I’m publishing this on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins at sundown. It’s a time for joy and self-reflection that culminates 10 days later in Yom Kippur, a day of fasting, repentance and prayer. As with any Jewish holiday, there’s always special foods that are part of the festivities. This year I’m writing about apple strudel!

If there was a Jewish holiday gathering in my family when I was growing up, chances were the menu would include a dish or symbolic food in which apples were a featured player. At Hanukkah, there was applesauce to go with the potato latkes. At Passover, there was haroset, an apple-nut mixture meant to look like mortar and perhaps an apple matzo kugel. And at Rosh Hashanah, there were apple wedges to dip into a bowl of honey, along with a round, sweet challah. These were foods symbolizing the hope of a sweet new year, not only for oneself but for the community, the country and the world. (And what a big wish that is this year!)

At almost any holiday gathering in my family, there might be an apple cake of some sort—a crumb cake, sour cream coffee cake with apples, or an apple tart. Sometimes there might be an apple strudel, possibly the type my mother made with a pie crust-style dough that she fashioned into a spiral around a filling of apples, raisins and cinnamon. There was also a more classic bakery version with multiple layers of crispy paper-thin crust, served beneath a generous dusting of powdered sugar and a dollop of schlag—whipped cream—a yummy dessert that I always hoped I might learn to make! This year I tried—with mixed success!

My first attempt at making an apple strudel using phyllo dough. Alas, I purchased the phyllo after my own effort to make the crust was a bust. I’ll try again soon!

But why apples? Undoubtedly it made sense for Rosh Hashanah because they were harvested in the fall just in time for the holidays. But what about other times of year? Were they also a particularly Jewish fruit?

You might think they were because apples were the famed forbidden fruit that came from the Tree of Knowledge in the Garden of Eden or were referenced in the Song of Songs. Not so, according to Gil Marks, author of the Encyclopedia of Jewish Food, who noted that the fruit that tempted Eve probably wasn’t even an apple.

The word tapuach (תַפּוּחַ), which means apple in the modern Hebrew, may once have referred to another fruit—possibly quince, citrus, figs or grapes. In biblical days “the apple primarily grew wild and was not yet easily cultivated in tropical areas like Israel and Egypt,” said Marks, a chef, rabbi, historian and writer who, passed away in 2014 at age 62, but left behind a wealth of scholarship and cookbooks.

“It would be centuries from the time of King Solomon before horticulture created an apple comparable to the exalted description in Song of Songs,” Marks said.

In the Song of Songs, also called The Song of Solomon, a woman compares her lover to an apple tree: “As an apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among the sons. Under its shadow I delighted to sit, and its fruit was sweet to my taste.”

A millennium or two later, apples were plentiful in some of the places where Ashkenazi Jews lived in Eastern Europe, and so they became the basis for many dishes they prepared, including apple strudel—aka “shtrudel,” as it was called in Yiddish or Apfelstrudel in Austria, where it is apparently considered a national dish, along with Wiener Schnitzel.

Apples at a farmers market in downtown Santa Barbara.

A journey from east to west

Despite its strong Eastern European identity, strudel actually traces its roots a thousand years back to central Asian nomads, Gil Marks explains in another entry in his remarkable Encyclopedia. These nomads discovered a way to improve the storage possibilities of unleavened breads by rolling them extremely thin to remove the moisture, then stacking them for travel. They would last many months in the dry climate and could be revived by lightly spritzing them with water and allowing them to rest under a cloth.

These breads were eventually brought westward along the Silk Road. By the end of the 15th century, a small amount of added oil allowed the dough to be stretched even thinner. Called yufka by the Turks and phyllo by the Greeks, it was cut into sheets, layered with clarified butter and became the basis of some classic pastries that originated during the Ottoman Empire, like börek and baklava.

A meat börek—or burek. (Photo by Petar Milošević for Wikipedia )

But what about strudel—or shtrudel—you ask? It’s a story with as many twists as the food it describes!

