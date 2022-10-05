A typical meal following a Yom Kippur fast often includes bagels and lox.

What’s a food blogger to do on a holiday on which she’s not supposed to eat? Obsess about her next meal, of course!

Today is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, when Jewish adults are supposed to fast from sundown to sundown. Sometimes called the sabbath of sabbaths, it’s the most serious holiday on the Hebrew calendar. The rabbis and many congregants wear white and remain in the synagogue most of the day in prayer. No food or drink is supposed to pass the lips of the observant for 25 hours, (with exceptions for the frail elderly, those who are sick, new mothers, and children up to 12 or 13).

Since I’m trying to honor this day by staying away from the computer and avoiding the temptations of the kitchen, I thought I’d re-post my piece from last Yom Kippur: On Yom Kippur: Fast, Repent, then Eat!. Hopefully, both new and old subscribers will give it a read. It includes an interview with Rabbi Joshua Kalev of our synagogue about the meaning of this holiday; my good friend Judy’s Break-Fast recipe for a blintz soufflé; and a sour cream coffee cake recipe, a family favorite.

I’ve added to my Break-Fast repertoire Leah Koenig’s Baked Challah French Toast, a simple preparation made from leftover challah that can be assembled ahead of time and baked the day you need it.

Since it’s presently soaking in eggy, creamy liquid in the fridge, I will post a picture of the finished product in my next newsletter.

Before baking: Challah cubes soaked in a mixture of beaten eggs, cream, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, ground nutmeg and vanilla. (I also added a little chopped baked apple and golden raisins.)

Below is a link to last year’s post:

Wishing an easy fast to all who observe it, and, if Yom Kippur is already in the rear view mirror by the time you read this, no worries! There’s another seven-day Jewish holiday coming right up: the fall harvest festival of Sukkot, starting this weekend! And there’s no fasting required!

Thanks for reading, liking and commenting. See you soon!

Ruth