boos” and the sound of noisemakers whenever the name of Haman is said. My favorite custom, of course, is making and eating hamantaschen!

A kitten with a poppy seed hamantasch atop his head, painted by my talented daughter-in-law, Nagisa Kamae .

Not surprisingly, given the evolution of its name, the cookie traditionally contained poppy seed (mohn) or other German or Eastern European-style fillings, such as prune or apricot (lekvar) fillings. But, if tradition isn’t your thing—or you just want to have some fun—there's a lot of room for creativity when it comes to hamantaschen. A BuzzFeed list of 32 Crazy Hamantaschen for Purim includes Savory Carmelized Onion, Candy Cane Cheesecake, and Ganache and Salted Caramel varieties, among others. If you have a yen for campfire cookouts, you can whip up a batch of Smores hamantaschen (mini marshmallows and chocolate spread in a graham cracker crust).



Cookies with traditional prune, poppy and apricot fillings ready to be triangulated.

There are also variations on how to shape the cookies into the requisite three-corner shape without having the cookies open up while baking and/or erupt like mini volcanoes. On her blog, Tori Avey gives an excellent step-by-step description of how to fold the cookies in a sort of triangular pouch that remains intact in the oven. She also includes several excellent recipes.

Using the “pinch” method to shape hamantascen.

I prefer the "pinch" method that I learned from my mother. After a bit of practice, I've found it works well, with few cookies spewing fruit and nut “lava” in the oven. Some recipes suggest using a little egg white or water to moisten the edges of the dough to help them stick together. You can play around. But there are a few steps to follow that make the difference between a happy hamantasch experience and one that makes you give up and reach for the nearest Girl Scout Thin Mint. (But should you have a yen for one, you're in luck—there's actually a recipe for chocolate mint hamantaschen!)



For the dough, I used a recipe I found in one of my favorite and now very dog-eared Jewish cookbooks, Joan Nathan's The Jewish Holiday Kitchen. It’s a simple butter cookie dough that you can make in a mixer, food processor or by hand if you prefer. I made three fillings: prune-walnut in honor of my mother (you can find the recipe below—and, even if you have some bad associations with prunes, you may change your mind after trying this recipe!), apricot (link here), and poppy seed (link here). There are also readymade cake and pastry fillings from Solo that are convenient, delicious and very popular.

Apricot filling —basically cooked dried apricots, sugar, water, and juice, mashed or blended to the consistency you prefer.

Jams or preserves that you may already have on hand, such as raspberry, cherry and strawberry, also make good fillings, though sometimes they’re a little thin and tend to bubble out of the cookies when they’re baking. One way around that is to simmer them for a few minutes to remove some of the liquid; they’ll thicken as they cool, but beware of overcooking because they’ll become pasty and dry. As my husband is a chocoholic, Nutella, with a sprinkling of mini chocolate chips, is also on my list of requisite fillings. Another filling that may appeal to chocolate lovers is Chocolate Sesame Spread from the tahini maker Soom.

Making hamantaschen is a bit of a project, but it’s also an excellent distraction from whatever ails us—and that’s a lot lately, including a troubling resurgence of antisemitism in this country and elsewhere. They’re also great to share. And who doesn’t like a triangular cookie? They’re even popular with squares! (Tee hee!)

Some Recipes







Hamantaschen

Makes enough for 24 to 36 cookies*

(Adapted from Joan Nathan's The Jewish Holiday Kitchen)





Ingredients:

2/3 cup unsalted butter (or pareve shortening), softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2-3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Grated zest of 1 small orange (optional)

1 egg, beaten, mixed with 1 teaspoon of water (optional—for brushing cookies before putting them in oven)





Directions:

1. Cream the butter and sugar in the large bowl of a mixer, in a food processor or by hand.**

2. Add the egg, vanilla and the orange zest, if using. Continue mixing until the batter is smooth.

3. Sift 2 1/2 cups of the flour, the baking powder and salt into a small bowl. Save the remaining half cup to add to sprinkle on the board and/or dough if needed when you roll it out later.

4. Add the flour to the butter mixture, mixing or pulsing until a ball of dough is formed. Try to avoid over-mixing as it will create a tough dough. You may find the dough holds together perfectly and you still have some leftover flour. That’s fine as you can always add more if necessary when you roll out the dough.

5. Split the dough into three or four balls, wrapping each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 3-4 hours or overnight.

6. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cover a cookie sheet with parchment or grease it lightly with butter or a spritz of oil.

7. Take a packet of dough (you should remove it from the fridge at least 10 to 15 minutes ahead of time to let it soften) and roll out to the thickness of about 1/8 inch (you just have to guess at this!) on a lightly floured board. You can also use a piece of plastic on top to help avoid sticking and to keep from adding too much flour. Sometimes, I also put plastic under the dough as well. Cut the dough into 2 1/2- to 3-inch circles (I use a floured glass that is just shy of 3 inches in diameter).***

8. Fill the circles of dough with about 1 teaspoon of filling (better too little than too much!). Then, using your two forefingers, push the top two thirds of the cookie toward the center. Fold up the bottom third upward with your two thumbs, and press lightly together, leaving some of the filling showing in the center. Lightly pinch the three seams together, but make sure that they’re sticking together or they’ll open in the oven.



9. If you wish, lightly brush the cookies with a beaten egg, thinned with water, before putting them in the oven. (It gives the cookies a kind of burnished look, but I don’t always do this.) Bake for 10-15 minutes until lightly browned, flipping the tray halfway through to make sure they’re browning evenly. Transfer to a cooling rack.

Gluten-free hamantaschen—can you tell the difference?

Notes:

*The number of cookies is dependent on how thick you roll the dough and how large you make the cookies. I usually use a water glass measuring almost 3 inches to cut out the circles, but you can go larger if you like, adding proportionally more filling.

**I have found that the food processor works beautifully for making the dough. I pulse the butter a few times before adding the sugar, egg and vanilla and mixing until smooth. I then added the flour and pulse a few times until well combined.

***If you don't have a cookie or biscuit cutter, a floured water glass works fine, although sometimes you have to use a knife to coax the circle of dough out of the glass. I’ve also used canning rings.



Prune-Walnut Filling

(Try it—you might like it!)

Ingredients:

1 cup finely chopped pitted prunes

1/4 cup raisins, soaked in 1/4 cup juice, sweet wine or water

1 cup water (or more if needed)

1 pinch salt

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

1. Put chopped prunes into small saucepan with water and soaked raisins, including juice.

2. Boil, then simmer until soft, checking frequently to make sure the liquid hasn't boiled away. Before it does, be sure to add more water. The smell of burnt prunes is not very appetizing!

3. Add the lemon juice, zest and honey. Stir well.

4. Mash with a potato masher or use an immersion blender if you want a smoother consistency. (I didn't, and the cookies tasted just fine.) Stir in chopped walnuts. If you prefer, you can substitute other chopped nuts, such as almonds.

Thanks for reading this edition of Ruthtalksfood.

See you next time with news and photos from our latest road adventures in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. Meanwhile, stay warm and make some cookies!

Ruth

