Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

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Donna Gottlieb's avatar
Donna Gottlieb
Jun 28

So great that you could have this wonderful adventure. The food sounds delicious and will try the brown auger recipe for the salmon

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
Judy Graham's avatar
Judy Graham
Jun 28

This sounds like another experience of a lifetime. I love reading about your adventures and am looking forward to tasting some of your recipes.

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
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