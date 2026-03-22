This striking pink house is actually known as The Pink House and is over 300 years old. Located on a cobblestone street in a Charleston district known as the French Quarter, it has had a colorful history as a brothel, tavern, law office, art gallery and now a private residence. It’s also rumored to be haunted. Read more about it here.

Last month, we continued our “America at 250” journey that began in Boston in October by visiting four southern U.S. cities—Atlanta; Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia, and St. Augustine, Florida.

I returned home with 2,000-plus photos on my phone, pitifully few notes and a head spinning from the sights, tastes and rich history that we had sampled. Even though each of these cities deserves its own story, I’m leaving that to my husband Jeff (Jefferson Graham to some of you). He has a travel show, PhotowalksTV, that runs on YouTube and Scripps News, with the first of several episodes about our trip running this weekend. Here’s the link:

Just FYI—the program features some terrific original music by Jeff’s brother, Jez Graham, an accomplished musician who can be heard playing piano at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at The Piano Bar every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday on Concourse E. Jeff also put together a great tribute to his brother here.

Jez Graham

As for me, I’m sharing a few highlights from our trip, with the focus on some great museums, a little history and a couple of restaurants. After trying to squeeze it all into a single post, I’m doing a two-parter, with Savannah and St Augustine coming soon.

Remembering Dr. King

In Atlanta, the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr., we visited The King Center, created by his widow, Coretta Scott King, as a living memorial to her husband and all he stood for following his death in 1968.

Originally called the Martin Luther King, Jr., Center for Nonviolent Social Change, it includes a peaceful garden area with several monuments outlining the principles of nonviolence that motivated King throughout his adult life and which he modeled on Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and his own Christian faith.

A gentle waterfall descends over steps into a reflecting pool that surrounds the shared tomb of King and his wife. On the steps are inscribed some of the words from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963 and still worth reading in its entirety:

“We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

The plaza outside The King Center, where the Kings’ tomb sits, is managed by the National Park Service and is part of what is known as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park .

It seemed particularly important to pay homage to Dr. King at this moment when President Trump, with a big assist from the Supreme Court, appears intent on undoing signature civil rights achievements that MLK helped turn into reality—specifically the Voting Rights Act of 1965, along with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the public and private sectors that are now being dismantled.

From left, a portrait of King at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church sancturary and his maternal grandparents' home on Auburn Street, where MLK was born and lived until he was 12.

We also toured the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was baptized, ordained and co-pastored with his father until his assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968. Rev. Raphael Warnock, the junior senator from Georgia since 2021, has been Ebenezer’s senior pastor for the past 21 years.

The church basement is filled with photos and memorabilia of his life and death, including the humble wooden farm wagon drawn by two mules that carried his body over the 4.3 miles between a private memorial service at the church and a later one at his alma mater, Morehouse College. The clock in the sanctuary is stopped at 10:30 a.m., the time of the service.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with his mother Alberta King and wife Coretta Scott King in a 1958 photo taken at the Harlem Hospital after he was stabbed at a book signing (on display at The King Center). At right, a cropped photo of King's funeral procession in Atlanta on April 9, 1968. It's hanging at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Both The King Center and the church are located on Auburn Avenue, the heart of a historic black neighborhood and also the street where MLK was born on Jan. 15, 1929 in the home of his maternal grandparents. The house, a two-story Queen Anne Victorian, is currently under renovation. Along with the church, the reflecting pool and garden surrounding the Kings’ tomb, it is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, managed by the National Park Service. The King Center remains a private nonprofit.

A display at The King Center of items commemorating Dr. King’s 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. In his acceptance speech , King said, “Sooner or later all the people of the world will have to discover a way to live together in peace.”

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Charleston

So far, it doesn’t look as if the president’s attempts to whitewash and remove references to civil rights struggles, racism and/or slavery have affected the exhibits we saw in Atlanta—or the powerful ones we viewed elsewhere on our trip, particularly at two Charleston-based institutions: the International African American Museum (IAAM) and the Old Slave Mart Museum, Charleston’s oldest museum of African American history and the first museum on the history of slavery in the United States. Hopefully they won’t.

We found the museums fascinating, horrifying, but also inspiring as we came across stories of those who had endured unimaginable suffering yet overcame so much and helped make life better for generations that followed. I couldn’t help wondering how it was that there was so much I had never been taught in school or learned later in life.

An exhibit on the achievements and legacies of resistance of Black South Carolinians at the International African American Museum, (IAAM) Charleston, S.C.

