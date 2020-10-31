Carlos and Rosa De Alba in front of the Day of the Dead altar at their restaurant, Tomatillo Mexican Grill . (Most photos by Jefferson Graham)

On a drive one Sunday to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southwestern LA in quest of spectacular coastal views and a safe al fresco spot for lunch, we chanced on a hidden gem of a restaurant. Small outdoor tables, nicely spaced, and a welcoming vibe within from the family-run establishment named after the tomatillo, a prized ingredient in chili, pozole and salsa verde.

“Bienvenidos a su casa” (“welcome to your house”), says the sign at the entrance to Tomatillo Mexican Grill. And it is truly a homey place run by the De Alba family, which includes parents Rosa and Carlos De Alba, daughters Karla and Frida, and son Ricky.

The De Alba family, from left, Carlos, Rosa, Karla, Ricky and Frida.

The whole family works behind the counter and pitches in to craft the broad menu of Mexican food, all made from scratch. It includes many things you might expect—like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chiles rellenos, and taquitos—but also specials that you might not, like mole, chicken tinga, and vegan tacos al pastor. Many come from family recipes that Rosa learned from her mother when she was growing up in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in western Mexico. Some of the newer ideas, particularly for vegan options, come from Frida, 25, herself a vegan.

Taco plate from the Tomatillo menu.

Rosa’s favorites among the dishes she makes are mole and chiles rellenos, but she loves to cook, period, and especially enjoys watching people’s faces light up when they taste her food.

“We make everything with love,” she said. “I cook everything the way I cook for my family.”

A chile relleno with a scoop of Spanish rice—delicioso!

Always calorie-conscious, I usually get the salad with both chicken and a little barbecued beef—barbacoa—while coveting the elote (Mexican street corn slathered in a spicy mixture of mayo, crema, chili powder and cheese), and the tres leches cake, made by Karla, 30, whose passion is baking. One day I’ll get them both—and a mole dish.

Mole, (pronounced MO-lay) is a complicated sauce with Aztec roots that has multiple regional variations in Mexico, some including chocolate and ground seeds. Rosa uses her mole for burritos and enchiladas and in chicken dishes, but it’s not on the regular menu as she only makes it on special occasions. “It’s something I am proud of. Everybody loves it,” she said. Once the pandemic is over, she said she would teach me how to make it.

Jeff usually gets a bowl with rice, beans, beef and chicken.

The Burrito bowl from the Tomatillo Mexican Grill menu.

When we visited recently, we noticed a large colorful display of framed photos, decorated skulls and skeletons, candles, paper flowers, crosses, chocolates, cups of water, fruit, and little bowls and plates full of painted representations of cakes and sugar-topped breads. Rosa explained that the altar—an ofrenda in Spanish—is part of the celebration of Day of the Dead, which takes place immediately after Halloween.

Although there are often sweet foods and candy involved in the festivities, unlike Halloween, this is a religious holiday for Mexicans and corresponds on the calendar with the Catholic holidays, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. But its roots may actually go back thousands of years to customs of Mexico’s Aztec, Toltec and Nahua peoples.

Most of what I know about this holiday—known as Día de Muertos in Mexico, and more commonly as Día de los Muertos in other Latin American countries and the U.S.—I learned from the 2017 Disney/Pixar film Coco (check out the trailer below). Rosa said the movie presents a fairly accurate representation of the holiday’s significance.

“It’s a big tradition for us Mexicans,” she said. “We believe dead people come (back) on November 1 and 2. We do the altar and usually we make their favorite food and drink so they can come celebrate with us.”

A picture of Rosa’s grandfather, who passed away 31 years ago.

One of those honored in the display is Rosa’s grandfather, Dionisio.

“I still remember him,” Rosa says. I feel like he’s still alive because he’s part of my life, my memories. He’ll always be part of me.”

Although her children didn’t know Dionisio, whom Rosa and her nine siblings called Papa Nicho, they know his story, she said, which is important to her. Although he had no formal education, her grandpa oversaw a farming business, had a gift for math, recited poetry, and was very proud of his Mexican heritage.

