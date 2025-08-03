Evelyn Schmitt taking a lick of the batter from the Green Kettle Cake recipe in her ocean-view kitchen. Her husband John is lending a hand at the sink.

I’m usually a lone wolf when it comes to baking. My kitchen is my kingdom and baking my magic escape hatch. The exception came last month when a friend, Evelyn Schmitt, invited me to make her mother’s signature Green Kettle Cake with her in her lovely kitchen overlooking the pier in Manhattan Beach, CA.

On an earlier visit, she had sparked my interest by telling me about its special place in her family’s history. When I came to make the cake with her in what she called “a trial by fire,” she filled in the gaps. This was the only cake her mother ever made. She always made three cakes at a time because she didn’t want to waste the quart of buttermilk by only using only one cup. She would keep one cake to eat and freeze the other two. Serving this cake had become a tradition in the extended family, and the recipe had been shared with all her cousins, but her late brother Joe was the only one who had made a version that came close to her mom’s. She, Evelyn, never had. And now she hoped we would manage it together.

Could we possibly recreate the version she and her three brothers loved so much they’d sneak down to snack on it in the middle of the night, leaving a telltale trail of crumbs for their mother to discover in the morning?

I had met Evelyn, an 86-year-old force of nature, via my husband Jeff, who shares her passion for photography. He would often run into this dynamic silver-haired lady clad in a red jacket, peering through the lens of her Nikon, shooting the sunrise, sunset, surfers or strollers—that is, whenever she’s wasn’t away on one of the many photo expeditions that took her all over the world and won her fans and prizes.

Before retiring 25 years ago after 35 years as a high school math teacher (AP calculus, AP statistics and computer science), Evelyn said she hadn’t done anything artistic. At first she “dabbled” in a variety of creative pursuits—knitting, acting, and painting. After filling her garage with canvases and finding people in Southern California weren’t too enthusiastic about knitted garments, she decided to give photography a try.

“I was always running outside to take pictures of the sunset. I went and bought a better camera. I thought it would be good for the sunsets. And then Mark Comon at Paul’s Photo got hold of me and put me in a class.”

Mark told her, “No more sunset pictures.”

“He wanted me to branch out,” she said.

For the past 15 years, she’s been taking classes and taking about four trips a year with Paul’s Creative Photo Academy. “That’s where you learn the most,” she said.

Among the places she’s visited: Italy, Thailand, Cambodia, the Galapagos, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Canada, as well as a variety of spots in Southern California and elsewhere in the U.S.—Yellowstone, Death Valley, New York City, and Secret Canyon, Arizona.

Many of the pictures are stunning—including sunset pictures that she still takes! Check them out on Facebook here and below.

A photo taken of a mother and child in Ethiopia that won a second place in the People category at the Orange County Fair and a first prize in a local arts foundation contest. (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

A stampede of wild bison at Yellowstone National Park (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

The Aurora Borealis, Manitoba, Canada (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

“Waves,” from Secret Canyon, Arizona. (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

A glorious sunset view of the Manhattan Beach Pier. (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

As I discovered when baking with Evelyn, she doesn’t do anything by halves, whether it’s photography, or tennis, which she plays six days a week. Or baking.

When it came to making her mother’s Green Kettle Cake, she wasn’t cutting any corners. She was determined to make it exactly as her mom had instructed her long ago, following the directions she had carefully transcribed and typed, even down to measuring the 2 cups of sugar first, then sifting them 5 times, and sifting the cake flour 3 times before measuring out 2 scant cups. I thought all that sifting wasn’t really necessary, but for Evelyn, this was how Mom did it, so we needed to follow the cake crumbs (or flour trail!) in pursuit of perfection!

Evelyn with the ingredients for Green Kettle Cake. The Manhattan Beach Pier can be seen through her window!

When I arrived on that Thursday morning, Evelyn already had all the ingredients—butter, sugar, egg yolks, cocoa paste, flour, buttermilk, egg whites, baking soda and vinegar— lined up, exactly as her mother had instructed her. Also on the counter was a pristine 1960’s-era black-and-white Sunbeam stand mixer that a friend had gifted Evelyn—the perfect vintage piece of machinery in which to whip up a heritage cake!

As I turned the iPhone camera in her direction to record her thoughts about this cake, she introduced the famous dessert:

“We’re going to make my mother’s recipe for Green Kettle Cake. Now the Green Kettle is not green. It doesn’t look like a kettle. It’s the name of the restaurant from which the cake came. She and her bridge club went to that restaurant all the time. They finally paid the chef 10 bucks to get the recipe–and then they gave it to everybody.”