The IAAM exhibits are particularly moving, memorable and extensive—covering everything from the origin of the transatlantic slave trade to Charleston’s pivotal role in the Civil War to Reconstruction to Civic Rights to the election of Barack Obama to the present .

The first shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor on April 12, 1861. The Fort fell to secessionists as the U.S. military forces withdrew. South Carolina was the first state to secede from the union following the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860. By then the Black population was in the majority, and southerners feared enslaved people would attack white slaveholders. (From the IAAM exhibit: Illustration by Currier & Ives, 1861)

The International African American Museum is designed to resemble a ship, like the many that delivered slaves to the Charleston wharf on which it’s built. (IAAM photo)

Opening in late June 2023, the museum is located on the Gadsden’s Wharf, the entry point for more than 100,000 enslaved Africans during the peak of the international slave trade (1783-1808). Charleston, founded by the English in 1670 as Charles Town and named for King Charles II, was the port city where a majority of North American slaves were bought and sold, with the lucrative trade continuing long after the legal importation of slaves ended in 1808.

A map of slave trade routes from the Old Slave Mart Museum .

Several exhibits trace the history of slavery from its origins, primarily in West and West Central Africa. The Transatlantic slave trade—the Middle Passage, as it was called—took place between 1501 and 1855 with some 12.5 million Africans forced onto slave ships for brutal voyages to the Americas. Conditions were so wretched that some 1.8 million of these men, women and children died along the way and many more from disease and brutal treatment after arriving.

Much of Charleston’s great wealth, including its beautifully preserved antebellum mansions and plantations that draw so many visitors, was built upon the labors of African slaves and their descendants, with many becoming skilled in graceful iron work, bricklaying, stone masonry and carpentry that can be seen in the homes along the ancient city streets of the downtown area and by the seafront. A number of those built before the Civil War have been carefully preserved or restored, often with markers pointing out their history.

Historic streets and houses of Charleston, including famed Rainbow Row, center, and a marker for The Pink House, pictured at the top of this post.

As the IAAM exhibit, as well as that at the Old Slave Mart Museum, make clear, descendants of the millions of slaves who survived had profound impacts on the many places where they landed in North and South America and the Caribbean.

The Gullah Geechee exhibit at the International African American Museum. The boat represents the importance of African fishing traditions that were passed down.

One striking example of this are the unique Gullah Geechee communities along the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida. The Africans from whom they were descended were particularly prized for their expertise in growing rice, with the area of Africa from which they were taken sometimes referred to as the Rice Coast. They were largely responsible for creating their white masters’ lucrative rice plantations in the South Carolina and Georgia Lowcountry using practices they had learned in Africa.

Carolina Gold Rice, a popular heirloom long-grain rice once cultivated by slaves, then virtually wiped by various causes, is being revived by Anson Mills and others.

The Charleston Market, more than 200 years old, is located in the heart of downtown Charleston. You can buy Carolina Gold Rice, boiled or fried peanuts, sweetgrass baskets and a whole lot more. Stan and Luluwa insisted that the fried peanuts I bought were extremely healthy, with the edible shells adding plenty of fiber!

One of the techniques involved separating the grains of rice from the chaff, the dry husks encasing it, using handwoven baskets with flat bottoms called fanner baskets. Initially made of bulrushes, today, descendants of those original slaves have carried on the weaving tradition by making and selling intricate baskets, mats and other objects woven from a combination of materials gathered in the coastal marshlands, fields and forests of the South Carolina and Georgia Lowcountry—primarily sweetgrass, palmetto fronds, longleaf pine needles and bulrushes.

A display of sweetgrass baskets and other creations at the Charleston City Market (left), and Betty, from whom I purchased this woven trivet from a collection she was selling on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston.

You can find stunning examples of the art at the Charleston City Market, where they are considered collector’s items and sell for anywhere from $30 for smaller pieces to $500 for larger, more intricate examples. There are also folks selling the baskets along Meeting Street in downtown Charleston. That’s where I bought a trivet from Betty, 75, who told me that she’s been making the baskets since she was 5. She learned the craft from her grandmother who in turn learned it from hers. Now Betty is teaching it to her own daughter, Shirley.

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A taste of the South

Examples of Gullah cooking and cuisine from two cookbooks: Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie way, by Sallie Ann Robinson, and McClellanville Coast Cookbook, 1992, from the McClellanville Arts Council.

