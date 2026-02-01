John Turnbull’s painting, Declaration of Independence, depicting the five men who drafted the Declaration, which was approved on July 4, 1776 in Philadelphia and is displayed in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Hello again. I’ve been hibernating despite the summery temps here in Southern California (yes, east-of-the-Rockies friends, I do feel guilty!). We’ve had company, and it’s been fun to try to pretend that life is “normal, though the news is anything but. There’s may be no ice (lowercase) coating our highways and byways, but ICE—the government’s anti-immigrant enforcement goons, er cops —have been hard at work arresting allegedly “dangerous criminals” operating on the sunny streets of L.A.

An abandoned fruit cart at the corner of Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. It belonged to Jesús González, who had been selling fruit on this corner for almost two decades when immigration agents arrested him last Tuesday. You can find the story from NPR reporter Adrian Florido here . (Photo by Adrian Florido)

More often than not, they’re flower or fruit vendors or factory workers with no criminal record doing work they’ve done quietly to the delight and benefit of their customers for years—until black vans with tinted windows suddenly appear and masked men with guns pile out to grab and zip-tie them, shove them in the back of the vehicles and drive them away to unknown destinations—or deport them to countries where they haven’t lived in decades or maybe never lived.

Is this the new normal?

To understate the obvious, it’s been a pretty horrifying start to the milestone year that marks the 250th anniversary of this country’s founding and of the signing of one of its foundational documents, the Declaration of Independence. A supreme irony of a moment that should be cause for celebrating the survival of our precious democracy against the odds for two and a half centuries is that it feels like everything that it stands for is being trashed and thrown under the bus by our very own government.

Folks taking part in the “National Shutdown” protest against ICE in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (via LAist) .

At the top of the list is the invasion of our cities by a poorly trained ICE “army” that pepper-sprays, shoots and kills folks just exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully, as we’ve been seeing in Minneapolis for the past few weeks—particularly with the apparent murders of two peaceful participants—Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both American citizens. Talking about the horror of these events and of what has been happening to our country, perhaps the most eloquent and commonsensical voice I heard amid the chatter last week was that of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Here’s just one line of his impassioned monologue:

“Can we agree that peaceful protesters, including moms driving SUVs on their way back from dropping their 6-year-old at school and a nurse who stepped in to protect a woman from harm don’t deserve to be shot dead in the street by the people we are paying to protect us?”

If you have the time, the clip is worth watching in its entirety.

Okay, you say. This is all very important, but can you please talk about something a little lighter—like those baked goodies you wrote about last time?

Yes, of course. I’ve included a few photos at the end of this post—they were delicious, along with the delectable treats my daughter-in-law made. But first, I just wanted to share a few relevant notes from our fall trip following in the footsteps of the trail of the American Revolution and the founding of this country 250 years ago.

One of the highlights was visiting Philadelphia, the place where America’s foundational documents, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, were debated and adopted. We arrived just in time for the second No Kings march to protest authoritarian policies of the present government. Independence Hall, where those documents came into being, was closed because of the government shutdown, but an outdoor exhibit on slavery and the contradictions between the American ideal of equality for all and the Founders’ exclusion of everyone but free white men of property and “good character” was fascinating.

President’s House exhibit before the government ordered the removal of plaques discussing slavery and other uncomfortable topics about our country’s history.

The President’s House, as this small brick structure is called, marks the site of the home of our first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, in the 1790’s. At that time, the America’s capital was in Philadelphia after moving from New York City and before moving to Washington, D.C. in 1800. The bricks walls of the exhibit were covered with plaques detailing historic facts that our current government now finds objectionable and ordered to be removed last month. Here’s one of the plaques that details how President Washington “controlled the lives of more than 300 enslaved Africans and their descendants” on Mount Vernon, his 8,000-acre plantation in northern Virginia, which we also visited.