And where was that famous Green Kettle Restaurant? After a Google search didn’t turn up any reference to it near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the town where her mother lived and where Evelyn and her brothers grew up, she said she thought perhaps the cake was named after a now-closed restaurant called the Kopper Kettle whose owner had the last name of Greene. Most likely we’ll never know the true origin of this cake, but it doesn’t really matter. Sometimes a cake—or dish—takes on a life of its own. What its true origins are is lost along the way. And yet we love it all the more.

(Do you have a recipe like that in your family? I’d love to know!)

Flora Pagana Nardi, Evelyn’s mom.

As we were making our way down the lineup of ingredients, sifting the sugar and then the flour in one of those squeeze-handle sifters that give the hand a major workout, Evelyn told me more about her mother, Flora Pagana Nardi, the American-born daughter of Italian immigrants who made every meal from scratch, including some favorites that Evelyn still makes—like stuffed green peppers and spaghetti and meatballs.

“Her meatballs were to die for,” her daughter said.

“She would always say, ‘Evelyn, come here and watch me make this.’ And I’d say, ‘No.’ And she’d say, ‘What’re you going to do when you get married and you have to cook?’ And I said, ‘Mom, I can read.’ And that’s exactly what happened. I got married and I started cooking from a cookbook.”

One Thanksgiving, Evelyn told her mother that she was going to bring the apple pie.

“She just about choked when I said that. I’d never made an apple pie. But I had my Betty Crocker Cookbook. And I made two apple pies. And they were fabulous.”

An apple pie Evelyn made for Thanksgiving in 2023. “I have not made an apple pie from scratch in 30 years. I have not lost my touch!!!” she wrote on Facebook. It’s her husband John’s favorite dessert. (Photo by Evelyn Schmitt)

The ingredients and directions for the Green Kettle Cake remind me of recipes I’ve come across in the little marble notebook I inherited from my mother and my Aunt Gerda’s gray plastic recipe box. A bit of guesswork, a few things left out, nothing quite as precise as we’re used to now, with ingredients measured in grams and millileters. It’s because in the “good old days,” cooks had basic knowledge—or perhaps it was just common sense. My mom’s pound cake called for two cubes of butter “less little more than half an inch” and “one cup flour (nearly).”

For the Green Kettle Cake, sugar and flour are measured in “scant” cups, which requires a bit of guesswork. But it wasn’t really that hard to figure out. Just remove a couple of tablespoons. The cake calls for vinegar and baking soda, reminiscent of famed Depression-era cakes—like the Wacky Cake—when eggs and dairy were scarce, and the famous “volcanic” reaction of vinegar when mixed with baking soda worked as a rising agent instead of eggs.

From left, white vinegar mixed with baking soda, whipping up some frosting, and spreading it on the cake.

Evelyn’s cake uses the vinegar/baking soda trick, but also includes separated eggs and softened butter, so it’s hardly meant for a time of scarcity. The vinegar and soda are folded in last after the whipped egg whites, and then the cake is meant to be popped immediately into a preheated oven. Unfortunately we forgot the preheating step and had to let the pan of batter idle until the oven warmed up. Evelyn was disappointed that the resulting cake didn’t rise quite as high as her mother’s, but after we slathered on the creamy chocolate frosting and sampled a few pieces, her verdict was succinct and to the point: “It’s damn good!”

Evelyn and John Schmitt enjoy some cake. John is an avid and talented photographer too. “He just doesn’t go out there and show off like I do,” Evelyn says.

When I made the cake again at home, Jeff thought so too. The whorls of chocolate frosting on top reminded him of his favorite childhood snack—a fudge frosting spooned right out of the can into his mouth. I think this frosting—and cake—taste a whole lot better than that, though memories are tricky and often sparkle brighter than reality. That’s probably why Evelyn’s mom’s Green Kettle Cake will always be better than any she could ever make. Still, however you slice it—or remember it—this cake’s a winner!

And the woman who shared this family jewel of a recipe with me—and you—is too. Talented, beautiful, and ageless, she says her twin passions, photography and tennis, and the friends she’s made along the way, help keep her young and happy.

“I’m having too much fun to die!”

A lesson in longevity for us all? I’d say so.

Click on this link to find the recipe for Green Kettle Cake, almost exactly as Evelyn shared it with me, plus notes on the weights and measures I used in my own recreation of the cake.

Thanks as always for liking, commenting, sharing and subscribing to this newsletter. I know there’s a lot to read out there, so I’m grateful for your attention.

See you next time!

Ruth

