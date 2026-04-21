The Forsyth Park fountain, possibly the most photographed landmark in Savannah.

With a brother-in-law who lives in Atlanta, I had always heard about the Southern Gothic city of Savannah about four hours away. I also had vague memories of moody scenes in a graveyard, a murder and a trial from the 1997 film Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, directed by Clint Eastwood and based on the bestselling nonfiction book by John Berendt. So this year, when my husband Jeff put together a southern PhotowalksTV trip that would take us from Atlanta to Charleston, Savannah and St. Augustine, I decided to come along to find out what was behind all that buzz.

I wasn’t disappointed. There was much more to explore and enjoy in Savannah than we could possibly fit into a short visit, but we did our best. Jeff gives his take on the trip in the his latest Photowalks episode. What follows are some of my highlights.

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Strolling Savannah

Savannah is one of the great walkable cities, home to historic mansions, churches, museums, parks and graveyards, most best seen on foot. And of course there’s also some classic southern food, but more on that in a bit!

You really don’t need a car in Savannah unless you want to explore areas outside the city, but if you only have about 2 1/2 days, as we did, you want to spend it in center of town, with one exception—a trip to the deliciously moody Southern Gothic Bonaventure Cemetery that plays such an outsized role in Berendt’s book and is immortalized in the haunting photo of the Bird Girl statue that graces its cover.

The Bird Girl, photographed by Savannah photographer Jack Leigh and immortalized on the cover of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil . The statue became too popular for its own good and is now at the Telfair Academy museum.

Jeff used the cemetery as a setting for some of the videos and photos in his latest PhotowalksTV episode. To see it, click on the link below:

In retrospect, I wish I had accompanied him on the ride to see some of the elaborate Victorian-era marble statues in the cemetery, considered the area’s most beautiful and romantic. Jeff sought to capture its charms with his iPhone. Here’s one black and white image I like:

Photo by Jefferson Graham

Before setting off to see the city on foot, I settled in to our room on the fourth floor of the five-story River Street Inn, a former cotton warehouse built in 1817 along the Savannah River and repurposed as a 99-room hotel. Elements of the inn—its heart pine floors, timber beams and walls of ballast stone, along with the once-gritty waterfront down below that has been developed into a riverfront dining and shopping area—are nods to its industrial roots in the cotton trade. It’s not hard to imagine giant bales of cotton being piled in the open-structure interior stairwell and hauled onto rail and barges in the nearby river.

Old rails and ancient bricks along the Savannah waterfront.

One interesting note: Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin in 1793 at Mulberry Grove Plantation near Savannah, helping to turn cotton into an enormously profitable industry in Savannah and throughout the South. Unfortunately, that business was largely built on the backs of large numbers of enslaved Black workers and contributed to conditions that set the country on a course toward the Civil War. (You can read more about that here.)

Exterior and interior of River Street Inn, once part of the cotton exchange where traders (factors) transacted their business. Just outside is River Street Sweets, my go-to destination for chocolate praline samples.

The Georgia Queen, a paddlewheel riverboat that offers cruises on the Savannah River. Alas, we didn’t have time, which gives us yet another reason to return!

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Which way should I walk? It almost didn’t matter. In almost any direction, I was bound to bump into the city’s famous squares. There are 22 in all, down from the original 24. Lush green spaces overhung with the town’s signature Spanish moss-draped live oaks, the squares punctuate the downtown and form its unique grid pattern. In Berendt’s book, a local woman called Mary Harty tells him, “The squares are our little oases of tranquility.”

The city plan was the brainstorm of James Oglethorpe, a British Army officer, member of Parliament and philanthropist who established the town on a high bluff overlooking the Savannah River in 1733, shortly after founding Georgia, America’s 13th and final colony, and naming it for King George II.

Most of the squares are named for historic figures or military events, with monuments, statues and engraved signs along every path, detailing events that date back to the country’s founding and before.