By the time yufka—or phyllo—arrived in central Europe, the Romanians, or perhaps it was the Hungarians (later absorbed into the Austrian orbit) who began to roll the dough instead of stack it. It was renamed strudel, meaning vortex or eddy in German, reflecting the spiraling swirl of pastry and filling.

The earliest strudel recipe in Vienna was handwritten and dates from 1696. Within a half century, the pastry was introduced at the royal court and became the national dish of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, with the historic strudel-making region stretching from Germany through northern Italy and throughout most of the Balkans.

“Since many of the professional bakers of Austria were Jewish, strudel early on became a part of the Ashkenazic repertoire,” said Marks.

In one of my first Jewish cookbooks, The Jewish Holiday Kitchen, which is still a sentimental favorite, author Joan Nathan talks about German peasant women during the late Middle Ages preparing a dough made of flour, water and a little oil or butter that was then filled with fish or cabbage and eaten as a main dish on meatless Fridays. Later, the women turned the pastry into a sweet dish, filled with apples, cottage cheese, plums, poppy seeds or cherries.

As happened in all the countries where they lived, Jewish women also learned to make these dishes and took them with them as they moved from Germany to Poland and Russia. But, later, Nathan explained, when the strudel reached Hungary in the 16th or 17th century, “it met with a still thinner, finer dough, brought with the Turkish invasion.” Hungarian bakers soon learned how to make this phyllo, which they called rétes, becoming masters of stretching and pulling the dough until it was paper thin. An interesting Wikipedia entry on strudel shares a tale about an Austrian Emperor's perfectionist cook who decreed that it should be possible to read a love letter through the wispy sheaves of dough.

The shiny blob of dough I created from a King Arthur recipe but was never able to stretch sufficiently to make strudel. 😢 I will try again!

Unfortunately, my first attempts to create this papery pastry using a recipe from King Arthur Baking were disappointing. When I tried to stretch the dough using the oiled backs of my hands as directed, it developed holes as big as eggs. When no amount of patching fixed the problem, I tossed the dough in the recycling bin, purchased a package of phyllo dough and made Joan Nathan’s recipe for “Easy Apple Strudel” from The Jewish Holiday Kitchen. It serves between 4 and 6 people.

Ready to roll.

Here’s the recipe:

Directions (from the cookbook, with a few added notes):

Make sure to defrost the package of phyllo dough in the refrigerator, preferably overnight. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease or line a half-sheet pan or jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Peel and core the apples.* Then combine with the sugar, raisins, nuts (I used walnuts, but you could pick almonds, pecans or something else), cinnamon, and lemon rind. (I also added a dash or ginger and a pinch of salt.) Take 1 sheet of phyllo and spread it out on a dry board. Brush it with the melted butter and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the breadcrumbs. Place a second phyllo sheet on top of the first. Brush it with butter and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Place half of the apple mixture at the short end of the stacked phyllo sheets, leaving a 1-inch border at the bottom and the sides. Starting with the bottom end, carefully roll, jelly-roll style, ending with the seam on the bottom. Brush the top with more butter and place the pastry in the pan. Repeat the process with two more phyllo sheets and the remaining filling and breadcrumbs. Bake the strudel for 35 minute or until it turns golden. Check after 25 or 30 minutes to make sure the strudel isn’t burning. Before serving, sprinkle it generously with confectioners’ sugar. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. (Joan Nathan says rum raisin is delicious with this strudel!)

*Note on apples: The recipe calls for Granny Smith apples. I happened to have some firm, crisp Galas and Fujis on hand. They worked just fine. Taste the mixture for sweetness and add or subtract sugar to taste.

Flora’s (Mom’s) Apple Strudel

And finally, here’s my mother Flora’s recipe for apple strudel as written in my Aunt Gerda’s hasty hand, perhaps dictated over the phone. Between the stains, the handwriting and missing amounts and specifics, it may be difficult to decipher, so I’ve added some notes below. The recipe uses a pie-like crust rather than phyllo dough or a hand-stretched variety.

Note the little diagram of a strudel on the bottom.

Ingredients for pastry:

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons or 113 grams) cold, unsalted butter, cut into small tablespoon sized chunks (I prefer butter to margarine, which was my mother’s choice in the ‘50s and ‘60s.)

