Jackie investigating some peanut butter cookies created for a holiday-themed post in December 2020 .

I’m dedicating this post to our beautiful cat Jackie—aka Jinx—who sadly passed away this week at the tender age of 16 months.

He was our pandemic kitty, acquired in early July of 2020 at about six weeks old, a traumatized flea-ridden runaway who spent most of his first night in our house hiding under the stove, refusing to venture forth, even for food or drink, unless we were out of sight.

Scared baby Jackie/Jinx shortly after we got him. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

After numerous vet visits (thank you, Dr. D at Banfield Hospital, El Segundo!), Jackie turned playful and irresistible, growing robust and cheeky, a fluffy orange fur ball who tore around our house, chewing up socks, the tie to a terrycloth robe, a dangling shirt sleeve—more puppy than cat.

Jackie (my husband Jeff insisted on calling him Jinx after a beloved cartoon cat, Mr. Jinks) loved to talk. He meowed incessantly and loudly and proved to be an escape artist. Finally, after plastering the neighborhood with signs following an overnight disappearance, we decided to allow him to go out, even though we knew it wasn’t the best idea, but he demanded it, and we couldn’t handle his insistent meowing. He became a happy wanderer who roamed our neighborhood, climbing fences into neighbors’ yards and bedding down in rosemary bushes. When he saw us opening the front door, he’d dash inside. There, he’d plunder the food bowl or meow loudly for a piece of whatever I was cooking.

He spent large parts of the day snoozing in a tattered green La-Z-Boy recliner, on the top of the couch, or sprawled across our bedspread, making strange little mewling sounds in his sleep and stretched his long orange body into impossible backbends, his paws sticking out at odd angles or dangling into space. When we dared to pat him, he yawned and stretched, like a sexy siren. Such a tease!

So when I got the call last Thursday from an officer of the local police department asking if we had an orange tabby, my heart sank to my toes. I hoped Jackie had just been picked up as a stray and the police were bringing the little truant back. But, no, the cat had been hit by a car and was dead. And just like that, my baby was gone.

What’s shocking is how much I miss him. He was my companion in a time when we welcomed no guests into our home and saw friends and relatives only on Zoom or on the back porch, usually wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of space between us. No touching, no smooching. The cat was the exception. No mask, sometimes even a turn in my lap for a minute or two if I was lucky, a stolen kiss (me doing the kissing, not him). He even sat in on a challah-making class.

Our cat watching a Zoom challah-making presentation by Tamah Kushner, the executive director of our synagogue , You can find my blog about it here .

As I spent countless hours cooking and baking away my blues, the cat provided comic relief by getting stuck in a paper bag, climbing into the dishwasher or hiding inside a food cupboard among the bottles and bags. He never once complained about the mess.

So now, in the silence, I head back to the kitchen, my safe space in times of sorrow. It’s the season for all things pumpkin (and Jackie was the color of a pumpkin—sort of), so I dig out my favorite recipe for pumpkin bread—actually pumpkin apple bread, from The Gourmet Cookbook, edited by foodie pioneer Ruth Reichl. It’s so spattered with spills and notations, it may be hard to read, but I’ve included it below:

The recipe for Pumpkin Apple Bread, Part 1, from The Gourmet Cookbook , 2004, edited by Ruth Reichl, with notes and spills by yours truly.

Part 2 of the Pumpkin Apple Bread recipe from The Gourmet Cookbook .

What I love about this recipe, aside from how delicious it is, is the number of variations I can conjure up. It makes two 9-by-5-inch loaves. Since I bake to share with friends and family, I sometimes make one big loaf and two smaller 5 1/2-by-3-inch loaves, to which I might add chopped candied ginger, dried cranberries, mini chocolate chips (leaving out the chopped apple for this last)—or whatever suits my fancy. (Usually, I just add one selection to each loaf, but feel free to throw it all in!)

Apple Pumpkin Bread, unbaked, in one large and two small loaf pans, plus a few mini-muffins. Variations include: dried cranberries; candied ginger, with chopped pecans and pumpkin seeds added to the topping.

Sometimes I make mini-muffins with some of the batter, adding a tablespoon or two of homemade granola to the streusel topping or some pecans, walnuts and/or pumpkin seeds. Instead of all the spices specified, I may add the equivalent amount of pumpkin spice seasoning—about a tablespoon.

This time around, the recipe made one large loaf, two smaller ones, plus seven mini-muffins The smaller loaves and muffins cook in less time.

It’s hard to be without our cat, but the familiar rhythms of baking—measuring, mixing, stirring, pouring, and, yes, nibbling—take my mind off him for a while. I make something to give to someone else who is also going through a hard time, and it helps me too. Sounds simple, but it does work, though sometimes I could swear I hear an impatient little meow at my elbow. But it turns out to be bird sounds from the garden, the kind that often sent Jackie racing outside to investigate.

Rest in peace, my baby.