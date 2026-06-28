“No way,” I told my husband Jeff when he said his contact in Juneau, Alaska had arranged a ride on a float plane. I don’t like flying to begin with, though I’ve made my peace with it.

You can’t take a train to Japan, the home of our son Sam and his wife Nagisa, and a ship is too expensive and takes too long. And you can’t get to or leave Juneau, the Alaskan capital, except by air or water. As we weren’t taking a cruise, as so many do, we had to fly there. But taking to the skies in a small plane. Out of the question, I said. “Go without me. I’ll just look at the pictures.”

But of course I caved—and loved every minute of that airborne adventure. First of all, the views were spectacular. At the top of the post, you can see Jeff’s video of a float plane like the one we took (via Wings Airways) taking off over the Taku Glacier, the largest in the Juneau Icefield.

In heaven en route to an earthly lodge.

The Taku Glacier as we flew over it on our return flight.

The Hole-in-the-Wall branch of the Taku Glacier, viewed from the lodge. The blue color is caused by the way the glacier ice absorbs and scatters light.

Taku Glacier Lodge, exterior and interior, and the platter of barbecued salmon ready for our feast.

The cascading blue-tinted front of the glacier, known as the Hole-in-the-Wall Glacier, is located directly across from the Taku Glacier Lodge, a remote outpost with a colorful history some 30 air miles by float plane east of downtown Juneau. (More on the history below.)

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About that feast

Of course the reward for our 20-minute, not-so-scary morning flight was a tasty salmon brunch, with the fresh-caught coho salmon marinated in a mix of butter, brown sugar, lemon juice and white wine and barbecued on the open fire over a bed of alderwood.

Danny, our salmon chef, spends five months at the lodge from late April to late September, and along with the other seasonal workers, helps prepares the repast served to the hundreds of guests who arrive via multiple float planes four or five times a day. On the day we went, it included baked beans, peach cinnamon chip scones, apple compote, reindeer sausage, sourdough bread and spicy ginger cookies.

Along with the sumptuous meal (the salmon really did melt in my mouth, and the baked beans were maybe the best I’ve ever had), there were generous amounts of coffee, lemonade and a surprisingly delicious hot spiced tea made with, of all things, Tang, the powdered drink first made famous when it was used on John Glenn's Mercury flight in February 1962.

A woman at our table was busy thumbing through the Taku Glacier Lodge cookbook, which contained recipes for all the items on the menu—except the reindeer sausage. She was particularly excited by the baked goods recipes—as was I!

Of course I purchased the book, which was available at the gift shop, along with packaged versions of the lodge’s signature ginger cookies, cinnamon chip scones and other goodies. In case you’re interested, here’s a link.

In addition to the menu we consumed, the spiral-bound volume contains other recipes from friends and family, each with a note about its origin and cute illustrations by Jessalyn Ward, who co-manages the lodge with her husband Mike. Many feature bears—and the warning about them is practically the first thing you see when you step off the float plane.

The history of the lodge inside the cookbook notes that the current owners have adopted several black bears over the years (I don’t think that means inviting them to the table though!). The most famous of these, Scarface, stuck around for many years until he vanished in 2002. There’s a recipe for “Scarface Special Salmon Baste,” the very one used to season our fish. “To experience the full flavor, you must have a view of a brilliant blue glacier out your dining room window,” the note reads.

From left, Scarface, the large male black bear who made Taku Glacier Lodge his home for more than 19 years; a bear warning, and a small bear we spied along the road in Juneau calmly munching away on dandelions.

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A little lodge history

Built of logs and stone in 1923 by Dr. Harry C. DeVighne, a man who began life as an orphan in New York, had a hobo phase hopping freight trains, and later became chief surgeon to Juneau’s gold miners, the lodge was originally a hunting and fishing camp named Twin Glacier Camp after two nearby glaciers. (We learned from the staff that ice chipped off those very glaciers is used to keep the salmon we ate cold before it’s grilled!)