1 1/2 cups (about 180 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 tablespoon (6 grams) sugar (optional)

3 to 5 tablespoons of ice water

Ingredients for apple filling:

Follow the recipe for the apple filling and Step 4 of the directions for Easy Apple Strudel (above). Nuts are optional, but my aunt’s note that my mother added no sugar to the filling didn’t make sense. Attempting to follow the recipe, I added a minimal amount and it turned out not to be enough. Of course, sweetened whipped cream or ice cream will certainly improve the situation!

*Note: Put the apple filling in a fine-mesh strainer over a bowl to remove some of the liquid. If you want, you can add 1 or 2 teaspoons flour or cornstarch to the apples to help thicken the mixture in a saucepan over a moderate heat.

Directions for making the crust:

Mix together the flour, salt and sugar if you’re using it. Use a pastry cutter, two knives, or your own to hands to work the butter into the flour mixture until the chunks of butter are reduced to the size of peas and evenly dispersed through the flour. Gradually add the ice water, a tablespoon at a time, mixing it in with a fork and taking care not to overwork the dough. Squeeze together a handful of dough to make sure it holds together. Mix in more water if need be. Gather the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic. Let it chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour and perhaps overnight.

Mom’s pastry made with butter. She used margarine.

Rolling and filling:

Remove the dough from the refrigerator 5 or 10 minutes before you’re ready to roll it out. Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease or put parchment on a half-sheet pan. Sprinkle a little flour on your rolling surface. Flatten the dough a bit with your rolling pin to create a rough rectangle and start rolling it to form a larger rectangle of roughly 12 inches by 16 inches. Sprinkle the apple mixture along the longer edge, leaving about 1 inch at the side and at each end. Roll up, jelly-roll style, ending with the seam underneath. Use a little water or an egg white to seal the seam tight. Tuck the ends under and move the strudel to the baking sheet. Make shallow slashes along the length of the strudel where you want to divide the pieces later. Paint the outside with an egg white and sprinkle a little granulated or turbinado sugar along the length. Bake the strudel for 35 minutes or until it’s golden brown. The apple juices should be bubbling up through the slits. Serve warm sprinkled with plenty of powdered sugar, accompanied with whipped cream (shlag!) and/or ice cream. I imagine a custard or caramel sauce wouldn’t be amiss either!

A little bitter with the sweet

On this holiday, we wish each other “L’Shanah Tovah u'Metukah,” literally “to a good and sweet year.” That seems almost like wishful thinking in 2025, given all the bitterness and division in our country—and, I worry, in the Jewish community itself when it comes to Israel and the war in Gaza.

I’m not a political writer, but I am a human being with a heart. I hope for peace in the region, an end to the assault on Gaza City and to the killing and starvation of innocent families who live there. I also hope for the return of the remaining Israeli hostages taken prisoner on Oct. 7 almost two years ago, and an end to settlements and violence in the West Bank.

Ultimately I would like to see a two-state solution in the region; it seems like that’s the only possible road to peace—and it’s a slim chance at best. But we have to swing for the fences (a strange metaphor coming from someone who doesn’t follow baseball or any other sport!). I’m a supporter of the state of Israel and its people, but not of its current government, which seems to be engaged in a war without end or clear purpose other than to perpetuate its hold on power. I believe its actions have helped unleash hatred and renewed antisemitism all over the world, including in this country.

As for America, I’m a patriot, but one who deeply disagrees with our leaders on almost every issue. While there is still free speech—and I pray there always will be—I stake my right to say all this, even if it inspires people to unsubscribe. That’s their right, but I hope they don’t.

Thanks for tuning in. Talking about these issues is deeply uncomfortable for me, but sometimes it’s even more uncomfortable to keep silent. I know most of my readers would prefer I keep my opinions to myself and just write about my usual subjects—food and travel. And of course I’ll keep doing that. But there’s a price to pay for sitting idly by while others do all the talking.

I’m always open to hearing what you have to say about anything I write, be it politics or apple strudel. Please just make it respectful. There’s really more than enough hate speech in the world.

Ruth

