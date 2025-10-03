A double recipe of Marion Burros’s popular plum torte recipe , first printed in the New York Times in 1983 and reprinted many times thereafter.

There are some stories that bear repeating—and this is one of them. I’ve written about a certain prune-shaped plum a couple of times, beginning when I first started this blog in 2020. I’m obsessed with it, especially in a German-style tart-like cake that was popular in my family, but also in a torte from Marian Burros first featured in a New York Times recipe on September 21, 1983 and republished for years afterwards.

Rows of quartered Empress plums in a simple but delicious batter.

The plums have a short season and other plums varieties and fruits can be used in these recipes (David Leite of Leite’s Culinaria had some excellent suggestions in a recent post about the torte), but this plum has a magical sweet-tart taste that makes it a standout. I doubled Marian Burros’s recipe for a Rosh Hashanah gathering and was surprised at how delighted everyone was with it. Toasted almonds, a half-teaspoon of almond extract and whipped cream atop the slices didn’t hurt!

So here without further ado is a link to my 2021 post:

As you can see, from my latest string of stories on huckleberries, apples and now plums, I’m an unabashed fruit lover. You could say I find them to be a fruitful topic (ahem!). With pie season on the horizon (honestly, isn’t it always pie season?), I plan to write more about that, including an enjoyable interview I did with the Queen of Pie herself, Kate McDermott, whose classic, Art of the Pie, has been inspiring me lately, as has her excellent newsletter on Substack. Kate’s common-sense rules of pie-making and life are invaluable. Rule #1, for example, “Keep Everything Chilled, Especially Yourself,” applies equally to pie dough and the baker. I’m working on both!

Celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial

Our route begins in Boston and ends in D.C.

Meanwhile, my husband Jeff and I are off on yet another travel adventure, this time to the East Coast where we’ll visit some of the historical places that figured in the American Revolution which led to the establishment of this country in 1776. (Jeff is producing a new series of episodes for his Photowalks travel show on Scripps News.) America will celebrate its Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of its birth, in 2026. Our route will take us from Boston to Washington, D.C., with stops in Providence, Rhode Island; New Haven, Connecticut; New York City; Philadelphia, and other historic spots in between.

The Liberty Bell in Philadelphia (Photo by William Zhang on Wikipedia )

Ironically we win the good-timing award, setting off at the moment when this country is embroiled in some of the most divisive politics since the founding of the nation, including a government shutdown that will mean that some of the places we planned to visit, like the Smithsonian and The Liberty Bell Center, won’t be open—unless the shutdown ends, which isn’t looking too likely at this point. I’ll be posting about some of the trip highlights (preferably no lowlights!) along the way, including plenty of samples of local fare (Philly cheesesteak anyone?).

If you have any suggestions of what to see, do or eat, please let me know. And if you happen to live along the route and would like to get together for coffee, a meal, a walk or whatever, please give a shout! I’d love to meet you or at least say hello!

As always, thank you for your likes, comments and shares. And do buy a few prune plums—if you come across them. As for me, I just stuck a couple of pounds in my freezer in case I get a yen for a plum torte in December!

See you on the road!

Ruth