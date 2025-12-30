Mardi Gras decor in Galveston, TX; one of the many restaurant choices at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia; me sitting on the Route 66 sign in Stroud, Oklahoma--my town!

I’m not much of a drinker, yet I’m feeling a bit of a holiday hangover. I think it’s the effect of staring in the rearview mirror at 12 months that zipped by and left my head spinning. Yes, this was a very tough year politically, climatically (thank you, Mother Nature!), and personally for SO many people. Think fires, ICE raids, soaring prices, and massive layoffs, to name but a few.

Still, it was also a good year in many ways for us, with weeks of travel, mostly in the U.S., capped off with a two-week sojourn in Japan. It leaves me wondering: is it acceptable to enjoy ourselves while others are suffering? It’s an age-old question. Of course, we should do what we can to help: Donate, volunteer, march, write postcards, run for office. It’s never okay to stop caring. But, believe it or not, finding joy in stressful, perilous times can be an act of resistance. Here’s a recent story from NPR that’s worth checking out: "Joy as Resistance." What do you think?

Here’s some of what I wrote about in 2025.

The fire this time

The year began with a sad and shocking event that was just a few miles from our door—catastrophic fires that wiped out two historic communities in greater Los Angeles—Pacific Palisades and Altadena, 103 and 138 years old, respectively.

The fire in Pacific Palisades that started on January 7 felt particularly personal because our very first home in Southern California was in a one-bedroom trailer in the Palisades Bowl mobile home park, which was among the very first places to burn down. While wealthy Pac Pal, as locals call it, is currently being rebuilt and another mobile home park right next to the Bowl has been cleared for further development, our park (along with its former tenants, who enjoyed some of the only affordable rent in this affluent community) remains a blackened wasteland because of ongoing issues with the owners. I haven’t had the heart to revisit the downtown where we used to love shopping at a vibrant farmers market, nor to check out the ashy remains of our beloved park.

Galveston to New Orleans

King Cakes from Maceo Spice & Import Co. in Galveston, beignets from the Café du Monde, New Orleans.

On Galveston Island, famous for its beaches and Victorian architecture and for surviving a devastating 1900 hurricane that all but wiped out the town, we watched Juan, aka “The Taffy Man,” turn out a batch of pineapple taffy at 98-year-old La King’s confectionery and dined happily on muffaletta sandwiches, shrimp and crab gumbo and cheese-stuffed meatballs at Maceo Spice & Import Co. We couldn’t help eyeing the lavishly decorated purple, green and gold King Cakes that were everywhere on display for Mardi Gras (yes, it’s huge here too!), finally breaking down and digging into a slice (very sweet but yummy!).

In New Orleans, we marched in a parade, took in some classic New Orleans jazz at Preservation Jazz Hall and sampled some incredible Creole cuisine at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, frequented over the years by civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King, Jr. and NAACP attorney Thurgood Marshall, long before he was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and American presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, among others.

Of course we also indulged in those sublime powdered sugar-drenched beignets, the signature offering—along with a café au lait made from New Orleans’ distinctive chicory coffee—of the Café du Monde in the city’s French Quarter. I definitely want to go back for more!

Route 66, from Chicago to L.A.!

A 2,448-mile road trip through eight states from Chicago to L.A. in three weeks (to celebrate the route’s 100th anniversary in 2026) seemed too ambitious when my husband Jeff first suggested it—and it was. You’d hardly get your bearings in one town before you’d be off to the next. It was a race through nostalgic odes to a past that wasn’t as idyllic as the ‘50’s-style diners, sexy cutouts of Elvis and Marilyn and antique Phillips 66 gas pumps made it appear. It was still a lot of fun though.

The only problem was that after we returned, everyone wanted us to pick favorites—places, restaurants, experiences, etc. We sometimes fudged: Our favorite might be the last town we visited, the most recent delicious meal or snack, the latest memorable sight or encounter. I still think that’s a reasonable answer, especially when you’re spending a night here, a night there.

Pink Cadillac bed in the Elvis Suite at the Rail Haven Motel in Springfield, MO; Route '66 curio shop in Tucumcari, NM; a steak dinner (not the 72 oz size!) at The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX.

As it turned out there were many memorable places, though after many stops, the sights began to blur together, the meals—often hotdogs, burgers, fries and shakes grabbed on the go—were sometimes forgettable, or memorable for the wrong reason, like the salad I insisted on ordering at the Steak ‘n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, after one too many beef- and grease-laden repasts. Jeff said it served me right that it was so disappointing. Clearly a place called Steak ‘n Shake would not be known for its gourmet greens! Spending the night in the Elvis Suite at the city’s Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven Motel did provide some solace, however.

Chicago!

Chicago River waterfront at night, with the Wrigley tower in the middle.