A group gathered in front of the stone fireplace at Taku Lodge, including Leigh Hackley “Hack” Smith, who inherited one-quarter of the estate from his grandparents at age nine, his mother Erie Smith next to fireplace on the right and Mary Joyce who took over the lodge when “Hack” died in 1934. (Photo via Juneau Empire)

Later the lodge became home to Mary Joyce, who began working there as a private nurse and housekeeper to Leigh “Hack” Hackley Smith, son of the second owner, heiress Erie Louise Caughell Hackley Smith. Handsome and charming, Hack had been a decorated war hero for his service in World War I but became addicted to morphine and later to alcohol as a consequence of war wounds. But he and Joyce were devoted to Twin Glacier camp (and apparently each other!) and made numerous improvements and additions to the lodge and its surroundings, including planting a huge garden and raising 15 sled dogs and three Guernsey cows that were famous for giving salmon-flavored milk.

Mary Joyce on her 1,000-mile dog sled journey.

After Hack’s sudden death from a heart attack in 1934 while on a hunting trip, his mother deeded the lodge to Mary Joyce, who helped make it famous with her daring-do adventures, including a 1,000-mile, three-month dog sled journey from Juneau to Fairbanks to attend the 1936 Ice Carnival. She began the trip in December 1935 with a loaded sled and a five-dog team.

She traveled much of the way alone, often in temperatures that fell to 50 below zero, with few daylight hours—the norm for Alaskan winters. Media at the time took note, and Joyce became a national hero for her feats during the darkest days of the Great Depression, telling reporters, “I just wanted to see if I could do it. Most Alaskan women can take care of themselves.”

Joyce later proved the truth of this statement by becoming one of the first Alaskan female bush pilots, a military advisor, a Hollywood consultant and actor, and a bar owner, among other achievements. After selling the lodge, she lived above one of the bars, Lucky Lady Pub, until her death in 1976. The bar still appears to be thriving in downtown Juneau.

A 2007 book about her life, Mary Joyce: Taku to Fairbanks, 1,000 Miles by Dogteam, by Mary Greiner, sounds like a worthwhile read.

Now called Taku Glacier Lodge and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the lodge is owned by Ken and Michelle Ward, who purchased it in 1993 and raised five children there. One of them, Mike, now manages the property with his wife Jessalyn, assisted by their own young brood of three. Mary Joyce’s sled and harness are on display, and the staff eagerly share her story and the history of the lodge with every group that comes.

And finally, a few recipes

The Salmon Baste:

Taku Baked Beans:

I would use dry navy beans and soak them overnight.

Peach Cinnamon Chip Scones:

I’m going to use fresh peaches, maybe milk or half and half, and some cinnamon bits I made from this recipe (using a mix of butter and shortening).

I imagine any of these recipes from the Taku Glacier Lodge Secret Recipes cookbook would work for the Fourth of July—or any time! (Secret no more!) I’m planning to try some or all of them—and the ginger cookies too. I’ll report back.

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Some final words

I’ve got more to say about our visit to Juneau, Fairbanks and Denali National Park, including the endless daylight that occurs at this time of year. It’s not for nothing that Alaska is nicknamed “The Land of the Midnight Sun.” It’s mind-blowing to have skies that barely darken and to find blackout curtains in every hotel room.

The opposite is also true; winters are so cold that I imagine people hibernate like the bears. But of course, they don’t. They simply go about their business and dress very warmly! They also create a lot of the great carving, beadwork and other great arts and crafts you see in the stores and museums.

The cruise ships and tourists tend to disappear. But we’ve been told it’s the most beautiful time of the year—and the aurora borealis (or northern lights) can only be seen during the darker months, especially from mid-September to March. Fairbanks is considered the prime viewing spot!

I’ve fallen in love with Alaska, at least the summer version. And after flying over glaciers once, I swallowed my fear and boarded a helicopter to land on one! I’ll just say that it was a whole lot less scary than almost everything that’s going on in our country and the world right now!

A short stroll with Jeff on the Herbert Glacier near Juneau. Yes, it was c-c-cold, though not for Alaskans. They’re used to 40 below!

Thanks for being patient with my infrequent newsletters. As I won’t be traveling for a while, I’m going to try to be more regular, aiming for Sunday posts at least twice a month.

As always, your comments, likes, shares, subscriptions (yes, always free!) are most appreciated.

See you soon,

Ruth🌅

P.S.: Here’s a shot of sunset from the window of our motel room in Fairbanks at 12:47 a.m. on the evening following the summer solstice, June 21-22. There were almost 22 hours of daylight and the sun rose again at 2:59 a.m.! In fact it was never fully dark!

Have you ever experienced seeing the sun at midnight?

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