And here’s another plaque about Martha Washington’s slaves, Oney (Ona) Judge, who escaped to New Hampshire and later told her story to the press, saying she fled from Martha because she overheard the president’s wife “state her intention of giving the young woman (Oney) to her granddaughter.” Oney longed to learn to read and to know more about religion.

And here are some workers removing signs from the exhibit in January at the behest of the current president, who apparently doesn’t like that they shed an unflattering light on the country’s history. (Elsewhere information about climate change and history is being removed or altered in national parks across the nation, to the dismay of parks personnel, whose numbers have also been decimated.)

Panels being removed from the President’s House exhibit at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia last month. ( WHYY )

The removal of the plaques in Philadelphia has provoked a fight with the city, which developed the exhibit before the National Park Service took over. The city is suing the federal government, claiming that the NPS caused “ ‘irreparable harm’ when they changed ‘the first federal property to feature a slave memorial.’ ”

“Ultimately, the government gets to choose the message it wants to convey,” argued an attorney for the federal government in response.

Does that include rewriting history and omitting the uncomfortable parts, like slavery or climate change? Apparently it does.

Luckily, at the Museum of the American Revolution, less than a mile away from the President’s House, exhibits are not subject to the president’s whims. There we saw displays that didn’t shy away from mentions of where the equality promised in the Declaration of Independence fell short.

An exhibit on the unmet “Promise of Equality” for women and enslaved people at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

Elizabeth Freeman, an enslaved woman in Massachusetts, sued for her freedom and won her case in 1781, setting a precedent that eventually led to the abolition of slavery in the state. Quoted in the exhibit, she said,

“Any time while I was a slave, if one minute's freedom had been offered to me, and I had been told I must die at the end of that minute, I would have taken it — just to stand one minute on God's earth a free woman — I would.”

There was also a portion of a quote from Abigail Adams, wife and key advisor to the nation’s second president, John Adams, from a famous letter to her husband in Philadelphia, written in 1776 while he was in the midst of helping to draft the laws that would govern a new nation.

“I desire you would Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particuliar care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”

Hard to believe the words were written 250 years ago! Way to go, Abigail!

Despite Abigail’s word of warning about tyrannical husbands, I do have a word of praise for my own, Jefferson Graham. His latest episode on PhotowalksTV and on Scripps News about our visit to Philadelphia is worth a look. In addition to its importance in American history, there’s so much to see, do and eat in this city—especially those very tasty Philly cheesesteaks!

As for me, I’m trying not to be sad that my house and larder are now empty after the departure of my beloved “kids.” Most of the treats I promised were duly made and devoured. I was particularly proud of the single-layer carrot cake adapted from a Dorie Greenspan recipe (with slightly less sugar, no raisins and toasted coconut chips atop the cream cheese frosting) and the cherry-chocolate ice cream based on an online recipe I discovered for Cherry Garcia ice cream.

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut chips, and my Cherry Garcia knock-off in process in my beloved Cuisinart ice cream maker. I forgot to snap pix of the cherry and chocolate speckled scoops!

It was all quite yummy, along with some of my daughter-in-law’s specialty, her homemade gyoza (I make an exception and eat pork, which I usually avoid, just for these exceptional, perfectly shaped little bundles). There were also some knockout cookies from a dear friend who is a gifted baker and cook. I hope to make them one of these days and share the recipes with you. Meanwhile, here are some pictures of those gyoza and those superb cookies packaged as if store-bought, though definitely not!—Butter Balls, which remind me of Russian tea cookies, and Black Snowballs, a melt-in-your-mouth brownie-cookie with a whisper of liqueur.

Pork gyoza in the frying pan, and Haji's Butter Ball cookies on the right.

Meanwhile, as this is a weekend of protests, I’m heading off to one in my neighborhood. I can almost bet there’s one near you if you want to add your voice to the rising clamor of dissent. The more folks, the better, but do stay safe.

As always, thanks for reading, liking, sharing, commenting and subscribing. It means more than you know, especially in this moment.

See you next time,

Ruth

Leave a comment

Share