She also has photos of her father, father-in-law, one of her daughter’s friends, an aunt, a family dog, and pictures of departed relatives and friends that her customers bring in to add to the display.

“We always tell them they’re welcome to bring their pictures if they want to be part of the celebration.”

Many of the objects in the offend are handcrafted and typical of the region where Rosa grew up in Mexico.

Ofrendas are usually small private displays in the home that honor individuals that the family wants to remember. It’s customary to light the way for the dead to return with bright marigold petals, Rosa said. On Nov. 1, the first day of the holiday, she replaces the plastic and ceramic foods with real ones that she knows her relatives enjoyed during their lifetimes.

“We believe they come, they see the light, and they eat with us,” Rosa explained.

Decorative sweets, including Pan de Muerto, on the ofrenda at Tomatillo Mexican Grill.

Her father loved a simple pasta soup that Rosa makes and puts on the ofrenda in a tiny bowl on the evening of Nov. 1. Her grandfather favored a taco made with refried pinto beans, which she will also make. Her father-in-law had a soft spot for chocolate, and his birthday was on a special Mexican holiday, Día de los Reyes, Day of the Kings, which occurs on Jan.. 6, 12 days after Christmas. She makes sure there’s a special sweet bread for him that’s a traditional food on that day.

“I try to make it myself because you can’t find it,” she said.

One of the sweets associated with this holiday that frequently shows up on the ofrenda as well as in the feast is Pan de Muerto, literally “bread of the dead.” It’s a round, sweet, rich loaf usually topped with dough fashioned to look like bones, sometimes in a circular pattern or in a cross. The bread struck me as somewhere between brioche and challah—rich with eggs and butter, flavored with anise, and sprinkled with sugar—or covered with a sticky orange juice glaze.

I discovered several recipes for the bread online, including some for loaves dusted with colored sugar, sesame seeds or candy sprinkles. You can find the recipe I used here. It includes a link to a video to show how to make the “bones.” Although it’s in Spanish, the visuals were pretty self-explanatory, even if you can’t follow the language (I had fun trying). I thought the bread was best toasted with a little leftover orange glaze or jam spread on top.

My first attempt at Pan de Muerto.

After starting a business catering special events, the De Albas opened their first restaurant, Tomatillo Express Mexican Grill, at a Shell Gas Station, just up the road from the restaurant where we first encountered them. The second location opened just two weeks before the pandemic.

Rosa said she had been reluctant to start a new restaurant because she knew how much work it would be, and the events business was pretty demanding. But her husband and kids convinced her that it was the right thing to do—and it turned out to be a good move, given that there were no more special events to cater once the pandemic swept in.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” she said.

The “dream” refers to the American dream of every immigrant, Rosa said. Her and husband Carlos’ dreams began in 1993 when they emigrated here in search of a better life. “Now we can make a living at what we like to do,” she said.

Now that the family can only serve food outside and to go, how does Rosa feel about the chance they took on the restaurant?

“We still have customers who are very loyal to us,” she said. “This community is very supportive. They treat us like family, and I really thank God for that.”

She hopes that things will open up again soon and they’ll be able to serve food inside and return to catering, but meanwhile, she’s thankful to cook her favorite foods for her customers—and for the departed relatives and friends who will follow the marigold petals to celebrate Day of the Dead with her and her family.

Just a note about Palos Verdes for those who don’t live in this area. It is a Hawaii-like (or some might see more parallels with the Mediterranean) enclave of steep cliffs and sweeping views that stretch to Catalina Island about 26 miles off shore. It’s located several miles south of LAX in between the beach cities of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo, with Long Beach on the other side. Although Tomatillo doesn’t have an ocean view, just cross the street to take it all in, then drive—or bike—down the coast for miles—or hike down a trail to the water. And be sure to pack a few Tomatillo tacos or tortas to go!

Tomatillo Mexican Grill, 31218 Palos Verdes Drive W., Rancho Palos Verdes, California, 310-544-4600. Tomatillorestaurant.com