Placards for Gov. Robert Johnson of South Carolina and President George Washington in Johnson Square and a two-tone camelia at Chippewa Square.

“Johnson Square is named for Governor Robert Johnson of South Carolina who befriended the colonists when Georgia was first settled,” says one marker in the square that is the oldest and largest of them all. Another one in the same square marks President George Washington’s Southern tour of 1791, noting where the President attended church, lodged and dined in Savannah.

An America 250 note that I learned from watching Jeff’s Photowalks episode: On August 10, 1776, the newly created Declaration of Independence was read aloud in this square and an effigy of Britain’s King George III was buried.

The squares are surrounded by short little streets that force cars to proceed slowly around them. On these and on the side streets sit mansions, churches, houses made of ancient brick or stucco, with shutters and graceful wrought-iron fencing, some narrow and tall, others large and expansive, most hinting at long histories and dark secrets, possibly a ghost or two.

Many of the buildings bear plaques that share points of historic interest or pride. One hundred sixty-one years after the end of the Civil War, Confederate war heroes are still celebrated, as is the case of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston:

The sign says: "105 East Oglethorpe Avenue was the home of General Joseph E. Johnston, C.S.A. from 1868 to 1876. In April 1870, he was visited here by his fellow Confederate and old friend, General Robert E. Lee." C.S.A. stands for Confederate States Army.

More walkable sights

One of the figures in the Forsyth Park fountain bathing in the late afternoon sunlight.

My favorite Savannah walk was to a famed fountain in Forsyth Park only about a mile from our hotel. It’s probably the city’s most photographed landmark. More than 150 years old, it’s made of cast-iron and has been renovated and repainted multiple times.

To reach it is a straight shot south along Bull Street from the gold-domed city hall. Along the way, you meander through five squares and past or near a number of landmarks. Among them is the Mercer-Williams House, a historic mansion, now a museum. Originally built for Gen. Hugh W. Mercer, great grandfather of celebrated songwriter Johnny Mercer, it was the scene of the murder (or act of self-defense, depending on your point of view) at the center of Berendt’s book.

The Mercer-Williams House , an antique-filled mansion that was once owned by the great grandfather of lyricist, songwriter and singer Johnny Mercer, who never lived in it. It’s now a private residence and museum owned by the sister of the late Jim Williams, an antiques dealer and preservationist who is a central figure in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

Also on your route: the birthplace mansion and museum of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts; the admissions office of the popular Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and Mikve Israel, founded in 1733, the oldest Jewish congregation in the South and the third oldest in the U.S. Just a block or two away is the Telfair Academy museum, a two-story neoclassical mansion that was completed about 1820 and is where you can visit the Bird Girl statue as well as a collection of 19th and 20th century art. A few blocks away is the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, another historic residence and museum that examines the art, architecture, and history of the home through the lens of slavery.

The road through the Bonaventure Cemetery is an eery drive through a tunnel of mossy oaks. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

From left, Telfair Academy museum, a statue of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in front of the museum about her life and birthplace, and Congregation Mickve Israel.

As you can imagine, we didn’t get a chance to explore most of these places in the short time we had—but we did take a lot of pictures to remind us of why we want to return. And of course we did find time to eat—some complete meals, but also plenty of noshing and a few foodie gifts to take home or to inspire future kitchen adventures! Here are some of our choices.

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Savannah Eats!

The Olde Pink House Restaurant & Tavern

We were lucky enough to be invited to this beautiful pink mansion that dates back to 1771 (everything in this town is old—it must be why I felt so at home!). It was like having dinner in someone’s elegant dining room. Throughout the manse are collections of oil portraits and antiques that reflect Savannah’s and Georgia’s history. You almost expect that at any moment one of the early colonial leaders who met to plan their strategy of resistance against the British in this house might wander through the door.