The start of the famed “Mother Road” (so named by John Steinbeck in The Grapes of Wrath), this city takes a back seat—or Second City status—to no place else. We loved it for its great architecture, art, people and food—including its celebrated deep-dish pizza, hot dogs and Chicago beef sandwiches. I also got a chance to finally meet fellow Substacker Jolene Handy in person after years of admiring her and her delightful Time Travel Kitchen blog from afar.

On the Revolutionary Trail

We took another three-week trip in October, this time from Boston to Washington, D.C. on the eve of the country’s 250th birthday in 2026. I wrote about our very first stop in Boston.

Of course there’s much more to say about each of the places we visited—Providence and Newport, Rhode Island; New York City; Philadelphia; Washington Crossing Park, PA; Hartford, Connecticut; Washington, D.C., and Mount Vernon, George Washington’s historic estate in Fairfax County, Virginia. Each is worthy of its own story, not only for its role in the American Revolution, but also for its sights, later history and food scene. I’m hoping to share some of these tales in the new year.

A moment with Lincoln in D.C.

We were in the nation’s capital during the shutdown. While most of the Smithsonian museums were closed, it was still possible to visit the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, the Washington Monument and the Capitol.

At the Lincoln Memorial, the early morning light cast a golden glow on Abraham Lincoln’s clenched left fist and on the wall behind his great head. His face looked solemn but filled with purpose. One could imagine he might rise from his marble perch and recite the words of the Gettysburg Address, delivered in the midst of the Civil War on Nov. 19, 1863 and carved onto the memorial’s south wall. In it he rededicated himself to the cause for which the soldiers buried at Gettysburg had given their lives:

“We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

The memorial felt like a holy place, and I hoped that Americans would again find the will to defend the bedrock democratic principles embodied in Lincoln’s words—hopefully without resorting to another civil war.

Home Sweet Home

Of course all good trips come to an end. At home, I indulged in my usual passion for baking—a very happy pastime, especially when done in company with my friend Evelyn Schmitt. Evelyn, an extraordinary photographer, loved sharing her family recipe for Green Kettle Cake, which isn’t green but rather a deep chocolate brown!

Oatmeal pie à la mode at the Rock Cafe in Stroud, OK; Evelyn Schmitt in her kitchen; and a slice of Kate McDermott's Quintessential Apple Pie from her book, Art of the Pie.

Other baking highlights included making apple strudel, learning the importance of keeping everything cool (including yourself!) when making pie from a foremost expert on the subject of pie, Kate McDermott (do check out Kate’s newsletter here); revisiting a fall favorite, plum tart, whipping up an oatmeal pie, and trying out a very old recipe from my mother!

I also made my first batch of homemade ice cream and was shocked that it was so good. My future ambition is to duplicate the popular Jimmy Roll—a rolled ice cream log of vanilla and chocolate ice cream covered in chocolate sprinkles that we first discovered at the Newport Creamery in Rhode Island.

Making my first batch of chocolate chip ice cream in a Cuisinart, the famous Jimmy Roll from Newport Creamery; and two types of jimmies (sprinkles) purchased from Franklin's Ice cream in Philadelphia.

Ever since he tried one a few years back, my husband has been obsessed with Jimmy Rolls, and as there’s no possibility of having one delivered from 3,000 miles away, I shall have to learn to make it—and I will (with a little coaching from my nephew Mike!). I even brought home some “jimmies” (sprinkles) from an old-fashioned ice cream shop called Franklin’s in Philadelphia. Look for a Jimmy Roll in time for your next birthday, Jeff!

I have learned that Cole’s, famed inventor of the French dip sandwich (though its rival, Philippe the Original, has a friendly dispute about that!) and for being the oldest public house in L.A., suddenly became so popular after announcing its closing last August that the owner decided to keep it open through the holidays. It’s a testament to the power of the press—or is it simply good business to announce you’re closing, then wait and see if the crowds show up? I’m hoping the restaurant will stick around into 2026 so finally we can brave the long lines and nab a table—and a sandwich! Here’s my original story:

What’s up in 2026?

Next year, there are more travels in store, including a birthday trip to Europe in late April and early May. It’s my turn to choose where we’re going, but I’m undecided. I’m drawn to France and northern Spain in part because of my urge to improve my French and Spanish and love of both places. We’ve got relatives in England, Spain, France and Italy, and I’ve got roots in Germany and Scotland. But I’m open to suggestions. Any ideas? I’d love to hear from you.

That’s it for this long look in the rearview mirror! It’s about time I check out what’s right in front of me, don’t you think?

Thanks for reading, liking, commenting, sharing and subscribing. And thanks to all the other wonderful bloggers who have inspired, entertained, educated and encouraged me in so many ways. To share even a partial list of who they are would take an entire post—and that will be on the to-do list for next year.

Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and safe New Year. 🥳🎉🥂

See you in 2026!

Ruth

Fireworks over the harbor in Kobe, Japan in December.

