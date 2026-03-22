Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

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Donna Gottlieb's avatar
Donna Gottlieb
7d

What an amazing article. I learned more history reading this today, than I did about the South in school. Thank you, Ruth.🤗

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
7d

You put so much care into every post, Ruth — history, culture, food, beauty, tragedy and hope

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