The cuisine of the Lowcountry and of the South itself were also enormously influenced by the African roots of those who were forcibly brought to this country. A note in the IAAM Gullah Geechee exhibit makes this clear:

“Gullah Geechee cuisine includes okra, cowpeas, sesame, rice, spices, and peppers—plants traditionally cultivated in West and West Central Africa. European turnips, collards, and cabbage and Native American squashes, pumpkins, and corn are also part of Gullah Geechee food traditions. Cooks often draw from African-influenced practices of slow-cooking in large earthenware or iron pots, with bits of chicken, pork, or seafood added for flavoring. These transatlantic influences continue to play a major role in shaping American southern cuisine today.”

We were treated to some of these influences in several meals we ate during our trip. One of my favorites was one I had at magnificent Magnolias restaurant in Charleston, where we dined on our last night.

Interior of Magnolas restaurant in Charleston and my superb dish of parmesan-crusted flounder and perloo rice.

It was the first of several times that I dined on flounder, which is apparently a very popular local fish. This was my favorite preparation—the whole dish was sumptuous example of local cooking that our cheerful server Willy presented with a flourish and described to a tee when I asked, including further explaining rice “perloo” (variably spelled purloo, pirlou, or pilau). Magnolias’s preparation was made with jasmine rice, not Carolina Gold:

“Parmesan-crusted flounder with creek shrimp perloo. It also comes with a white wine butter sauce, chopped asparagus, corn and tomato salad. Perloo is rice cooked with a vegetable, which happens to be rice cooked in lobster stock with shrimp, bell pepper, onion and minced celery.”

All I can say is it was yummy!

The Silver Skillet, Atlanta

Silver Skillet, a gem of a southern diner, 70 years young.

And here’s one more enjoyable food experience we had—breakfast at the venerable Silver Skillet in Atlanta. Just staring at the celebrities on the wall of the 70-year-old diner (Dennis Quaid, Hugh Jackman, Dave Chappelle, Ryan Gosling) could make you smile before you’d even taken a bite. The diner has been the setting for many a movie and TV show shot in Atlanta over the years. Among them: The Founder (2016), Taken 3 (2014), Trouble with the Curve (2012), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Remember the Titans (2000), and The Real McCoy (1993).

And then there’s the deeply southern comfort food/‘50s-era diner style menu that’s a throwback to another time, as are the vinyl booths in shades of olive green and pumpkin, the large, sweating aluminum pitchers of water, the ice-cube-tray fluorescent lights, the hand-lettered and white on black block-lettered specials and daily items adorning the wall and signs designed to make you chuckle or groan:

“If you are what you eat, then I am FAST, EASY & CHEAP!”

“Service With a Smile…MOST OF THE TIME.”

Biscuits, just the way you like them (though perhaps you prefer gravy!); Exec Chef Eder Rubio Rangel, sporting the most perfect handlebar mustache and explaining how he adds Coca-Cola to his red-eye gravy because Atlanta is the soft drink's home; and a plate of fried chicken and waffles.

And of course there’s the food, including some very tender biscuits. Sadly, I only had one bite of the most delectable fried chicken from my brother-in-law Jez’s chicken and waffle plate. The secret, our server explained, was soaking the chicken in buttermilk before dredging it in the seasoned flour and frying it to a crisp golden brown. Apparently that’s the general rule for Southern fried chicken. If it isn’t, I hope someone will tell me.

Of course the menu—along with the items advertised on the walls—was chock full of things I wanted to try—particularly the lemon ice box pie, for which the Silver Skillet is famous. Check out this video from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which owner Teresa Breckenridge demonstrates how the pie is made. You can find a recipe from Saveur here.

And here’s a great interview Jeff did with Teresa Breckenridge in which she talks about the many films that have featured the diner, what she considers to be the most popular menu items and her personal favorites.

More to come…

After writing already too much, I realize I can’t include it all in a single post, so there’s more to come—the beautiful moss-draped trees of Savannah, the magic Fountain of Youth (whose effect I’m still awaiting) from St. Augustine, some amazing chocolate pralines. Stay tuned. There are a couple of holidays coming up too and another No Kings Day protest on March 28 for those interested in standing up for democracy. I’m sure Dr. King would approve.

Thanks as always for your likes, comments and shares. If you’re a recent subscriber, I’m so very glad you’re here. If you’re a longtime subscriber, I’m ever so grateful.

See you next time.

Ruth

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