One of the rooms in The Old Pink House. (Photo by Jefferson Graham)

A waiter told us that the Georgian-style residence, built on a lot that was originally a land grant from the British crown, had at various times been a bank, a lawyer’s office, a bookstore, library and tea house before it became a restaurant! Its striking pink color was originally unintended, a result of red bricks bleeding through white plaster. Eventually, one of the owners gave up on trying to cover the offending color and just painted the building pink!

Fried chicken, above, which came with macaroni and cheese, and my crispy whole flounder (minus the head), below, which was accompanied by grits and collard greens.

The menu is characterized as “New Southern,” which I believe means inventive takes on Southern classics—like the crispy whole flounder I had, scored in a diamond pattern, dusted with flour, flash-fried and covered in an apricot-shallot glaze. It was a huge portion—and delicious—though just a touch too sweet for my taste. Jeff’s classic fried chicken was more my style, but he only shared a leg! I definitely wanted more. The biscuits and the key lime pie (yes, we had that pie once again!) were also superb. I’d return to this gorgeous place in a hot minute! Thank you, Supriya of Visit Savannah!

Clary’s Café

Originally a drugstore, pharmacy and soda fountain that claims a 1903 start date, Clary’s evolved into the full-service breakfast and lunch restaurant it is today while retaining the warmth and personality that make it so memorable in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. In the book, John Berendt becomes a regular at Clary’s and finds it “a clearinghouse of information, a bourse of gossip”—in other words, gold for an author!

A stained-glass version of the Bird Girl sculpture; the counter at Clary's, and my tasty Greek omelet breakfast.

For Jeff and me, getting ready to hit the road again, it was a comfortable stop, a place that felt like you might like to become a regular if you stuck around Savannah for any length of time. As it was, we ordered our favorite comfort foods— a Greek omelet with spinach, tomatoes, peppers, onions and feta cheese for me and a grilled cheese with fries for Jeff.

J. Christopher’s

This was just a delightful, unpretentious place with friendly servers and lots of colorful, topical and/or amusing local art on the walls. Open for breakfast, lunch or brunch, the food suits the decor—delicious and not in the least intimidating. This is another spot I’d come to on repeat if I lived in this city.

There were Southern specialties like shrimp and grits, several hearty skillet specials that sounded perfect if you were very hungry, along with pancakes, waffles, sandwiches and salads—and great coffee. I picked another omelette—the Billy Goat—spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and goat cheese. Jeff got an open-face chicken sandwich with melted cheese on top (he does love his melted cheese!). We were both very satisfied.

Sweet endings

River Street Sweets

I have a Pavlov’s Dog type of response to being given free samples of things. I start salivating and then I buy something. This was especially true in Savannah when I was offered tastes of some really fine chocolate pralines. I’d had some regular pralines on our trip to New Orleans last year. I enjoyed them but didn’t fall in love. This was a different story.

Pralines, original and chocolate from River Street Sweets . (Photo from the website)

The flagship store of this small Savannah-based family-owned business was just a few steep staircases down from where we were staying, and the folks who worked there were generous with their samples. I made the mistake of not bringing home enough of those chocolate pralines, so I will just have to order some—or possibly attempt to make them myself. Here’s a recipe I found! Have you ever made pralines?

Pralines aren’t the only sweet thing you can get at River Street Sweets! Here are a few others:

Hand-dipped ice cream popsicles and caramel and chocolate bear claws at River Street Sweets in Savannah.

Okay, that’s it for now. For those of you reading this, thanks for sticking with me until the end. Thanks also for your likes, shares and subscriptions (still free!). I’m always grateful for your comments too! Have you ever visited Savannah?

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I’ll have one more post from our trip to the South—St. Augustine, Florida—but not right away. We’re off on another overseas adventure—Paris, Turin and Milan. Look for a few “postcards” from the road. I’m hoping European airplanes don’t run short of fuel when it comes time for our return flight. Or perhaps I hope they do; it will give us an excuse to keep traveling!

If you plan to be among the protesters on May Day Strong on May 1, more power to you, but please do stay safe.

Ciao!

Ruth

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