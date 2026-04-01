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Ruthtalksfood Newsletter

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Crowden Satz's avatar
Crowden Satz
7d

Funny you write that Pesach has a guttural “h” sound like in Bach. Because not too long ago a I observed a young woman see Bach written down and then without irony or any suggestion it was a joke, pronounce it bach, rhymes with watch. She’d never heard of him. It made me sad.

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
Pat Willard's avatar
Pat Willard
8d

One huge hole in my life is that I've never been invited to celebrate a Passover Seder. Now I have you to thank for making me feel I have.

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1 reply by Ruth Stroud
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